Many of us, Pandas, probably had trouble maintaining focus during class in school. Doing algebra, filling in the right grammatical form of a word, or memorizing the parts of the cell wasn’t particularly fun, leaving many students craving something more interesting.
Luckily, the internet offers us exciting knowledge in the form of bite-sized interesting facts. Places like this Instagram page share fun tidbits that you might’ve not seen before yet. “Let’s explore the wonders of the universe together!” is their motto. So, scroll down and see what a dog’s belly full of little puppies looks like and what unusual form of payment one city in Romania now accepts for public transport!
More info: Instagram
#1
Image source: fact6t9
#2
Famous Australian blood donor James Harrison OAM, aka “Man with the Golden Arm”, who saved over two million babies by donating his rare Anti-D plasma, has died at 88. Australian Red Cross Lifeblood confirmed his death on February 17. Harrison began donating blood in 1954 at 18 and donated over 1,100 times until he retired in 2018 at 81.
Image source: fact6t9
#3
Psychopaths, known for traits like a lack of empathy, manipulativeness, and charm, make up about 1% of the general population. However, studies reveal that an estimated 12% of CEOs in the United States exhibit psychopathic tendencies. This stark difference highlights how certain psychopathic traits, such as risk-taking and assertiveness, can thrive in high-stakes corporate environments.
Image source: fact6t9
#4
Image source: fact6t9
#5
This microscopic view reveals an astonishing variety of marine organisms collected with just one dip of a hand net. These tiny creatures, representing a vibrant and diverse ecosystem, demonstrate the richness of marine biodiversity that thrives below the surface.
Image source: fact6t9
#6
A King Cheetah, known for its unique coat pattern caused by a rare recessive gene, stands beside a regular cheetah. This striking difference highlights the beauty and diversity of genetic variation within the cheetah species. The King Cheetah’s bold black stripes and spots create a distinctive appearance, setting it apart from its spotted counterpart.
Image source: fact6t9
#7
A wildlife photographer, N. Hayakawa, has captured rare footage of a group of orcas in Japan, including two unusual white orcas. The white orcas are believed to have leucism, a condition that causes a partial loss of pigmentation, rather than albinism, which would result in pale eyes.
A male white orca was first spotted in 2023, followed by a female white orca.
The white orcas seem to be accepted and protected by their typically colored whale counterparts.
Hayakawa hopes to continue observing and photographing the white orcas to learn more about their behavior and habitat.
Image source: fact6t9
#8
Image source: fact6t9
#9
Mauro Morandi, who lived alone on Italy’s Budelli island for 32 years, has died aged 85 following poor health, three years after returning to civilisation. He stumbled upon Budelli, the island famous for its pink-sanded beach, in 1989 after his catamaran broke down. After living there for over three decades, he was evicted by the Italian authorities in 2021.
Image source: fact6t9
#10
Sweden replaced books with computers in 2009, but after 15 years, it’s reversing course due to concerns over digital learning’s impact on student focus and skills.
The country is investing €104 million to bring back printed textbooks from 2022 to 2025.
Research shows that reading on screens can cause eye strain, decreased focus, and lower retention compared to paper books.
Digital devices can be distracting, leading to decreased social skills and attention spans.
The Swedish government aims to find a balance between technology and traditional learning methods.
The move highlights the importance of finding harmony between innovation and tradition in education systems worldwide.
Image source: fact6t9
#11
In a lion pride, the male typically oversees up to 15 lionesses, who are the primary hunters. These lionesses work together to hunt and secure food for the entire pride, including the dominant male. While the male lion defends the pride’s territory and protects the cubs from external threats, it is the lionesses who ensure the pride’s survival through their cooperative hunting skills.
Image source: fact6t9
#12
A Norwegian man had a 27 kg malignant tumour removed after 12 years of doctors telling him he was just fat. He began to have health problems in 2011, when his stomach began to inflate. Recently, however, when a doctor took a closer look at him while preparing him for gastric sleeve operation for obesity, they discovered the tumour.
Image source: fact6t9
#13
One of the two remaining northern white rhinos in the world, guarded 24 hours a day to guard against poachers
Image source: fact6t9
#14
In Cluj-Napoca, Romania, a so-called “health ticket” was introduced that allowed individuals to use public transportation for free by completing 20 squats. However, the organisers only implemented it in one city for a limited time. As of now, it’s unknown if the program will resume at a future date.
