Hey Pandas, If The Monarchy Of The World Was The Only Option, Who Would You Crown And Why? (Closed)

If, for some hypothetical reason, we had to crown a King/Queen over the entire world, who would you nominate? Why? Do you think others would agree?
#1
Keanu Reeves (idk if spelled right). He just seems like a genuinely nice guy.
#2
My dog, Fifi. Humans have had their time. Now its the time for the canines and felines to rise.
#3
I hereby nominate Nathaniel, he’s good at problem solving (meaning he’s good at defusing BP arguments lol)
#4
Elon Musk.
Because he would not be affected by anyones opinions, he would just keep doing his own saving the planet thing.
