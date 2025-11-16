Hey Pandas, How Do You Deal With Depression? (Closed)

I have been chronically depressed for 3 years, and I cannot get myself to do anything. Not a single thing, varying from holding a job down to taking a bath. How do you deal with the results that come with that?
#1
i just let it be. who honestly cares anymore. ig there are some perks to disassociation.
#2
I don’t. whenever I feel like I’m gonna have a breakdown tho, I just save it for later and then cry at two am
#3
Take advantage of those moments when you “can” or “want to.”
Other than that, live free.
Depression is not your fault. Do what you can, don’t stress about the rest.
And whatever you do, pamper yourself.
Pamper yourself the way it helps you heal. Can’t shower? Stay in bed and eat chocolate instead. Don’t want to go out? Watch a childhood favorite movie. It’s too hard to dress up? Wear what is comfortable and let people deal with it.
When I had depression I did a lot of sleeping during the day (because I couldn’t at night, haha) and watching Lord of the Rings and playing with puppies and going on long walks to cry.
I couldn’t eat, go places or hold a conversation, so I just did whatever made it hurt less.
#4
Spending time with my wife and discussing what’s getting me down – and medication.
#5
Depression? What depression? I’m definitely not, uh, depressed or anything, where would you get that idea? I’m totally, uh… d@mn, what’s the opposite of depressed? Why would I be depressed, i have nothing to be depressed about! Because everyone knows that’s how depression works! Can’t be depressed if you fake happy long enough! /s
#6
It sounds cheesy, but acceptance really is key. I had to accept that depression is part of my life. One thing that really helped was changing my wording it: instead of saying “I’m depressed,” I started saying “I *feel* depressed.” It sounds like it’s just semantics, but changing the wording separated my “self” from the depression. I’ve found that I’ve been able to make other healthy choices (sometimes it’s just something small like flossing every day!) by recognizing the the depression is simply part of my life, but it is not *me.*
Follow Us