Image source: fact6t9
#15
A new study by researchers from the Universities of Gothenburg and Stockholm has found that male flies have evolved to sharpen their eyesight to avoid being deceived by female flies that try to appear more attractive by inflating their abdomens and growing hair on their legs. This “sexual play” has led to an ongoing evolution where both sexes try to outsmart each other, with males developing better vision to find the optimal female in the swarm. The study suggests that this interplay has driven the development of different traits in male and female flies, with females adapting to fool males and males adapting to see past the bluff. The researchers believe that this evolutionary system may lead to further development of new traits and strategies in both sexes.
Image source: fact6t9
#16
Image source: fact6t9
#17
Image source: fact6t9
#18
Cymothoa exigua, also known as the tongue-eating louse, is a parasite that enters a fish’s gills and replaces its tongue with its own body. The female parasite attaches to the tongue, while the male attaches to the gill arches. The female destroys the tongue and attaches to the stub, leaving the fish with a new, fully functioning tongue. This protandrous hermaphrodite is found in the Gulf of California.
Image source: fact6t9
#19
The turkey vulture, scientifically known as Cathartes aura, is a bird that uses its bodily fluids in unique ways for both cooling and defense. These birds vomit gastric juices as acidic as battery acid, which can be projected up to 10 feet away to deter predators. This vomit is not only a defensive mechanism but also helps the turkey vulture lighten its body weight for quick escape when threatened.
Additionally, turkey vultures defecate and urinate on their own legs to cool down in hot weather. The digestive juices in their excrement are highly acidic and act as an antiseptic, cleansing their legs of harmful bacteria picked up while feeding on carcasses. This behavior helps maintain hygiene and prevents the spread of diseases.
Turkey vultures have a bald head and unfeathered feet and legs, which help them regulate body temperature and stay clean while feeding on decaying flesh. Their powerful digestive system can break down rotting meat and neutralize toxins, including anthrax and botulism, which would otherwise make them sick. This ability makes them crucial in preventing the spread of diseases in ecosystems.
Image source: fact6t9
#20
To control mosquito population, Australian scientists have tested the “Toxic Male Technique” in a species of mosquito that spreads dengue fever, Zika and other viruses. Scientists said toxic male mosquitoes will poison females with their semen. The method involves genetically engineering males to produce spider and sea anemone venom proteins, which they inject into females during mating.
Image source: fact6t9
#21
In Spain, a man’s eyelashes overgrew and curled due to cancer treatment. His eyelashes also curled after undergoing chemotherapy for bowel cancer. Doctors said that the patient underwent drug-induced trichomegaly which can cause eyelashes to grow by half an inch. Doctors found that the symptoms appear within the initial months of treatment and resolve once the same is discontinued.
Image source: fact6t9
#22
Image source: fact6t9
#23
A new study supports the theory that dogs may have domesticated themselves by choosing to coexist with humans for a steady food supply. This theory, known as self-domestication, suggests that wolves began to frequent human settlements to scavenge for food, eventually becoming more tolerant of humans and adapting to a domestic lifestyle.
The study used a statistical model to show that over 15,000 years, natural selection could drive self-domestication in wolves, provided they chose to stay near humans and select mates with similar temperaments.
This theory is supported by archaeological and genetic evidence, which suggests that dogs (Canis familiaris) are descended from gray wolves (Canis lupus) and became domesticated over two historical periods.
Image source: fact6t9
#24
Hugging relieves stress by lowering cortisol awakening response (CAR), a key stress indicator. A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that individuals who received more frequent hugs exhibited significantly reduced CAR levels the next morning. Other studies also prove that hugging plays a crucial role in regulating stress.
Image source: fact6t9
#25
Grasshoppers infected and consumed by Cordyceps fungus provide a fascinating example of parasitic relationships in nature. The fungus infiltrates the grasshopper’s body, eventually taking control of its nervous system, leading to the insect’s death. The Cordyceps then emerges from the grasshopper’s body and releases spores, continuing its life cycle.
