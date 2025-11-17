45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Homes are much more than just a few walls with a roof. They also have many little details, such as an intricate color scheme, a thoughtfully created floor plan, and eye-catching flower beds. Sadly, some contractors start looking for creative shortcuts for their projects. In the US, this was particularly popular during the 1980s, when mass-produced, cheaply made, hodgepodge buildings started popping up in suburban neighborhoods. Their quick availability, high-end location, and spaciousness attracted many buyers from all over the country. These homes continued to be all the rage up until the 2007 housing crisis and eventually even earned themselves the title of McMansions.

A decade later, Kate Wagner created a whole subreddit where people could share pictures of these pseudo-luxurious structures. It’s called ‘McMansions Hell‘ and it has evolved into a virtual museum showcasing questionable decisions that probably should have stayed in the blueprints.

#1 This May Be The Worst I’ve Ever Seen

Image source: Clockmerk

#2 Is This House Pregante?

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: oh_woah

#3 Has 10 Bedrooms And Costs $1 Mil, Somehow Still Manages To Look Like A Mobile Home

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: CrudeAsAButton

#4 Does Anyone Else Absolutely Loathe The Dugger Estate?

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: BlueOpal69

#5 ‘slightly’ Overdesigned House, Wildwood, Nj, Can This Be Mcmansion?

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: tanmaypendse63

#6 Garage Mahal

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: LardoftheFries

#7 Went Mcmansion Hunting On Zillow Because I Couldn’t Fall Asleep And Found This In Texas

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: TheLeftOutOne

#8 “I Told The Developers To Go F**k Themselves”

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: Rd28T

#9 My First Attempt At This

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: caddy77040

#10 The Air Control Tower Is A Major Selling Point

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: throwaway62379

#11 “You Ever See One Of Those Ramada Inns? Yeah, Make It Look Like That”

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: bdd1001

#12 The Most Literal Example Of A Mcmansion I’ve Ever Seen – 1,122 Sq Ft

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: syzygialchaos

#13 I Shake My Head Every Single Time I Pass This Bad Boy

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: Cheetodustinthewind

#14 Loganville Georgia. Spec Built, 19,000 Sf. Initially Listed By Builder For $2.6m, Foreclosed & Sold For $374,900

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: chewedupbylife

#15 Meanwhile In Germany

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: Kaeseschorle

#16 Houses Like This Always Bugged Me And I Never Could Figure Out Why Until I Saw This

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: brunnette-09

#17 Joel Osteen’s Horrendous Mess Of A Dupe-Cash Funded Mchellhole

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: TheRealAntiher0

#18 Suburban Mcmansions!!!!!!!!!!! In Texas!!!!!!! No Privacy!!!!!

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Love How They Put Windows On Everything But The Bump Out

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: strawberry_sluxt

#20 I Think This Qualifies!

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: Barneythepup

#21 10/10 Attempt To Make The Ugliest House Imaginable

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: BlindMuffin

#22 Someone Is Building This. On Purpose

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: allfood_for_thought

#23 Mansion Needs A Chiropractor

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: fork_fork_fork

#24 Spotted On My Instagram Page By A Roofing Company Showing Off Their Work

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: theonlyiainever

#25 When Pizza Hut Is Life

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: SkyeAuroline

#26 Abandoned $200 Million Mcmansion Hellscape In Turkey

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: Cobi_Fox

#27 The Saddest Castle In Florida

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: tortillapatch

#28 Check Out This Monstrosity

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: fishchipslopez

#29 Dormers? Yeah I Have Those

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: onkey11

#30 To Me, My X-Men

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: zeromig

#31 What Possible Reason? I Just Don’t Understand And I Have So Many Questions…

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: chewedupbylife

#32 Texas Never Disappoints

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: PissInTheCumBucket

#33 When You Defeat All The Other Mcmansions, Then You Have To Fight The End Boss

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: AbstractBettaFish

#34 Indian Ridge Failed Mcmansion Development Near Branson Missouri. Always Drove By This Pitiful Sight During Summers

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: Seagaulll

#35 I Pass By This House Daily. It’s So Gaudy It Makes Me Gag

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: rowstring

#36 A Little Before And After. Demolished A Nice House For…

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: Blough28

#37 When You Forget To Include The Fridge In The New Floorplan

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: SwillFish

#38 Lovely Backside Of A House, Found In A Nearby Suburb… Could It Be Any Less Inspiring?

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: YakOrnery

#39 I’d Like A Garage With A Side Of House Please

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: therealmagicmike

#40 Lovely Sprawling Hellscape Being Built By A Couple Of Kardashians

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: chopstickier

#41 The Absolute Atrocity I Pass On The Bus On My Way To Work Every Day

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: smileyfacesticker

#42 Ohio Mcmansion With Replica Oval Office

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: oof_magoof

#43 The Turreted Terror (Lebanon, In)

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: jnadols1

#44 My Aunt And Uncle Built This House (And Sold It Like 4 Years Later). God Love Em, But It’s Weird As F**k

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: reddit.com

#45 Russian Mafia “Palaces” In Rublyovka, Outside Moscow

45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Image source: remove_pants

