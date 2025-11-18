Hey Pandas, Share Some Useful Life Tips And Tricks You Learned From Your Parents (Closed)

Spread the wisdom!
#1
when the stress of family life get too much, disappear, change your name and start a new life
#2
Don’t be afraid to spend some time apart from your significant other. They should be your best friend, but they should also understand that if you spend every waking moment together you’ll want to kill each other.
Also learn to trust that your SO will make good choices. If you need to keep track of them, who they’re with, where they are, and what time they’re coming home, then you want someone to control, not a SO. If you can’t trust them, you probably shouldn’t be with them.
#3
Drive like everyone else on the road is crazy.
#4
In a marriage, trust is much more important than love.
I know we’re all raised to expect life to be like a Disney Princess’s,
but romantic love will fade over time and erodes by a lack of trust.
In a marriage that’s based on trust, love will grow stronger.
Love can fluctuate, but trust always deepens with time.
#5
There is no age you turn into an adult.
Everyone is just winging it and hoping it looks like we know what we’re doing.
#6
Everyone makes mistakes. How you handle them shows your character. Take responsibility for yours.
#7
Learn to communicate and solve conflict. It will literally save all your relationships.
I’ve only seen my parents fight once or twice and they worked very hard to teach all of us kids how to resolve issues and love even when forgiveness is hard.
My mom had two aunts who hadn’t spoken to each-other since high-school and she didn’t want that kind of family for us.
#8
To treat people equally, just because a person had to live on the streets doesn’t make them less of a human being, and just because someone lives in a palace doesn’t make them a better human being.
#9
Be willing to walk away from someone if they are unwilling to negotiate with you.
Also, basic dumpster diving/trash picking.
#10
Use your ears and your mouth in the proportion that you have them.
#11
Never, ever pull out in front of a large truck no matter how fast to slow it seems to be going – physics (mass and momentum) is real.
#12
Never look at yourself through someone else’s eyes.
#13
Splash cold water on your face when you wake up. I never liked the idea of doing that until I did it! It really does help me wake up and feel better.
#14
-$1 is expensive if you do not have $1. Outside home, even a glass of water will cost you.
-Don’t speak your mind all the time, even if you are right. And if someone asks, don’t say everything you know.
-Don’t let anyone dictate your tastes. Best SO will be the one you are comfortable with, best wine will be the one you like, but job will be the one you love.
-True friends are precious. Don’t lose them over petty things like religion or politics.
#15
Saying “no” is ok.
There is no such thing as “normal”.
#16
While you are youg, try as many things as you can. Different hobbies activities, sports, music and food etc. Travel as much as you can. You never know what you might like or dislike until you have tried it. You may never know what you are really good at if you haven’t tried it.
You may be a world class golfer but would never know if you never tried golfing. You may be an awesome chef or a wonderful harmonica player or a mathematician. You may absolutely love living in one part of the world but if you’ve never been there you wouldn’t know.
Try as many things as you can while you are young and find things you love.
#17
A blinking turn signal is just a blinking light; there is no guarantee the driver will actually make the turn. Assuming this is a good way to get t-boned.
#18
Read. Always. You will get a better education from books than from the best universities.
#19
#20
save money! however little, however often you can. just save something.
#21
Focus on having good credit, be nice to people, have a high bar for dating, bartenders make a lot if they dont drink their money, birth control don’t alway work for the women in our family (aka how i came to be), focus more on other than yourself to cut down on anxiety, start good eating habits early, drink illegal milk if you can afford it
#22
Learn to budget from when you first start receiving money for yourself, either pocket money, an allowance or wages from your first job. Start setting yourself goals for saving up for something you really want but can’t afford straight away. Being financially responsible is often a lesson we have to learn the hard way, if you start with the basics from a young age you could avoid some of the pitfalls.
#23
Most of what I learned from my parents was what not to do by doing the exact opposite. I learned to not physically, verbally and emotionally abuse my children. I learned to not buy myself luxury items while making them wear worn out hand me downs. I learned to not steal money from them and call it a loan that somehow never gets paid back. There’s so much more but I don’t have the time or space to list them all.
#24
This wasn’t my answer, but it was my aunt’s.
She said that when you’re in your early twenties, you think that everybody cares about who you are. She says that when you’re in your forties, you’ll realize that they don’t care as much. She’s 65, and now she thinks that nobody cared at all.
#25
Always make sure you have enough gas to get to the hospital. -my mom
#26
My mom taught me to tread carefully with trust and that family will always have your back. She grew up in the 80’s and 90’s in Korea, when the country was just barely stabilizing, with basically her entire mother’s side. Listen to your family, and listen to their stories. You might not know what they’ve seen.
#27
One of the easiest ways to spot something you should never do is what your workmates, colleagues, or uncaring neighbors have agreed to be what you are supposed to do on their demand!
#28
Always let the baby get the last hit.
#29
If you need to bake cookies or brownies and dont want to. Just buy grocery store items. Plate them on your own plate with seran wrap and pass them off as your own.
#30
You can’t argue by yourself.
A stiff d**k has no conscience.
#31
In a public bathroom, always wipe the seat and place toilet paper where your behind will be touching the seat.