Image source: fact6t9
#26
A remarkable discovery in Siberia’s permafrost has unveiled a 35,000-year-old saber-toothed kitten, with its fur and even whiskers impeccably preserved. This ancient feline provides an extraordinary window into Ice Age wildlife, showcasing the pristine conditions of the permafrost that protected it for millennia. Such finds are vital for understanding extinct species, their habitats, and the ecosystems they once roamed.
Image source: fact6t9
#27
A man, Dan Hentschel, revealed that he proposed to his girlfriend by spelling out ‘Will You Marry Me’ on the US map by tracing the cross-country road trip they took together. “And in the end, the trip ended up having an even more important function. It showed us that, ultimately, we weren’t a good fit for each other,” he revealed.
Image source: fact6t9
#28
Image source: fact6t9
#29
Image source: fact6t9
#30
Sweet Sapphire grapes, also known as Moon Drop grapes, are a dark grape variety with a tubular shape and dark purple skin. They are seedless, have a translucent green flesh, and are very sweet. Sweet Sapphire grapes are so firm that they can be snapped in half, and they can be stuffed. They were first developed in California in 2004 using traditional breeding practices such as cross-pollination.
Image source: fact6t9
#31
Image source: fact6t9
#32
A study using data from the 2022 Behavioral Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) survey found experiencing parental divorce in childhood increases stroke risk in Americans aged 65 and older. The study confirmed findings from a previous cohort and showed risk is similar to diabetes and depression. Researchers suggest factors like childhood poverty and stigma may contribute to this association.
Image source: fact6t9
#33
The beetle in the image is a Chrysina limbata, commonly known as the Mexican jewel scarab or Mexican sun beetle. Its stunning metallic appearance is not due to pigmentation but rather the way light interacts with microscopic scales on its exoskeleton. This structural coloration creates the beetle’s iridescent, mirror-like sheen, making it one of the most visually striking beetles.
Image source: fact6t9
#34
In the 1920s, Dr. Serge Voronoff, a Russian-French surgeon, became well-known for his controversial procedure of transplanting monkey testicle tissue into humans, specifically men, with the belief that it could restore vitality, treat impotence, and even reverse aging. Voronoff believed that the hormones from primate glands could rejuvenate the human body.
The procedure gained popularity, especially among wealthy men, and due to the high demand, Voronoff established a monkey farm to provide a steady supply of primates for his experiments. At the time, the concept of hormone therapy was new and not well understood, and his ideas received a lot of media attention. However, as scientific understanding of endocrinology advanced, his methods were discredited, and his reputation declined.
Today, Voronoff’s work is considered pseudoscience, but it was part of the early exploration into hormone therapy, even if it was based on flawed science. His work reflects the fascination with rejuvenation and anti-aging that existed in that era, as well as the lengths some would go to try to achieve it.
Image source: fact6t9
#35
A new snake species discovered by a team of researchers in western Himalayas has been named after actor Leonardo DiCaprio in honour of his contribution towards conservation. Named ‘Anguiculus dicaprioi’, the species was discovered by researchers from India, Germany and the UK in 2020. Researchers classified the species under a new genus called ‘Anguiculus’, which in Latin means ‘small snake’.
Image source: fact6t9
#36
A University of Florida scientist’s cat, Pepper, led to the discovery of a new jeilongvirus in a mouse. The virus, named Gainesville rodent jeilong virus 1, is the first of its kind to be discovered in US. The virus which is found in Africa, Asia, and Europe can infect mammals, birds, fish and can occasionally cause serious illness in humans.
Image source: fact6t9
#37
Lina Medina is known as the youngest confirmed mother in history. She was born in Peru and gave birth to a healthy baby boy on May 14, 1939, when she was just 5 years and 7 months old. Her son, who weighed 2.7 kg (approximately 6 pounds), was delivered via caesarean section because her young pelvis was not developed enough for natural childbirth.Lina’s case is a rare instance of precocious puberty, where a child’s body begins changing into that of an adult at a very early age. The circumstances surrounding her pregnancy remain unclear, and despite investigations, the identity of the father was never confirmed. Lina Medina’s story remains a remarkable and tragic medical case.
Image source: fact6t9
#38
Image source: fact6t9
#39
A 59-year-old woman named Liu is ‘mother’ and ‘father’ to two sons in China. Liu married Tang and birthed a boy but got divorced after biological changes turned her into a biological male. Years later, Liu ‘fathered’ a son with another woman but couldn’t marry her as Liu is still a ‘woman’ on government records and China prohibits homosexual marriage.
