79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

by

Internet subcultures tend to be goldmines for great content, combining entertaining jokes with a sort of comedy edge that doesn’t exist if someone is trying to create for a vague, general audience. The downside is that sometimes one can’t exactly find them, but fear not, we’ve done the work for you.

So we’ve gathered some of the funniest, most relatable tweets from the corner of the internet sometimes referred to as Black Twitter. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

#1 Thank God For Old White Hippies

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: MrDillon369

#2 The Core Memory Never Fades

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: detox02

#3 It’s Not An Accident

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Soggy_Return8714

The internet is a massive digital sandbox where people build sandcastles of varying complexity and some communities are just there to discuss niche hobbies but others act as the heartbeat of modern culture. Black Twitter stands out as a primary example of how a specific group can take a platform meant for short bursts of text and turn it into a vibrant town square. This is not just about posting memes for a quick laugh because it is about a shared cultural vocabulary that transforms ordinary moments into legendary digital artifacts.

When people come together with a common history and a shared sense of humor they create a unique feedback loop where one person makes a joke and another person adds a layer and before you know it you have a viral sensation that defines a whole month. This process shows how creativity is not just an individual spark but a communal flame that burns brighter with every interaction.

#4 So When Is It The Right Time Then ?

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: imjustheretodomyjob

#5 The National Nightmare Is Over

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: @OliLondonTV, @AkilahObviously

#6 Tourists Ain’t Tryin To Get Snatched Up With The Slot Machines For No Reason

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Cleonce12

Much of this creative output stems from what researchers call the digital third space which is a place that is not home and is not work but provides a vital community for identity performance. Scholar Sarah Florini has written extensively about how Black users perform racial identity on social media through signifying and other linguistic practices. This signifying involves a clever play on words and double meanings that rely on the audience being in on the joke.

#7 Had Them In Shambles

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Classic-Carpet7609

#8 Julian Brown The Man Who Invented Plastic To Gas Called Plastoline (Fuel) Puts It Inside A Dodge Scat Pack And It Ran Perfectly ⛽️🤯

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: @Naturejab

#9 When You Tell A Joke So Good That Even Hr Wants To Hear It

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: @AnthoniaUmoke

This creates a high barrier for entry in terms of understanding but a very high reward for those who belong and it is this depth of shared context that makes the content so much more interesting than a generic joke. Every post is like a brick in a wall of cultural preservation and it is built with the mortar of wit and shared experience.

#10 He Passed The Baton

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: imjustheretodomyjob

#11 There Shouldn’t Be Any Ifs, Ands, Or Buts About It Either

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: imjustheretodomyjob

#12 Not Everything Needs To Be “Normalised”. Just Do Your Thing

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: JennyBeckman

Another reason these communities produce such high quality content is the collaborative nature of the platforms themselves. A single image of a celebrity looking slightly confused can be recontextualized a thousand times in a single afternoon and each iteration adds a new flavor or a new perspective.

#13 His Body Took A Screenshot

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: MGLLN

#14 When You Take Out The Cracker

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: @GabTheGem

#15 It’s So Underwhelming

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: @ninaturner, @RapidResponse47

This is a form of collective storytelling where no one person owns the punchline and this decentralized creativity means that the best ideas naturally rise to the top through engagement. It is a democratic process of humor where the community acts as both the writer and the editor. This is more than just entertainment because it is a way for people to assert their presence in a world that often overlooks their perspectives.

#16 Never Forget

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: SeaWolf_1

#17 Funny How That Works…

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: @CharldonPedro, @MZHemingway

#18 I Guess It Depends On The Politics They Agree With

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: detox02

The ripple effect of these subcultures goes far beyond the walls of the app itself because words and phrases that start in these niche corners often find their way into the global lexicon within weeks. You see it in the way brands try to speak to younger audiences and the way news cycles are driven by social media reactions and this influence is a testament to the sheer creative energy found in these spaces.

#19 It’s Always “No Foul Play” When They Don’t Plan On Investigating Further

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: @ItsMicahB

#20 Obama Warns Our First Amendment Rights Are In Danger

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Deceptiveideas

#21 Looks Pretty Familiar To Us

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: EvonyR

These communities are not just consuming culture but they are actively producing it at a rate that traditional media cannot match. They provide a blueprint for how a group of people can use digital tools to reclaim their narrative and find joy in the mundane. The content is interesting because it is authentic and because it refuses to be anything other than itself. It is the raw and unfiltered nature of these interactions that makes them so compelling to watch and share with the wider world.

#22 We’re Not Accepting Any Other Narratives

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: @KamalaHarris

#23 Not A Single Word!

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: theshelahmarie

#24 And Now No One Can Think For Themselves

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: imjustheretodomyjob

At the end of the day we keep returning to these posts because they offer a sense of connection that is hard to find elsewhere. In a world that can often feel fragmented, these digital subcultures provide a warm hearth and they remind us that there are people out there who see the world the same way we do or who can make us see it in a completely new light.

