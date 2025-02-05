Top 15 Biographical Movies About Musicians & Singers

Biographical musical dramas offer a glimpse into the lives of iconic musicians and singers. The earliest biographical movies were released in the late 19th to early 20th century, and the genre has grown exponentially in the past decades. Although famous for their hits, little is known about their personal struggles, early triumphs, and the creative processes behind their unforgettable music.
While many have had their biopics adapted into film and/or television, others haven’t. A notable example is the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, whose first feature-length biographical film is scheduled for release in the last quarter of 2025. With over a hundred biopics produced over the years, these are the top 15 must-watch biographical movies about musicians and singers.
1. Sid and Nancy (1986)
The Alex Cox-directed biographical drama Sid and Nancy is centered around the tragic love story of Sid Vicious, the bassist of the punk rock band Sex Pistols, and Nancy Spungen, his American girlfriend. The film explores their turbulent and self-destructive relationship, set against the backdrop of the late 1970s punk rock scene. In one of his most underrated performances, Gary Oldman portrayed Sid Vicious, while Chloe Webb portrayed Nancy Spungen. Sid and Nancy portray the couple’s descent into heroin addiction and the chaos of their romance. It culminates in the mysterious death of Nancy in a New York City hotel room, for which Sid was accused but never stood trial due to his own death shortly afterward.
2. Bird (1988)
The 1988 biographical drama Bird was based on the life of legendary jazz saxophonist Charlie “Bird” Parker. The film delves into aspects of Bird’s life, including his rise to fame, passionate love for music, and marriage to Chan Parker. Directed by Clint Eastwood, American actor Forest Whitaker portrayed Bird, with actress Diane Venora portraying Chan Parker. The film’s plot moves back and forth with a montage of scenes depicting Bird’s tumultuous personal life marked by drug addiction, struggles with mental health, and complex relationships. It also highlights the hardship he faced as a Black musician in a racially segregated America.
3. What’s Love Got to Do with It (1993)
The Tina Turner-based 1993 biographical drama What’s Love Got to Do with It was one of the most critically and commercially successful biopics in the early 1990s. The film tells the story of Tina Turner’s rise to fame, her tumultuous relationship with her abusive husband, Ike Turner, and her ultimate triumph as a solo artist. What’s Love Got to Do with It was based on Tina Turner’s 1986 autobiography I, Tina. A much younger Angela Bassett portrayed Tina Turner, while Lawrence Fishburne portrayed Ike Turner. Bassett and Fishburne’s performances earned them their first Oscar nominations for Best Actress and Best Actor at the 66th Academy Awards.
4. Ray (2004)
Ray (2004) is a biological film about the life and career of legendary musician Ray Charles. The film stars Jamie Foxx as Ray Charles and chronicles Charles’s rise to fame. It begins with his humble beginnings in the rural South, his struggles with poverty, and the tragic loss of his younger brother, which haunted him throughout his life. Through flashbacks and performances, Ray paints a vivid picture of the challenges and triumphs that shaped the life of one of the most influential musicians of all time.
5. Walk the Line (2005)
James Mangold’s first biographical drama, Walk the Line, was a critical and commercial success. It centered around the life and career of legendary musician Johnny Cash. It focuses on his early years, rise to fame, struggles with addiction, and his tumultuous personal life. The central part of the film is Cash’s romance with singer June Carter, who becomes a pivotal figure in his life. Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon portrayed Johnny Cash and June Carter, respectively. They were both nominated for an Oscar, with Witherspoon winning her nomination for Best Actress.
6. Notorious (2009)
The 2009 biographical musical drama Notorious was based on the life and career of Christopher Wallace, better known as The Notorious B.I.G. or Biggie Smalls. He is one of the most iconic and influential rappers in hip-hop history. The film traces his journey from a troubled childhood in Brooklyn, New York, to his rise to fame in the 1990s and, ultimately, his tragic death in 1997.
Notorious also covers Biggie Smalls’s discovery and mentorship by Sean “Puffy” Combs and the creation of his critically acclaimed albums. Notorious starred Jamal Woolard as The Notorious B.I.G., Angela Bassett as his mother, Voletta Wallace, and Derek Luke as Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs. It also starred Anthony Mackie as Tupac Shakur, Antonique Smith as Faith Evans, Naturi Naughton as Kimberly “Lil’ Kim” Jones, and Anwan Glover as Snoop Dogg.
7. Nowhere Boy (2009)
Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson in his feature directorial debut, Nowhere Boy is a biographical drama about the teenage years of John Lennon. The legendary musician was a founding member of The Beatles. Its plot follows Lennon’s early life in Liverpool, focusing on his relationships with two central women in his life: his mother, Julia, and his aunt and guardian, Mimi. Julia re-enters his life and encourages his musical talent while his stricter aunt supports and raised him.