Image source: fact6t9
#40
Image source: fact6t9
#41
16 Psyche is a metal-rich asteroid located between Mars and Jupiter in the asteroid belt, estimated to be worth a staggering $10 quintillion. This immense value could theoretically make every person on Earth a billionaire. In 2023, NASA launched the Psyche mission to explore this asteroid. Currently in Phase E, the mission involves a cruise phase with a Mars gravity assist, eventual arrival, and orbiting of the asteroid to uncover its secrets.
Image source: fact6t9
#42
The Rhinoceros Iguana (Cyclura cornuta) is a critically endangered lizard native to the island of Hispaniola in the Caribbean. Males are easily distinguished by the prominent bony horns on their snouts, giving them a rhinoceros-like appearance. These horns are used in territorial disputes and mating displays. Despite their intimidating looks, these iguanas are primarily herbivores, feeding on leaves, flowers, and fruits.
Unfortunately, habitat loss, hunting, and egg collection have pushed this species to the brink of extinction. Conservation efforts are underway to protect these magnificent creatures, including captive breeding programs and habitat restoration.
Image source: fact6t9
#43
A study in Geophysical Research Letters reveals that Earth’s axis has tilted by 31.5 inches (around 80 cm), primarily due to extensive groundwater extraction. Scientists emphasize that this tilt affects Earth’s rotation and contributes to rising sea levels. Groundwater extraction, when redistributed to oceans, alters the planet’s mass distribution, causing this axis shift.
Image source: fact6t9
#44
This Bengal tiger received a gold fang after its original tooth was damaged while chewing on bones. Veterinary experts crafted the gold replacement to ensure the tiger’s ability to chew and hunt properly was restored without pain. The procedure showcases how innovative dental solutions can enhance the well-being of wildlife, even for apex predators like tigers.
Image source: fact6t9
#45
This fascinating image, taken with a scanning electron microscope, shows a close-up view of human skin after a needle puncture. Under extreme magnification, you can see the individual layers of dead skin cells that form the outermost barrier. The needle puncture creates a hole surrounded by flaky, layered skin, which gives insight into how resilient yet delicate our skin is at a microscopic level. This type of imaging helps scientists study the skin’s response to punctures, injuries, or even medical treatments, as well as how it might heal after such an intrusion.
Image source: fact6t9
#46
Image source: fact6t9
#47
Viatina’s sale not only showcases her individual value but also demonstrates the potential of her genetic material to improve the quality of the breed, setting a new standard in the global cattle market.
Image source: fact6t9
#48
Scientists, including David Rankin, an engineer with NASA’s Catalina Sky Survey Project, have mapped out a potential ‘risk corridor’ for asteroid 2024 YR4 based on its current trajectory. The asteroid, which currently has 1 in 43 chance to hit Earth, can impact India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Sudan, Nigeria, Venezuela, Colombia, and Ecuador in 2032.
Image source: fact6t9
#49
A 25-year-old woman, Rhiannon Evans, has been charged in the UK’s first-ever “cyber-farting” case, where she pleaded guilty to sending distressing videos of herself farting to her boyfriend’s ex-partner, causing anxiety and distress. The incident occurred over the Christmas and New Year period, with Evans sending multiple videos, each showing her smiling at the camera while passing wind. As a result, Evans was ordered to pay nearly £300, sentenced to a 12-month community order, and given a two-year restraining order, along with 15 rehabilitation sessions and a 60-day alcohol abstinence period.
Image source: fact6t9
#50
New research from Karolinska Institutet and Columbia University reveals the heart has a mini-brain, a nervous system controlling heartbeat, with various types of neurons with different functions, based on zebrafish, an animal model similar to human heart rate and cardiac function.
Image source: fact6t9
#51
An unusual “alien-like” creature washed ashore at Horseshoe Bay in South Australia.
The discovery was made by Vicki Evans, a local beachcomber, who shared photos of the creature on a community Facebook page. Experts identified it as a colony of goose barnacles, which are considered a culinary delicacy in parts of Europe and North America, and they can cost ₹21,000/kg.
Image source: fact6t9
#52
In 2019, a Jamaican man turned up to collect his winning $1.5 million lottery cheque wearing a Scream mask. He said he wore the mask because he didn’t want his relatives hounding him for money.