#25 It’s A Damn Shame, Truly

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: TheTargaryensLawyer

#26 Remeber, You Live In America

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: @hoodfarquaad, @ezzyskii

#27 A Generation Lost Forever

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Katariman

Humor is often a survival mechanism and a way to process the complexities of life through a lens of wit. When you look at a list of the best posts you are not just looking at funny text but you are looking at a living history of a group of people who know how to make magic out of a few characters. This creativity is a gift to the wider internet and it reminds us all of the power of community in the digital age. The layers of meaning and the constant evolution of these jokes keep the content fresh and ensure that there is always something new to discover.

#28 Stop Bootlicking Billionaires

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: BaldHourGlass667

#29 No Way Its Been 10 Years

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Zetice

#30 We’re ‘Bout To Have Cable+

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: @larryislegend

It is a beautiful example of how technology can be used to bring people together in a way that is both meaningful and hilarious. This is why we treasure these digital artifacts and why they continue to dominate the cultural conversation year after year and provide us with endless reasons to smile.

#31 You Are The Company You Keep

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: @Son_ImSleep, @JebraFaushay

#32 Enough Was Enough

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: imjustheretodomyjob

#33 If They’re Going To Be Incompetent, You Might As Well Weaponize It

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: imjustheretodomyjob

#34 The Party Told You To Rejec – Aw Hell, They Not Gonna Like This

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Zulumus

#35 How The Tables Have Turned

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: imjustheretodomyjob

#36 “Kid” Rock Ain’t Looking So Young

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: NYstate

#37 One Picture, Two Completely Different Takes On Representation

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: diehard404

#38 She Needs To Lawyer Up Fast

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Acceptable_Slip3257

#39 Black People Are Expected To Have A Level Of Grace Most Would Never Even Aspire To

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: JennyBeckman

#40 Direct Deposit From Putin Just Hit The Account

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: JennyBeckman

#41 She Never Yielded And Is Not Dead

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: JennyBeckman

#42 Worse Try Being On The Subway At 3pm

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Money-Snow-2749

#43 Straight To The Nile

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Martin_084

#44 Rise And Grind

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: JennyBeckman

#45 Nothing Lower Than A Class A Felony

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: EvonyR

#46 Bro Code Over Anything Else

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Thryloz

#47 Mayhaps The Language Would Benefit From A Retro Rejuvenation

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: JennyBeckman

#48 Jasmine Crockett Has Conceded And Asked For Full Support To Turn TX Senate Blue In November!

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Healthy_Block3036

#49 He’s Just An Opportunist Who Stole Votes And Rigged Himself Into Power

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: meshakooo

#50 Never Beating The Allegations

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Luuk1210

#51 They Just Look Like Kids From The 80s

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: MothersMiIk

#52 Remember, Parts Of Latin America Have Worse Racial Segregation Than The U.S

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: alexaclova

#53 Incredible How Many People Are Suddenly Changing Their Minds

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Classic-Carpet7609

#54 Guess His Key Card Is About To Be Deactivated

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: notjayson

#55 You Can’t Even Have An Opinion Anymore When It Comes To This Man

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: TheTargaryensLawyer

#56 Didn’t Know When To Quit And Now Here We Are

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Classic-Carpet7609

#57 It Makes Sense To Us

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: emily-is-happy

#58 Its Almost Like They Don’t Know What Tf They’re Doing

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Classic-Carpet7609

#59 This Is Why Sitting Out Elections Or Saying Both Sides Are Bad Doesn’t Benefit Us Black Folks

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: detox02

#60 Mandani Won!!!

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: BaldHourGlass667

#61 At This Point This Guy I Like A Comic Book Villain

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Nordicgoons

#62 She Isn’t Even An American

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: seeebiscuit

#63 This Was A Good Day

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: upthetruth1

#64 He Can’t Lose His Klan Fanbase

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: BaldHourGlass667

#65 We Know What It Is So Do Not Say It

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: JennyBeckman

#66 Now They Can Get “Their” Jobs Back 😀

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: BaldHourGlass667

#67 I Didn’t See That Coming

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: turndownfortheclap

#68 Elect A Clown Expect A Circus

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: NYstate

#69 We Got A War To Fight

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Zetice

#70 Lack Of Eye-Que

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: meshakooo

#71 The Real Waste And Fraud

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Present_Investment_2

#72 Guests Coming Over = Instant Cleaning Mode

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#73 I’d Like To See Him Try

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: Starlight_DuBlanc

#74 How Can You Hate What You Helped To Create?

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: JennyBeckman

#75 Black Love 🤎

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: NYstate

#76 What Happened To Extending The Benefit Of The Doubt? Performative 🦀🪣

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: JennyBeckman

#77 20 Years Ago, This Would Be Completely Normal

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: eyerollingsex

#78 Is This For Moana Or Madea?

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: JennyBeckman

#79 The Only Feature That Actually Protected Us From Nonsense Videos

79 Important Tweets From Black Twitter That Might Teach You Something New (New Pics)

Image source: meshakooo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
96 Funny Office Awards To Give Out To Your Cubicle Neighbors
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Was Your Cutest Moment With Your Significant Other?
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Captured Wrestling Red Panda Cubs
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
This Cosplayer Can Turn Himself Into Any Character, And The Result Is Disturbingly Good
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Family Devastated After Finding Their Home Destroyed By Wildfire, But Then See Their Pet Pig Waiting For Them
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Captured The Mystery Of Fog
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.