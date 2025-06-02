‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Couple, Todd and Julie Released From Prison Following Trump’s Pardons

Reality TV stars, Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, famous for their show, Chrisley Knows Best have been released from prison. The duo were freed on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, following President Donald Trump’s pardon orchestrated by their daughter Savannah Chrisley.
On August 13, 2019, Julie and Todd were indicted by a federal grand jury for fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy to defraud the United States of millions of dollars. Todd initially denied these allegations, blaming an ex-employee who he alleged had been stealing from them, through a statement posted on Instagram, the day before the indictment. However, their sentencing came in November 2022, with Todd receiving 12 years in prison and 16 months probation, while Julie was sentenced to 7 years in jail and 16 months in probation according to Business Insider.
Savannah, now the primary guardian to her siblings, Todd and Julie’s daughter, sought pardon from Trump in February 2025, just before he was inaugurated. As per NBC News, on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, the President made a phone call to Savannah and her brother, Grayson Chrisley regarding their parents’ full pardon. “It’s a terrible thing but it’s a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean,” Trump said on the call, promising to get Julie and Todd home the following day (Wednesday).
The Chrisleys’ Lawyer, Alex Little Attributes Trump’s Pardon To His Personal Experience
Alex Little, an attorney representing Julie and Todd, shared in an interview that he did not know why Trump pardoned his clients. Still, he felt Trump’s decision came as a result of him being a focus of investigations.
NBC News reports that Little gave an interview following the President’s pardon. He began by stating that his clients were only prosecuted because they were celebrities and clarified that the Chrisleys did not try to seek pardon from President Joe Biden. Savannah Chrisley, only pushed for pardon after meeting with Trump’s inaugural team. “President Trump feels very focused on the issue of criminal justice because he has been a focus of investigations that were directed at him,” Little said of why he believed Trump granted pardon to the Chrisleys.
Little’s comments likely reference Trump’s legal challenges, including the recent felony conviction in New York. The President was found guilty by a New York City jury of 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection to hush money paid to adult film star, Stormy Daniels. This resulted in an unconditional discharge sentencing in January 2025. In other words, Trump is a convicted felon under New York State law but would face no further penalties.
All 10 seasons of Chrisley Knows Best are available to stream on Peacock.
|Chrisley Knows Best
|Cast
|Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Faye Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley
|Release Date
|March 11, 2014
|Stream On
|Peacock, USA Network, fuboTV, NBC, Spectrum On Demand
|Directed by
|N/A (Reality series)
|Produced by
|Maverick TV USA, All3Media America
|Based On
|Original reality series concept
|Plot Summary
|Follows Atlanta-based self-made multimillionaire Todd Chrisley, his devoted wife Julie, and their five children who live a seemingly picture-perfect Southern life with everything money can buy.
|Musical Elements
|Standard reality TV background music; no notable original score
|Current Status
|Concluded in 2023 after 10 seasons; all episodes available for streaming