He waited 54 days to collect his $1.17 million US . Lottery winners in the Caribbean country often disguises while collecting their prizes due to high level of crime and fears that they will be hounded for money by family.
Image source: fact6t9
#53
According to a Reddit post, a Japanese man installed a security camera after noticing food disappearing from his fridge and discovered a homeless woman living in the top compartment of his closet for more than a year. According to police, the woman, Tatsuko Horikawa, had been living in the closet for over a year.
Image source: fact6t9
#54
In a rare case, doctors spotted a mass in a woman’s eye which is believed to be growing in the body for two years. It turns out a parasite entered her body through the intake of crocodile meat. As per experts, eating contaminated meat is one of the key reasons responsible for the infection. The larva was 10mm.
Image source: fact6t9
#55
According to a 2013 study, planarian flatworms can retain memories outside of their brains and imprint them on their new brains when their heads are removed.
Image source: fact6t9
#56
Image source: fact6t9
#57
Image source: fact6t9
#58
A liver transplant involves replacing a diseased liver with a healthy one from a donor, often due to chronic conditions like cirrhosis or alcoholic liver disease, as seen in the X post where a man’s transformation pre and post-transplant is shown. The process includes a detailed pre-transplant evaluation to ensure candidacy, followed by the surgery where the old liver is removed and the new liver is implanted. Post-surgery, patients face a critical recovery period, especially the first three months, requiring close medical oversight, medication management to prevent rejection, and lifestyle adjustments.
Image source: fact6t9
#59
Image source: fact6t9
#60
The Orange Locus:
* Located on the X chromosome.
* Two versions (alleles):
* O: Produces pheomelanin (orange pigment)
* o: Produces eumelanin (black pigment)
How it affects coat color:
* Males (XY):
* Only have one X chromosome.
* If they inherit the O allele, they will be orange.
* If they inherit the o allele, they will not be orange.
* Females (XX):
* Have two X chromosomes.
* To be orange, they must inherit the O allele on both X chromosomes.
* If they inherit one O and one o, they will be a tortoiseshell or calico (mix of orange and black).
Why are more orange cats are male:
* Males only need one O allele to be orange.
* Females need two O alleles to be orange, which is less likely.
Image source: fact6t9
#61
A team of researchers, led by Professor Christopher J Bae from University of Hawai’i and Xiujie Wu from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, announced the discovery of a new species of ancient humans in Northern China. The researchers named the species ‘Homo juluensis’ and its distinct features include big brains. Homo juluensis lived approximately 3,00,000 years ago in eastern Asia.
Image source: fact6t9
#62
How Common Is Breast Asymmetry?
Breast asymmetry is a natural and common phenomenon among women. About 25% of women have one breast at least one cup size larger than the other, and for roughly 10% of women, the size difference is even more pronounced. This variation often results from factors like hormonal changes, genetics, or even lifestyle. It’s completely normal and rarely a cause for medical concern. In most cases, the asymmetry is subtle, but for some, it can be significant enough to affect their choice of clothing or bras.
Image source: fact6t9
#63
Image source: fact6t9
#64
Image source: fact6t9
#65
Image source: fact6t9
#66
The unique cloud forms over the Otago region of New Zealand’s South Island. Taieri Pet is a form of an elongated lenticular cloud. It remains almost stationary in the sky.
Image source: fact6t9
#67
In 2003, the Sun, the Moon, Antarctica, and two photographers all lined up in Antarctica during an unusual total solar eclipse. Even given the extreme location, a group of enthusiastic eclipse chasers ventured near the bottom of the world to experience the surreal momentary disappearance of the Sun behind the Moon.
Image source: fact6t9
#68
A 46-year-old man underwent a surgery for hernia after he experienced stomach pain in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur (India) but doctors found an ovary and uterus inside his body. An ultrasound showed a piece of flesh in his lower stomach was coming in contact with other internal organs. Later, it was found that the piece of flesh was an underdeveloped uterus.
Image source: fact6t9
#69
Image source: fact6t9
#70
Image source: fact6t9
#71
Loneliness is linked to a higher risk of diseases such as heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and susceptibility to infections, new research suggests. Researchers from the UK and China drew this conclusion after studying proteins from blood samples taken from over 42,000 adults recruited to the UK Biobank. They found five disease-causing proteins whose abundance was caused by loneliness.
