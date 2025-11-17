Hey Pandas, If The Monarchy Of The World Was The Only Option, Who Would You Crown And Why? (Closed)

by

If, for some hypothetical reason, we had to crown a King/Queen over the entire world, who would you nominate? Why? Do you think others would agree?

#1

Keanu Reeves (idk if spelled right). He just seems like a genuinely nice guy.

#2

My dog, Fifi. Humans have had their time. Now its the time for the canines and felines to rise.

#3

I hereby nominate Nathaniel, he’s good at problem solving (meaning he’s good at defusing BP arguments lol)

#4

Elon Musk.
Because he would not be affected by anyones opinions, he would just keep doing his own saving the planet thing.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Teen Tells Dad “Would’ve Remembered If You Cared” After Cake Fail
3 min read
Oct, 27, 2025
The Good Wife Episode 7 Photo Preview- Anatomy of a Joke
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2009
My Animal Comic Introducing A Pitbull Character Named “King”, Part 2 (8 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
38 Famous Authors And Their Greatest Works
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, Share Your Thanksgiving Decorations (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Music Video Turns Your Favorite Childhood Board Games Into Nightmares
3 min read
Apr, 5, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.