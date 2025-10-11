J.K. Rowling Brutally Mocks Harry Potter Event Organizers Over Apology To Transgender Community

Ahead of a Harry Potter-themed event set to take place in Stanley Park, Vancouver, the organizers have publicly distanced themselves from the franchise’s controversial author.
J.K. Rowling shared the news on her social media, not only expressing her feelings but also issuing a scathing response to the organization.
The British author has long been criticized for her controversial opinions on transgender rights, sparking debate and backlash over the years.
“You can’t smoke this woman. Don’t even try. She will cut you down with a literary katana and pour salty retorts into your wounds. You have all been warned,” joked one user.
J.K. Rowling was publicly disavowed by the Vancouver Park Board in a series of posts on social media
On October 10, Rowling shared a screenshot of statements made by Vancouver Park Board commissioner Tom Digby on her X account.
According to Digby, the park board voted unanimously on Tuesday to issue an apology regarding the event Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience, scheduled to open on November 7.
The apology was directed toward members of Vancouver’s 2SLGBTQ+ Advisory Committee, who were disappointed by the board’s decision to host an event associated with Rowling.
As the 60-year-old author has been vocal about her anti-trans stance on gender politics for years, the committee did not want the park to host an event linked to her franchise.
Tom’s statement, shared yesterday, read, “Last night, @ParkBoard did the right thing. Apologized to TGD2S community after emotional discussion. Shared some tears. Disavowed JKR. Will undertake concrete actions to rebuild trust.”
The Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience event is set to open in Vancouver’s Stanley Park this November
In response to Digby and the park board’s disavowal of her, Rowling fired back sarcastically, claiming she had no idea the park had ever “avowed” her.
In light of this, she added that the disavowal “hasn’t been much of a blow.”
Rowling went on to urge the board to first send her a “certificate of avowal” before publicly severing ties in the future.
“Wait until I’ve proudly framed it, hung it over my PC and taken a selfie with it, THEN revoke it.”
The screenshot Rowling shared also included a September 15 post from Digby, in which he first announced an “emergency meeting” that night to discuss the matter of “hosting the Harry Potter themed event.”
He encouraged followers to submit questions via email, noting, “Board meeting does not permit public speakers but you can email and watch live…”
The 60-year-old author has sparked numerous controversies with her outspoken stance on gender and anti-trans views
Tickets for the upcoming immersive event are priced at $84 for adults and $68 for children aged three to 12.
A family bundle, which includes two adults and two children, is priced at $376.
Rowling’s X post received over 800,000 views within hours and sparked mixed reactions from netizens.
The majority supported the author and her statements, while some applauded the park board members for apologizing to the LGBTQ+ community.
One critic wrote, “Mark my words. J.K. Rowling will NEVER recover from this.”
However, Rowling did not let the comment go unanswered, responding with yet another sarcastic reply in the comment section.
“I wouldn’t say ‘never’, but with time, therapy and the support of my family, I anticipate that I’ll be able to hear the words ‘Vancouver Parks and Recreations’ without suffering a serious breakdown within two to three years.”
The LGBTQ+ and trans community felt “personally very attacked” by the planning of the Rowling-associated event
The event, first announced in early September, was immediately met with massive backlash and criticism from the public.
Addressing the controversy, Digby told Global News at the time, “I have learned a great deal in the last five days about the linkage of the Harry Potter franchise with J.K. Rowling and I am very surprised at what I’ve learned and I was not aware of the reputational risk…”
“The gender diverse and particularly trans community feels personally very attacked by actions that J.K. Rowling has taken.”
He further emphasized his pride in Vancouver’s “diverse gender communities” and his desire to find a solution to include them in the event.
The Vancouver Board of Parks is not the only organization to have cut ties with Rowling, who has faced public feuds with a large portion of the acting industry, including Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger.
Rowling recently lashed out at Emma Watson over criticisms of her anti-trans views on social media
Emma, who has long spoken out against the author’s controversial stance, was recently slammed by Rowling.
In an X post shared in late September, the Harry Potter creator stated firmly that a “former professional association” does not give Watson the right to “critique me and my views in public.”
“Emma has so little experience of real life she’s ignorant of how ignorant she is.”
The controversy even reached mainstream comedy when, during the premiere of the 51st season of Saturday Night Live, the sketch comedy show mocked the creator of Harry Potter.
Comedian Bowen Yang dressed as the franchise’s character Dobby and held up a T-shirt with Rowling’s name pronounced as “They. K. Rowling,” featuring an image of her with a pixie cut.
“House elves aren’t the victims. Master Rowling is. She gets so much hate mail,” said Yang, mocking the author.
Rowling’s response to being disavowed sparked mixed reactions from netizens, with some supporting her stance and others criticizing it
