‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Uncover Who’s Thriving in the 4.9 IMDb-Rated Reality Hit

When Chrisley Knows Best premiered in 2014, it flung open the doors to Southern extravagance with designer clothes, sprawling homes, and unapologetic flamboyance front and center. The show averaged a 4.9 IMDb rating, but beneath the glittery surface, a staggering financial saga unfolded: from flashy wealth to bankruptcy, conviction, and then a dramatic pardon. These rankings are based on publicly reported figures, reflecting the steep emotional and financial rollercoaster the Chrisley family has endured.
6. Chase Chrisley
Chase’s individual net worth isn’t frequently quantified, but derived from reported family estimates, he likely lands in the low six‑figure range. His income comes from appearances early on the show and social media engagement. Chase’s comedic timing and occasional spin-off presence suggest he’s banked modest but steady post-show visibility.
He’s that familiar face who offered comic relief and charm — never the star, but always memorable. His earnings might not headline tabloids, but they reflect a quiet presence that grew alongside the franchise.
|Reported Net Worth
|Primary Income Sources
|Notable Ventures
|Low six figures (~$500,000)
|Reality TV salary, spin-offs, social media engagement
|Appeared in Growing Up Chrisley, small business and brand collaborations
5. Kyle Chrisley
Kyle’s financial picture is less glamorous—reports place his net worth at roughly $500,000 or less, much of it stemming from early appearances on the show and sporadic work in music and manual trades. His on-and-off relationship with the series, coupled with well-documented personal struggles, has kept his earnings inconsistent.
Still, Kyle’s inclusion in the Chrisley story adds a more complex dimension to the family narrative. His challenges have been public, but so have his efforts to rebuild—proof that net worth isn’t always the full measure of a person’s trajectory.
|Reported Net Worth
|Primary Income Sources
|Notable Ventures
|Up to ~$500,000
|Early reality TV appearances, music, and manual trades
|Former musician, intermittent appearances on Chrisley Knows Best
4. Lindsie Chrisley
Lindsie’s reported net worth sits between $1.5 million and $2 million, built from her early seasons on Chrisley Knows Best and her successful pivot into podcasting. Her long-running show Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry attracts sponsorships and ad revenue, giving her a steady income stream independent of the Chrisley brand.
What’s striking about Lindsie is how she’s managed to carve out her own corner of the media world after a very public split from her family. She turned personal drama into a platform—transforming notoriety into loyal listenership and stable earnings.
|Reported Net Worth
|Primary Income Sources
|Notable Ventures
|$1.5M – $2M
|Podcasting, sponsorships, early reality TV
|Host of Coffee Convos podcast with Kail Lowry
3. Savannah Chrisley
Savannah is estimated to be worth around $500,000 to a million dollars based on recent reporting. That comes from TV appearances, social media, beauty ventures, and brand endorsements. She’s carved out her own identity—pageant alum turned reality icon turned influencer—and monetized it with savvy.
She’s the one who brought smarter angles to a show defined by opulence and rebellion. Watching her grow from a precocious teen to a business-savvy young woman illustrates how niche platforms and personal confidence can convert into real cash.
|Reported Net Worth
|Primary Income Sources
|Notable Ventures
|$500,000 – $1M
|Reality TV, influencer work, beauty line, endorsements
|Pageant titles, founder of Sassy by Savannah cosmetics
2. Julie Chrisley
Julie’s net worth is commonly cited at $1.5 million, a figure that reflects her role in the show, her cooking web series, and podcasting. Though legal battles and restitution demands clouded her finances, she managed to keep part of her wealth afloat.
Julie brought grounded humor and that daily dish-worthy Southern charm. Her value wasn’t just about money—it was nurturing, mediating, and offering viewers a Sunday-dinner familiarity from behind the screen.
|Reported Net Worth
|Primary Income Sources
|Notable Ventures
|~$1.5M
|Reality TV salary, cooking content, podcasting
|Host of Chrisley Confessions podcast, cooking series
1. Todd Chrisley
Todd’s current net worth is reported to be – $18 million, placing him deeply in debt due to legal judgments, restitution payments, and mounting financial obligations. Once portraying high-roller success, he now represents a cautionary tale of overreach.
Todd’s journey stands as a headline in its own right—a rise from real-estate hustler to reality TV patriarch, followed by a spectacular downfall. Now pardoned and out of prison, his wealth is a washed-out legacy of both fame and fallout.
|Reported Net Worth
|Primary Income Sources
|Notable Ventures
|– $18M
|Former real estate developer, reality TV
|Patriarch of Chrisley Knows Best, public speaking, licensing deals (pre-legal issues)
