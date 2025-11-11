14 Illustrations Showing What It’s Like Living With Anxiety

About 40 million adults in the United States suffer from anxiety (according to the ADAA). That’s about 18% of the whole US adults population, yet the society still often misunderstands it. Luckily, India-based illustrator Pranita Kocharekar, who has suffered from anxiety herself, has started a project titled “Acknowledge Anxiety”, which lets us peek into the reality of the health disorder. The project features a series of illustrations, showing what anxious people experience.

“I want to tell people that they’re not alone”, Kocharekar told Bored Panda. “Mental illness can really be difficult to handle and knowing that you’re not alone itself is a saving grace.”

More info: Instagram | Acknowledge Anxiety | #AcknowledgeAnxiety (h/t: huffingtonpost)

#1 You Overthink Everything

14 Illustrations Showing What It&#8217;s Like Living With Anxiety

#2 When You’re Sick And You Ask Dr. Internet For Cure

14 Illustrations Showing What It&#8217;s Like Living With Anxiety

#3 They Don’t Call You On Time And You Break A Sweat

14 Illustrations Showing What It&#8217;s Like Living With Anxiety

#4 You’re Extremely Indecisive

14 Illustrations Showing What It&#8217;s Like Living With Anxiety

#5 When You Hear Rustling At Night, You Make Up Scenarios Of A Being Stabbed To Death

14 Illustrations Showing What It&#8217;s Like Living With Anxiety

#6 When Your Boss Wants To See You In The Office… The Walk Is A Hard, Hard One

14 Illustrations Showing What It&#8217;s Like Living With Anxiety

#7 You Check For Your Phone Before Sitting In The Cab, While In The Cab, And After Getting Out Of the cab – twice

14 Illustrations Showing What It&#8217;s Like Living With Anxiety

#8 You’re Forever Paranoid And Over Cautious

14 Illustrations Showing What It&#8217;s Like Living With Anxiety

#9 Have You Locked The Apartment Door?

14 Illustrations Showing What It&#8217;s Like Living With Anxiety

#10 Meditation Is Like…

14 Illustrations Showing What It&#8217;s Like Living With Anxiety

#11 You Have Irrational Fears

14 Illustrations Showing What It&#8217;s Like Living With Anxiety

#12 You Can’t Read The Newspaper Because…

14 Illustrations Showing What It&#8217;s Like Living With Anxiety

#13 You Subconsciously Worry About Having Nothing To Worry About

14 Illustrations Showing What It&#8217;s Like Living With Anxiety

#14 Video Games Press All Of Your Stress Buttons

14 Illustrations Showing What It&#8217;s Like Living With Anxiety

