People Share 50 Hilariously Accurate Names Kids Gave Things After Guy Reveals What His Niece Calls Aquariums

by

We all know kids are famous for their creativity and amazing imaginations. If we never stopped viewing the world through the lens of a child, it would be a very different place. But thankfully, anyone who is a parent, works with children, or gets to hang out with their loved ones’ little ones has a small window into their brilliant minds. Recently, one uncle, Dedrick Flynn, shared a TikTok explaining how impressed he was that his niece referred to aquariums as “water zoos”. This sparked a trend of other users revealing all of the genius names their children have come up with for everyday items and places, and some of them are hilariously accurate. 

We’ve gathered some of our favorite ‘alternative names’ down below, so that you can add them to your own vocabulary. Channel your inner child for this list and keep an open mind because you might be blown away by what these little ones have come up with, and be sure to upvote the phrases you want added to Webster’s Dictionary. Keep reading to also find an interview we were lucky enough to receive from Dedrick Flynn, and then if you’re interested in checking out a previous Bored Panda article on the same topic, we recommend reading this one next.

This uncle recently started a trend online where adults share the best ‘alternative names’ they have heard kids come up with for everyday things

#1

My daughter called a graveyard a “people garden” she was only 2

Image source: BriaBoo , Ruben Holthuijsen

#2

My coworkers granddaughter called seagulls “ beach chickens”

Image source: user8634055572388, cbgrfx123

#3

When my daughter was a toddler she called tears “PANIC WATER”. I mean u ain’t wrong sis

Image source: Brandee Glass, Arwan Sutanto

#4

Wait until they call a rhinoceros a battle unicorn.

Image source: herewegosteelers86, Elisa Bracco

#5

They have an amazing way of looking at the world. My granddaughter calls funerals heaven parties

Image source: user7283114992510

#6

My cousin called a mechanic a “car doctor” and I’ve never been the same since.

Image source: Tim Byrd, Maxim Hopman

#7

My daughter didn’t know the word for thirsty so she said she was “water hungry”

Image source: Cherrone, engin akyurt

#8

My cousin didn’t know how to tell me she had a dream so she said “the story behind my eyes when I’m asleep”

Image source: Alin

#9

my daughter called a vending machine a “food ATM” once because she couldn’t think of what it was really called.

Image source: Puffin0915, Kenny Eliason

#10

My daughter called mosquitoes “vampire bugs”

Image source: Kristin King, Егор Камелев

#11

My cousin calls the airport the “plane station”

Image source: Love Jones, VOO QQQ

#12

My daughter called the Zoo “Animal Jail” when she was 5 and I’ve been fuqqed up about zoos ever since.

Image source: trapnerdsonny

#13

My youngest son would call any pants that weren’t shorts, “long sleeve pants”

Image source: Shae, Mohamad Khosravi

#14

I forgot to teach my kid what an owl was – he called them wood penguins ¯_(ツ)_/¯

Image source: Ms. Smith, Geronimo Giqueaux

#15

My little sister heard crickets outside and was trying to describe it to me… She said you know that noise when someone tells a joke and nobody laughs

Image source: AllenaBabyy

#16

Like the little kid that called the dragonfly a “baby helicopter”

Image source: user4610920515502, Dustin Humes

#17

My son called an exclamation mark a loud period when he was in kindergarten

Image source: Niss

#18

My son asked for a sandwich on raw toast. Bread, he meant bread

Image source: caitlyn_rose0409

#19

My son calls cupcakes “party muffins”

Image source: Jennifer Parham

#20

My daughter would call Churches “Jesus Stores”

Image source: nadia4627, Daniel Tseng

#21

when I was pregnant, my daughter called my tummy the baby house

Image source: Niqui LeBeau

#22

My friends kids called hand sanitizer- Hanitizer.. and that made complete sense to me lol

Image source: KaayyJay, Devyn Holman

#23

My daughter calls the grocery store, the food maze

Image source: Jas

#24

ambulance = boo boo truck
leaves – tree feathers

Image source: Christine Sullivan Campbell

#25

my daughter called humidity “chunky air” today…

Image source: Stacy Hennigan, cottonbro

#26

my daughter called gray. light black

Image source: Kavonne Martin, Rex Babiera

#27

My son said the Navy was made up of “water soldiers”. And my mind was blown

Image source: Liz

#28

My kids call their robes “Pajama Jackets” it’s my fave

Image source: Melissa Dee

#29

My son calls Beef Jerky, Meat Candy

Image source: Charae Ashley Morning Roast

#30

my son called lasagna, a pasta cake!

Image source: Ashley Schill

#31

My son calls knuckles Finger Elbows

Image source: Sarah O Reilly, Dan Burton

#32

my daughter use to call butterfly’s beauty flies

Image source:  Rance Preuitt

#33

My niece brushes her hair into a bunny-tail because her hair doesn’t look like a pony’s tail..

Image source: Ash Marie

#34

My daughter calls tongs “salad tweezers”

Image source: smashlie

#35

My daughter called a parasailer a human kite.

Image source: https://www.tiktok.com/@jpfrederick1898, Ylanite Koppens

#36

My son calls clouds sky ghosts

Image source: Kristen Allen

#37

Burps= mouth farts. Took me forever to figure out what my toddler meant when he said “I farted out my mouth”

#38

My granddaughter called condensation water dust

Image source: Dawn Kilburn848

#39

When our grandfather passed in May my little cousin said he was now in his ‘forever sleep’

Image source: Tasha Livingston

#40

my friend’s daughter use to say “one body instead of somebody” when she needed help. Can onebody get me some water please…

Image source:  user9113667361270

#41

A kid I know called the previews at a movie, the appetizers

Image source: KristyLizz, Pixabay

#42

My son says chompsticks instead of chopsticks and stunk instead of skunk

Image source: Kati Lawson618

#43

My seven-year-old niece calls French toast sticks “syrup fries”

Image source: Rita Marie Gordon

#44

My nephew called an octopus a Snake Turtle and I haven’t gotten over it in 10 years.

Image source: Lex Xavier

#45

Lol my daughter calls quesadillas a spanish grilled cheese

Image source: Na…

#46

Welp…my kid called a jet ski a motorcycle boat

Image source: Ran Man

#47

my nephew calls fire trucks water trucks, it’s way more accurate and I think he’s going to be a genius

Image source: Sara Thompson

#48

Cashews = smile peanuts

Image source: Mary Kate

#49

My daughter called her ankle her “foot waist”

Image source: Amanda Hart, Judi Cox

#50

One time I told my son I don’t have money for something and he told me to get some from the “money box”. He was talking about the ATM.

Image source: moseslaw75

