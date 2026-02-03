New York Model Turns Her NYC Apartment Into A Full-On Titanic Movie Set

by

If you’ve ever watched Titanic and thought, “Sure, I’d live in that vibe,” Sarah Boll took it several steps further. The Manhattan-based model transformed her Chinatown two-bedroom rental into what’s essentially a walk-through movie set: portholes glowing “ocean” blue, gilded details, and a living room styled after the ship’s Verandah Café, right down to the moody lighting and period-inspired décor.

And then there’s the part that really sells the illusion: fabric. So much fabric. Boll says she bought “an insane amount” of blue (and reflective white) material to build watery, submerged-room effects, turning one bedroom into an eerie “Sunken Room” diorama and even making one bathroom essentially off-limits because it became part memorial wall, part shimmering deep-sea installation.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com

She started with a totally normal NYC apartment—and a very not-normal obsession

New York Model Turns Her NYC Apartment Into A Full-On Titanic Movie Set

Image credits: Sarah Boll

The whole thing looks wildly elaborate, but she’s emphasized it was largely DIY and renter-friendly, consisting of mostly tape, peel-and-stick materials, and careful setup, with only a few actual holes for fixtures like the portholes.

After hundreds of rewatches, “What if I lived inside the movie?” stopped being a joke

New York Model Turns Her NYC Apartment Into A Full-On Titanic Movie Set

Image credits: Sarah Boll

The first step was turning the whole place into the color of deep water

New York Model Turns Her NYC Apartment Into A Full-On Titanic Movie Set

Image credits: Sarah Boll

The project exploded on TikTok, where she’s been posting room tours and behind-the-scenes updates. And now, like any true “I can stop anytime” creative spiral, she’s already neck-deep in her next project. After finally hosting a themed party, Boll has ended the Titanic era and has moved on to a full The Wizard of Oz-inspired makeover.

Blue fabric, reflective material, and lighting began swallowing the plain white walls

New York Model Turns Her NYC Apartment Into A Full-On Titanic Movie Set

Image credits: Sarah Boll

And there are the little novelties as daily reminders of the idea

New York Model Turns Her NYC Apartment Into A Full-On Titanic Movie Set

Image credits: Sarah Boll

One hallway went from rental-basic to “first class, this way” almost overnight

New York Model Turns Her NYC Apartment Into A Full-On Titanic Movie Set

Image credits: Sarah Boll

Gold trim and vintage-looking details made the doors feel like part of a ship

New York Model Turns Her NYC Apartment Into A Full-On Titanic Movie Set

Image credits: Sarah Boll

Then came the portholes and bedroom décor

New York Model Turns Her NYC Apartment Into A Full-On Titanic Movie Set

Image credits: Sarah Boll

Even the floor got a dramatic makeover, in some rooms imitating the icy water, and in others, the fancy floors of a grand liner

New York Model Turns Her NYC Apartment Into A Full-On Titanic Movie Set

Image credits: Sarah Boll

The apartment started glowing at night, giving the whole space an eerie ocean mood

New York Model Turns Her NYC Apartment Into A Full-On Titanic Movie Set

Image credits: Sarah Boll

A “safe” room became an underwater fantasy, with waves and shimmer in every corner

New York Model Turns Her NYC Apartment Into A Full-On Titanic Movie Set

Image credits: Sarah Boll

In another space, the set leaned into the wreck—dark, chaotic, and almost theatrical

New York Model Turns Her NYC Apartment Into A Full-On Titanic Movie Set

Image credits: Sarah Boll

And it wasn’t all just arts-and-crafts or store-bought materials; Sarah showed her painting skills as well

New York Model Turns Her NYC Apartment Into A Full-On Titanic Movie Set

Image credits: Sarah Boll

Titanic props and scale models popped up everywhere, like little winks to fellow super-fans

New York Model Turns Her NYC Apartment Into A Full-On Titanic Movie Set

Image credits: Sarah Boll

Walking through the rooms started to feel less like a home and more like a story

New York Model Turns Her NYC Apartment Into A Full-On Titanic Movie Set

Image credits: Sarah Boll

She even staged scenes inside the installation, turning the apartment into a photoshoot set

New York Model Turns Her NYC Apartment Into A Full-On Titanic Movie Set

Image credits: Sarah Boll

The “sunken” vibe got more intense with scattered details that looked intentionally wrecked

New York Model Turns Her NYC Apartment Into A Full-On Titanic Movie Set

Image credits: Sarah Boll

Guests leaned into the theme too, posing as if they’d stepped onto a very strange ship tour

New York Model Turns Her NYC Apartment Into A Full-On Titanic Movie Set

Image credits: Sarah Boll

And just when you think it can’t get more committed, she teased the next transformation, starting with a yellow brick road

New York Model Turns Her NYC Apartment Into A Full-On Titanic Movie Set

Image credits: Sarah Boll

Since last fall, Sarah has been transforming the apartment into the magical land of The Wizard of Oz

New York Model Turns Her NYC Apartment Into A Full-On Titanic Movie Set

Image credits: Sarah Boll

With a bit of Wicked thrown in for good measure

New York Model Turns Her NYC Apartment Into A Full-On Titanic Movie Set

Image credits: Sarah Boll

Let us know in the comments which movie set you’d turn your apartment into. And if you want to follow Sarah transforming her apartment into the fantastical land of The Wizard of Oz, you can do so on her Instagram page and TikTok.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The “Epicfunnypage” IG Account Is Dedicated To Hilarious Memes, Here Are The 72 Best Ones (New Pics)
3 min read
Aug, 24, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Young Adult Book And Why? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Top 9 Gbenga Akinnagbe Roles In Television
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2023
This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
‘Short King’ Brutally Rejected By Woman Goes Viral As People Debate Height Preferences In Dating
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2025
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 24-December-2025
3 min read
Dec, 24, 2025