Image source: fact6t9
#72
Communications company ItalyComunica is selling tourists cans filled with air from Italy’s Lake Como for €9.90 (907) apiece. Each can contains 400 millilitres of “100% authentic air” collected from Lake Como, the company claims, reported CNN. The product is aimed to “create a souvenir that could be easily transported in a suitcase for tourists”, the company said.
Image source: fact6t9
#73
A study has suggested spraying diamond dust into the atmosphere to cool the Earth. It explored the idea of using five million tons of pulverised diamonds annually to reflect sunlight and reduce global temperatures. If sustained over 45 years, the researchers say this could cool the Earth by nearly 2.9 degrees Fahrenheit. However, this will reportedly cost nearly $200 trillion.
Image source: fact6t9
#74
Box jellyfish are also known as sea wasps and marine stingers. They live in warm coastal waters around the world, but the lethal varieties are found primarily in the Indo-Pacific region and northern Australia.
Box jellyfish have up to 15 tentacles that grow from each corner of their bell and can reach 10 feet in length. Each tentacle has about 5,000 stinging cells that are triggered by the presence of a chemical on the outer layer of its prey.
Not all species of box jellyfish are equally dangerous to humans. Some species have a weaker venom and are less likely to cause serious harm.
Image source: fact6t9
#75
Image source: fact6t9
#76
Image source: fact6t9
#77
A study published in Nature Physics showed a nuclear bomb could deflect asteroids threatening Earth. Using the world’s largest X-ray machine, US scientists blasted a marble-sized mock asteroid. The X-rays vaporised its surface, pushing it in the opposite direction reaching the speed of 250 kmph. This confirmed a nuclear explosion could alter an asteroid’s course, potentially preventing a collision.
Image source: fact6t9
#78
Image source: fact6t9
#79
Hydnora africana is one of the most bizarre-looking plants on the African continent and is certainly not the most common of plants to be encountered in the veld on a casual hike.
Hydnora africana is a parasitic plant on species of the genus Euphorbia. It has such an unusual physical appearance that one would never say it is a plant. It looks astonishingly similar to fungi, and is only distinguishable from fungi when the flower has opened.
The plant body is completely leafless, is devoid of chlorophyll, and is brown-grey in colour. As it ages, the plant turns dark grey to black.
Image source: fact6t9
#80
Image source: fact6t9
#81
In Peru and several other Andean countries like Ecuador and Bolivia, guinea pigs—known locally as cuy—are commonly raised as a source of meat. They have been a traditional food in the region for thousands of years, dating back to the Inca civilization.
Image source: fact6t9
#82
Fictosexuality is a term that refers to individuals who experience sexual or romantic attraction toward fictional characters. People who identify as fictosexual may develop deep emotional connections with characters from books, movies, anime, games, or other forms of media. This attraction is often rooted in the unique traits, personalities, or storylines associated with these characters, creating a bond that feels as real to them as traditional relationships. Fictosexuality highlights the diverse ways people experience attraction and connection in the modern world.
Image source: fact6t9
#83
Recent studies suggest that miniature black holes, formed shortly after the Big Bang, might be zipping through our solar system, including our planet and even our bodies. These hypothetical primordial black holes (PBHs) are thought to be as massive as an asteroid, but smaller than an atomic nucleus. They would have formed from dense matter that collapsed immediately after the universe’s inception.
Image source: fact6t9
#84
In Denmark, if you are single on your 25th birthday, you are often covered in cinnamon as part of a cultural tradition:
The tradition
Friends may tie you to a lamppost or chair, make you wear goggles, and then shower you with cinnamon. Sometimes eggs are mixed in with the cinnamon to help it stick.
The history
The tradition is said to be hundreds of years old and is based on the fact that male spice salesmen, called “pepper dudes” (Pebersvends), often remained unmarried for long periods of time.
The 30th birthday
If you are still single at 30, you can expect to be covered in black pepper instead of cinnamon. You may also receive a pepper and salt mill set as a gift.
The average Dane marries in their early to mid-thirties, so most people are single when they turn 25.
Image source: fact6t9
#85
Image source: fact6t9
Follow Us