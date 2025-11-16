40 Funniest Animal Fails Caught When Taking Panoramas (New Pics)

When a simple photo is not enough to capture the beauty of a vast mountain range or a sunny beach, people often use the panoramic shot. Technically speaking, it’s a technique that utilizes specialized equipment or software to produce images with horizontally elongated fields of view. And it gets the job done. If the subjects aren’t moving.

Sure, the mountains won’t. But if someone was to enter the frame while you’re snapping the pic, it will most likely transform them into a funny Cerberus or some other monster.

When we at Bored Panda put together our first list of hilarious panorama fails, we immediately noticed there’s an animal sub-genre that deserves its own. So we compiled it. But now it brings me great joy to announce Part II of this very niche and very funny subject. Enjoy!

#1 Please Take Panoramic Pictures Of Your Bebbies

Image source:  Leila Ard

#2 The Dog Moved While Taking A Panorama Picture And Now He’s Cerberus

Image source: Pufferchung

#3 Haters Will Say It’s Photoshopped

#4 That Moment When You Try To Take A Nice Panorama Shot Of Your Dog On The Beach

Image source: rigbyrescue

#5 Welsh Corgi Limousine

Image source: N_ONE1128

#6 Panorama Doggo Gone Wrong

Image source: sophjas

#7 These Two

Image source: Shelby Bender Gareau

#8 Happy Mutant Doggy

Image source: triggerbombz

#9 His Name Is Dewey And He’s Literally The Best Dog. He Is A Yellow Lab/Retriever And, On His Good Days, He Has 4 Legs

I took this panorama on my family farm years ago and still think of it often.

Image source: Sadie Swicker

#10 Boop My Snoot. I Insist

Image source: juliannacordray

#11 Now Introducing, The 2020 Chevy Dogerado, With 800 Bork Power, A Reinforced Tail-Hitch, And 32 Treat Bag To The Gallon

Image source: panoramicdogs

#12 I Tried To Take A Panorama At A Horse Race, And It Created The Horse Equivalent Of A Unicycle

Image source: dmmorri

#13 There Was An Attempt To Make A Panorama Picture Of A Dog

Image source: Droke1231

#14 Panorama Did Them Dirty

Image source: Niko Elizabeth

#15 My Friend Was Trying To Take A Cute Panorama With His Dog

Image source: Sketchypine

#16 Cybork’s Abilities: Scan For Chicken, Scan For Angery Cat, Scan For Pocket Snack, Scan For Jellybean, Scan For Trickery, Scan For Hairy Stranger Leaving Message On Grass

Image source: lesliemello

#17 Snat

Image source: Chrysler420

#18 A Dragon Caught On Cam

Image source: Harben Orcullo

#19 Big Snuffler

Image source: loopsnoot

#20 Panoramic Mishap

Image source: WildAnimus

#21 My Dog Walked Through A Panorama

Image source: TheVampireQueen7

#22 I Have A Three-Eyed Cat

Image source: MrLucky2

#23 My Husband And I Were At The Park Saturday And He Wanted To See How Our Dog Cotton Would Look In Panorama And Now It Can’t Be Unseen! Picture Of My Dog And I For Reference

Image source: Kimberly McWilliams Krohlow

#24 I Have A Flavor Too

Image source: Sami Rae Neuman

#25 Big Chonky

Image source: joni_luhtala

#26 Google Made A Panorama Of My Cat Stealing My Husband’s Pants Out Of His Closet

Image source: Rough-Emergency-3714

#27 Two Heads Are Better Than One

Image source: anaperalta.c

#28 Computer Generated Panorama Picture

Image source: JustJaguar

#29 Me In My Natural State While Begging For Greenies

Image source: borklynbowie

#30 My 1st Try At A Panoramic Picture. Didn’t Work Too Well

Image source: tarazye

#31 Two Headed Monster

Image source: kyobooboo

#32 Found A Horse (?) When Browsing Random Google Street-View Images. This Is In Cameroon

Image source: ObviousPear

#33 Third Eye: Opened

Image source: yagirlindsey

#34 My Girlfriend Took A Panorama Of Her Horse Pickles. There Were Some Complications

Image source: TheTarquin

#35 Quarantine Hitting Esper A Little Different

Image source: esperborzoi

#36 I Tried To Take A Nice Panoramic Shot Of My Void But She Moved

Image source: tiny_explorer

#37 Long Horse (From A Panoramic Photo)

Image source: lx_xlzZ

#38 He’s Got His Eyes On You

Image source: cp90co

#39 The Names Potato… No Name Potato

Image source: colemichaelmannuzza

#40 I Screwed Up A Panorama Of A Mule

Image source: LeucisticFred

