45 Times Giant Suburban McMansions Were Shamed By This Online Community

Homes are much more than just a few walls with a roof. They also have many little details, such as an intricate color scheme, a thoughtfully created floor plan, and eye-catching flower beds. Sadly, some contractors start looking for creative shortcuts for their projects. In the US, this was particularly popular during the 1980s, when mass-produced, cheaply made, hodgepodge buildings started popping up in suburban neighborhoods. Their quick availability, high-end location, and spaciousness attracted many buyers from all over the country. These homes continued to be all the rage up until the 2007 housing crisis and eventually even earned themselves the title of McMansions.
A decade later, Kate Wagner created a whole subreddit where people could share pictures of these pseudo-luxurious structures. It’s called ‘McMansions Hell‘ and it has evolved into a virtual museum showcasing questionable decisions that probably should have stayed in the blueprints.
#1 This May Be The Worst I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: Clockmerk
#2 Is This House Pregante?
Image source: oh_woah
#3 Has 10 Bedrooms And Costs $1 Mil, Somehow Still Manages To Look Like A Mobile Home
Image source: CrudeAsAButton
#4 Does Anyone Else Absolutely Loathe The Dugger Estate?
Image source: BlueOpal69
#5 ‘slightly’ Overdesigned House, Wildwood, Nj, Can This Be Mcmansion?
Image source: tanmaypendse63
#6 Garage Mahal
Image source: LardoftheFries
#7 Went Mcmansion Hunting On Zillow Because I Couldn’t Fall Asleep And Found This In Texas
Image source: TheLeftOutOne
#8 “I Told The Developers To Go F**k Themselves”
Image source: Rd28T
#9 My First Attempt At This
Image source: caddy77040
#10 The Air Control Tower Is A Major Selling Point
Image source: throwaway62379
#11 “You Ever See One Of Those Ramada Inns? Yeah, Make It Look Like That”
Image source: bdd1001
#12 The Most Literal Example Of A Mcmansion I’ve Ever Seen – 1,122 Sq Ft
Image source: syzygialchaos
#13 I Shake My Head Every Single Time I Pass This Bad Boy
Image source: Cheetodustinthewind
#14 Loganville Georgia. Spec Built, 19,000 Sf. Initially Listed By Builder For $2.6m, Foreclosed & Sold For $374,900
Image source: chewedupbylife
#15 Meanwhile In Germany
Image source: Kaeseschorle
#16 Houses Like This Always Bugged Me And I Never Could Figure Out Why Until I Saw This
Image source: brunnette-09
#17 Joel Osteen’s Horrendous Mess Of A Dupe-Cash Funded Mchellhole
Image source: TheRealAntiher0
#18 Suburban Mcmansions!!!!!!!!!!! In Texas!!!!!!! No Privacy!!!!!
Image source: reddit.com
#19 Love How They Put Windows On Everything But The Bump Out
Image source: strawberry_sluxt
#20 I Think This Qualifies!
Image source: Barneythepup
#21 10/10 Attempt To Make The Ugliest House Imaginable
Image source: BlindMuffin
#22 Someone Is Building This. On Purpose
Image source: allfood_for_thought
#23 Mansion Needs A Chiropractor
Image source: fork_fork_fork
#24 Spotted On My Instagram Page By A Roofing Company Showing Off Their Work
Image source: theonlyiainever
#25 When Pizza Hut Is Life
Image source: SkyeAuroline
#26 Abandoned $200 Million Mcmansion Hellscape In Turkey
Image source: Cobi_Fox
#27 The Saddest Castle In Florida
Image source: tortillapatch
#28 Check Out This Monstrosity
Image source: fishchipslopez
#29 Dormers? Yeah I Have Those
Image source: onkey11
#30 To Me, My X-Men
Image source: zeromig
#31 What Possible Reason? I Just Don’t Understand And I Have So Many Questions…
Image source: chewedupbylife
#32 Texas Never Disappoints
Image source: PissInTheCumBucket
#33 When You Defeat All The Other Mcmansions, Then You Have To Fight The End Boss
Image source: AbstractBettaFish
#34 Indian Ridge Failed Mcmansion Development Near Branson Missouri. Always Drove By This Pitiful Sight During Summers
Image source: Seagaulll
#35 I Pass By This House Daily. It’s So Gaudy It Makes Me Gag
Image source: rowstring
#36 A Little Before And After. Demolished A Nice House For…
Image source: Blough28
#37 When You Forget To Include The Fridge In The New Floorplan
Image source: SwillFish
#38 Lovely Backside Of A House, Found In A Nearby Suburb… Could It Be Any Less Inspiring?
Image source: YakOrnery
#39 I’d Like A Garage With A Side Of House Please
Image source: therealmagicmike
#40 Lovely Sprawling Hellscape Being Built By A Couple Of Kardashians
Image source: chopstickier
#41 The Absolute Atrocity I Pass On The Bus On My Way To Work Every Day
Image source: smileyfacesticker
#42 Ohio Mcmansion With Replica Oval Office
Image source: oof_magoof
#43 The Turreted Terror (Lebanon, In)
Image source: jnadols1
#44 My Aunt And Uncle Built This House (And Sold It Like 4 Years Later). God Love Em, But It’s Weird As F**k
Image source: reddit.com
#45 Russian Mafia “Palaces” In Rublyovka, Outside Moscow
Image source: remove_pants
