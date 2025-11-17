30 Frightening Pics That Make Us Want To Stay As Far Away From The Ocean As Possible (New Pics)

Imagine standing on the edge of a vast, deep blue expanse, with nothing but water stretching out as far as the eye can see. The unknown depths beneath your feet can stir up a mixture of awe and fear, known as thalassophobia. This feeling captures the essence of a subreddit of the same name that has attracted more than a million people fascinated by the mysteries of the deep.

If you have an intense fear of deep water, such as an ocean or a lake, you might want to skip this list, as we’ve delved into the Thalassophobia community to gather some of the most captivating and spine-chilling images. However, if you’re feeling like a mermaid today, continue scrolling to explore the eerie and beguiling world of the underwater realm. Don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments!

#1 A Diver Walking Towards An Abyss

Image source: Common-Reputation434

#2 It’s So Big You Can See The Earth’s Curve

Image source: DDaymens

#3 Archaeological Dig Finds And Exposes Whole, 9000-Year-Old Town Swallowed By The Sea

Image source: cardinarium

#4 “The Pit” – A Cenote In Tulum Mexico

Image source: queasilyUnderrun

#5 Even If It Isn’t Exactly Scary, Just Watching That Chain Sink Endlessly Is Unsettling

Image source: YourAverageEulaMain-

#6 This Is The Swimming Hole From My Home Town In Texas. It’s The Mouth Of An Underwater Cave System That Still Holds The Unrecovered Bodies Of Divers

Image source: AmissResile

#7 The Fear Of The Unknown, How Real Is What You Imagine?

Image source: AChaoticStorm

#8 Rebreather Diving, Eastern Slovakia

Image source: BriskCataract461

#9 Frightening Tsunami With A Wall Of Jet-Black Water Overwhelming The Seawall. Japan, March 2011

Image source: JurassicPark9265

#10 Entrance To Laguna Kaan Luum, Mexico

Image source: pinkblueegreen

#11 This Blue Hole In Croatia

Image source: RitualPayslip715

#12 There’s Nowhere To Run From Whatever May Chase You From The Deep Deep Deeeeep… (Ocean’s Shelter, Positano, Italy)

Image source: itzybudyli

#13 Abandoned Mine Shafts At Lake Superior Thunder Bay Ontario

Image source: One-Strategy8899

#14 Words Cannot Begin To Express How Terrifying The Thought Of An Abandoned Underwater Mine Is To Me

Image source: BogdanAnime

#15 A Ladder In A Flooded Quarry

Image source: Common-Reputation434

#16 Double The Thalassophobia In Lake Leitisvatn In Faroe Islands

Image source: Neolithique

#17 75 Foot Waves Shaking The Earth As They Roll In. Yet People Surf Them

Image source: crankyape1534

#18 “Relaxing” Get Away I Don’t Think So

Image source: Jerkbot69

#19 A Submerged Elephant Statue. Dahab, Egypt

Image source: Yanthir

#20 Cenote Diving At Its Finest

Image source: Common-Reputation434

#21 So Vast The Turbines Are Partway Below The Horizon

Image source: WashingtonPass

#22 Submerged Ship Off Alaska Coast

Image source: Jsansfrontieres

#23 This Is What The Inside Of A Water Tower Looks Like

Image source: liamotts

#24 Anchoring An Ice Screw Under The Ice

Image source: Touch-My-Cloaca

#25 Sunken Ship Hanging Over 6000′ Chasm

Image source: DeNoodle

#26 A House Surrounded By Water

Image source: Mohamed2p0

#27 Surfers Over Swirling Silt And Inky Depths. Morro Bay, Ca (USA)

Image source: cchurchcp

#28 An Underwater Observation Tower Rusting Away (Nassau, Bahamas)

Image source: 4reddityo

#29 Just Hanging Around In Cape Town

Image source: SundayRed

#30 Some Horror Material

Image source: fobijoux

#31 It’s Like The World Wants To Drown…. Why?!

