Hey Pandas, Does My Crush Like Me? (Closed)

A little background info. I have a friend we’ll call Jane. We’ll call my crush John.
Jane walked over to John and said quite loudly “So, are you gonna marry *my name* or not?”
John responded with: “Maybe later not now stop-“ then ran off with his other friends?
Bruh what is it a joke I don’t get it
#1
Info needed. How old are you guys? Both John and Jane sound kinda immature.
#2
Well if he was scared to say something then maybe he likes you?But he could also have been embarrassed by your friend saying that question loud enough for someone else to hear. I’m not completely sure but I’m about 73% sure he likes you
#3
very well could be a possibility.. he probablly said “maybe later, not now stop” to his friends to get them off his back but didnt want to offend u and make you think that he has absolutley no desire for you… so that he could still have a chance, u should become friends with john
#4
Sorry, but I think he doesn’t.
‘Maybe later’ is something guys say when we mean ‘No’ but don’t want to be mean or rude.
#5
Yes
#6
i hear wedding bells!
#7
i feel like there could be some feelings there because he said “maybe later”, he was feeling probably embarrassed by the question and judging by the context, you guys sound young, so i feel like trying things out could work, if you just ask him. but he might not know how to express or deal with his feelings and he may not know how to be in a relationship. all i’ll say is: if you guys are in fact young, teenage boys are immature gremlins and if you find someone mature enough to express the feelings he has towards you, this person is probably ahead of the others in emotional development.
TL / DR : yes he probably does like you. just ease into whatever relationship you want to have
#8
#9
Yeah, he does.
