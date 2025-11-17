30 Frightening Pics That Make Us Want To Stay As Far Away From The Ocean As Possible (New Pics)

Imagine standing on the edge of a vast, deep blue expanse, with nothing but water stretching out as far as the eye can see. The unknown depths beneath your feet can stir up a mixture of awe and fear, known as thalassophobia. This feeling captures the essence of a subreddit of the same name that has attracted more than a million people fascinated by the mysteries of the deep.
If you have an intense fear of deep water, such as an ocean or a lake, you might want to skip this list, as we’ve delved into the Thalassophobia community to gather some of the most captivating and spine-chilling images. However, if you’re feeling like a mermaid today, continue scrolling to explore the eerie and beguiling world of the underwater realm. Don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments!
#1 A Diver Walking Towards An Abyss
#2 It’s So Big You Can See The Earth’s Curve
#3 Archaeological Dig Finds And Exposes Whole, 9000-Year-Old Town Swallowed By The Sea
#4 “The Pit” – A Cenote In Tulum Mexico
#5 Even If It Isn’t Exactly Scary, Just Watching That Chain Sink Endlessly Is Unsettling
#6 This Is The Swimming Hole From My Home Town In Texas. It’s The Mouth Of An Underwater Cave System That Still Holds The Unrecovered Bodies Of Divers
#7 The Fear Of The Unknown, How Real Is What You Imagine?
#8 Rebreather Diving, Eastern Slovakia
#9 Frightening Tsunami With A Wall Of Jet-Black Water Overwhelming The Seawall. Japan, March 2011
#10 Entrance To Laguna Kaan Luum, Mexico
#11 This Blue Hole In Croatia
#12 There’s Nowhere To Run From Whatever May Chase You From The Deep Deep Deeeeep… (Ocean’s Shelter, Positano, Italy)
#13 Abandoned Mine Shafts At Lake Superior Thunder Bay Ontario
#14 Words Cannot Begin To Express How Terrifying The Thought Of An Abandoned Underwater Mine Is To Me
#15 A Ladder In A Flooded Quarry
#16 Double The Thalassophobia In Lake Leitisvatn In Faroe Islands
#17 75 Foot Waves Shaking The Earth As They Roll In. Yet People Surf Them
#18 “Relaxing” Get Away I Don’t Think So
#19 A Submerged Elephant Statue. Dahab, Egypt
#20 Cenote Diving At Its Finest
#21 So Vast The Turbines Are Partway Below The Horizon
#22 Submerged Ship Off Alaska Coast
#23 This Is What The Inside Of A Water Tower Looks Like
#24 Anchoring An Ice Screw Under The Ice
#25 Sunken Ship Hanging Over 6000′ Chasm
#26 A House Surrounded By Water
#27 Surfers Over Swirling Silt And Inky Depths. Morro Bay, Ca (USA)
#28 An Underwater Observation Tower Rusting Away (Nassau, Bahamas)
#29 Just Hanging Around In Cape Town
#30 Some Horror Material