Nowhere Boy also shows Lennon’s discovery of rock ‘n’ roll, his passion for music, and the formation of his first band, The Quarrymen, which later evolved into The Beatles. Aaron Taylor-Johnson portrayed John Lennon, while Anne-Marie Duff and Kristin Scott Thomas portrayed Julia Lennon and Mimi Smith, respectively. Thomas Brodie-Sangster also joined the cast as Paul McCartney.
8. Get On Up (2014)
The 2014 biographical musical drama Get On Up chronicles the life and career of James Brown, the legendary “Godfather of Soul.” The movie provides a deep dive into Brown’s life, showcasing his rise from poverty to global superstardom. The story is told through a non-linear narrative, jumping between key moments in Brown’s life. Chadwick Boseman delivered a transformative performance as James Brown. It also starred Nelsan Ellis, Dan Aykroyd, Viola Davis, Jill Scott, Octavia Spencer, Tika Sumpter, and Aunjanue Ellis.
9. Straight Outta Compton (2015)
F. Gary Gray’s 2015 Straight Outta Compton is a biographical musical drama that tells the story of the rise and impact of the iconic hip-hop group N.W.A., which revolutionized the music industry. They also gave a voice to the struggles of inner-city communities in the 1980s and 1990s. The film’s title is taken from N.W.A.’s groundbreaking debut album, Straight Outta Compton, which became a cultural phenomenon despite widespread criticism and censorship for its controversial lyrics. O’Shea Jackson Jr. breathed life into a character, O’Shea “Ice Cube” Jackson Sr., portraying his real-life father.
10. All Eyez on Me (2017)
All Eyez on Me is a biographical musical drama about the life and career of rapper Tupac Shakur. The movie explores his journey from his early life in New York City to becoming one of hip-hop’s most influential and controversial figures. The film also touches on his involvement in the East Coast-West Coast hip-hop rivalry, struggles with fame, legal issues, and personal relationships. Actor Demetrius Shipp Jr. portrayed the iconic Tupac Shakur in All Eyez on Me.
11. Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
Directed by Bryan Singer, the 2018 Bohemian Rhapsody chronicles the rise of the British rock band Queen, with a particular focus on their iconic lead singer, Freddie Mercury. The movie explores Mercury’s journey from a young immigrant in England to becoming one of music history’s most celebrated and groundbreaking performers. The biographical musical drama covered key milestones in the band’s career, including their formation, creation of their greatest hits, and struggles with record labels and public perception. It also delves into Mercury’s personal life, his struggles with his sexuality, relationships, and eventual AIDS diagnosis. Actor Rami Malek, who portrayed Freddie Mercury, received his first Oscar nomination and win for his performance.
12. Rocketman (2019)
The 2019 biographical musical drama Rocketman is based on the story of Elton John’s rise to fame. It focuses on his early life, struggles, and eventual triumphs. Welsh actor Taron Egerton portrayed Elton John, while Jamie Bell portrayed Bernie Taupin. Unlike traditional biopics, Rocketman uses elaborate musical numbers to bring Elton’s songs to life. Rocketman was critically acclaimed and a major Box Office success.
13. Elvis (2022)
Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biographical musical drama Elvis joins the long list of screen projects depicting the life and times of Elvis Presley. In Luhrmann’s Elvis, Austin Butler portrayed Elvis Presley, with Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge portraying Colonel Tom Parker and Priscilla Presley, respectively. The story delves into the dynamics between Elvis and his longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker, who shaped and exploited Elvis’s career. The film stands out for its energetic style, vibrant cinematography, and compelling performance by Austin Butler, who received widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Elvis Presley.
14. Bob Marley: One Love (2024)
Bob Marley: One Love delves into the pivotal period in the life of reggae legend Bob Marley. Actor Kingsley Ben-Adir portrayed the singer, and the film focused on Marley’s years between 1976 and 1978. The period is marked by political turmoil in Jamaica and Marley’s efforts to use his music as a unifying force. Key events depicted include an assassination attempt on Marley, his subsequent exile in London, and his return to Jamaica to perform at the One Love Peace Concert. Throughout the film, the narrative highlights Marley’s personal challenges, his relationship with his wife Rita (portrayed by Lashana Lynch), and his unwavering commitment to peace and unity through his music.
15. Better Man (2024)
Better Man is also a biographical musical drama that delves into the life of British pop star Robbie Williams. The film offers a unique narrative approach by portraying Williams as an anthropomorphic chimpanzee CGI. Jonno Davies provided the motion capture performance and voice. Robbie Williams himself is the film’s narrator and also provides his character’s vocals. Although it bombed at the Box Office, Better Man was generally a critical success.
Follow Us