Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Heartbreak You Got? (Closed)

Many events happen daily, some happy, some sad. What makes us special is how we react to them. What is the worst ever event where you felt crestfallen?
#1
Two events:
24 years ago my best friend died at age 20. That was before mobile phones. He had epilepsy and needed his meds daily. That day he obviously forgot, got some seizures and died from them. He was alone in his apartement (he moved away a few months before), his dead body was found days later. Knew him since we were nine years old.
The other was the loss of our first Bulldog. I’ve had dogs before and lost some. Always heartbreaking. This one was tougher though.
She struggled with her health for a few weeks already. Didn’t know why, the vets couldn’t find out. Meds helped only little. But then she seemed better for a while. Went for a walk in the morning. Happy, good times. Later on the day she got worse. My wife was with her and called me. I rushed home. She seemed to be blind. Shortly after she lost control of her legs. Went to the ER right away. Nobody had a clue what was wrong. She was shaking, hyperventilating. Needed a high dose of meds to calm down. She got more quiet and was kept there for the night. A neurologist was called in. He planned to arrive the next morning.
She didn’t make it to the next morning. She died there that night. We didn’t know why, everybody was confused and without clue. She seemed fine in the morning – and not even a day later she was dead. We did order an autopsy, we needed closure.
She did have a brain tumor. Probably for quite a while already. But that day it pressed on her brain that she lost sight and her body control. Stressed her so out that her body just gave out. That tore a hole in my heart…which is still there. She was only 6. We have another Bulldog girl now…love her very much. But we fear the day we will have to say goodbye again.
#2
when my sister died. we were twins and apparently she looked almost exactly like me, only a bit smaller because of something that happened before we were born, it almost killed both of us, the chances of us both surviving were so low that we were almost the poster children for the hospital.
but it wasnt what killer her. she died at exactly 100 days old, and we still dont fully know how. My mum and the medical stuff say that it was sids (just stands for sudden infant death doesnt rly mean much) and my dad says it was a virus or something. but noone can prove it.
her death caused my parents to split up after 9 years together, gave my mum ptsd (combined with the stuff my dad did post break up), and likely played a part in how my dad treated me, i can never stop thinking about her, she wouldve been exactly my age, had my face and been through what i had. but she was taken from us so young, while im still here, i got to grow up, learn to walk, learn to read, learn to speak. she got none of that.
#3
The one I let go in order to avoid self sabotage.
Met a girl that I really hit it off with. Before I met my wife, I thought she was the love of my life. My wife is incredible. She’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me and she’s the reason i am so grateful for this.
When I met the girl, I was absolutely love struck after a few months of talking. I always wanted to be with her but she was more the type to not get involved in a relationship. I was naive at first. She ghosted me more than a few times and was very noncommittal, though showing signs of interest when it fit her.
About six months before I met my wife, this girl calls me wanting to hang out with me. I hadn’t learned yet and said sure.
She eventually rents a hotel room in a big city and wants me to stay with her. She spent every moment of that night trying to seduce me. Everything in me was screaming not to do it. Some people may call me stupid for passing the chance but i just knew things would never work out and I’d be the one getting hurt in the end.
We were still friendly and hung out, however. She had a lot of interests that fit mine and we could spend hours just talking about them.
A few days after that happened, we sat down for coffee and she told me about how she went on a date with a guy but ended up locking eyes with the man she knew she’d fall in love with.
Despite this, she still tried to either get with me or be with me. I told her no, even denied someone hard when they asked if we were “girlfriend and girlfriend”. Things got weird, I dropped contract. I felt I had to make it known that even though I really liked her, we wouldn’t be anything more than friends. It was my gut feeling and as crazy as it may sound, it was a deep heartbreak.
Met my wife and we were starting to realize we wanted something more. I knew this was the person I’d spend my life with.
Fast forward a couple of months and the girl was dating the man she locked eyes with. They’re still dating and have been for three years.
Something in me told me to let it go, despite wanting to be with her so much and I’m grateful I did. I have no hard feelings towards her and I’m glad her and her boyfriend are so happy!
#4
I learned the girl I was best friends with for 6 years was talking bad about me..bye felicia!
#5
I am a shy guy, after months of gathering courage to confess to my crush, I found out she behaves nice and is a coquette to everyone and she already had a boyfriend who was my friend and who boosted me to confess unknowing of her identity
