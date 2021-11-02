The 10 Best Assassin Movies of the 90s

The 1990s was a great decade for movies in many genres, and films centered around assassins were certainly no exception. After all, who doesn’t love a good hit man movie. These movies were full of action, suspense, and drama and they also helped some of the decade’s biggest stars to light up the big screen in some of the most memorable ways. On top of that, several of these movies even put the 90s’ best technology to the test to bring stories to life as realistically as possible. If you’re a fan of assassin movies and you’re looking for some new-old movies to add to your watch list, you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading to see our list of the 10 best assassin movies from the 90s.
10. The Replacement Killers
The 1998 movie The Replacement Killers stars Chow Yun-fat in his first American movie. In the film he plays an assassin who is on a mission to help a crime boss settle a score. The movie was a failure at the box office, but in the years since its release it has become a cult classic.
9. In The Line Of Fire
In The Line Of Fire was released in 1993 and stars the legendary Clint Eastwood as a Secret Service agent named Frank Horrigan. Throughout the movie, Frank is on a hunt to stop a former CIA agent who is fixated on assassinations and plans to kill the President of the United States. The movie was a huge box office success and was nominated for three Academy Awards.
8. The Long Kiss Goodnight
Geena Davis and Samuel L. Jackson are arguably two of th best actors of their generations. So, when you see their names attached to the same project you can bet that it’s going to be something special. That’s exactly what The Long Kiss Goodnight was. The movie tells the story of a teacher named Samantha (Davis) who eventually learns that she is really an assassin who disappeared several years prior.
7. Assassins
When it comes to action movies, Sylvester Stallone is one of the greats. Needless to say, his performance in the 1995 movie Assassins was a good one. His character in the film is an assassin named Robert Rath who is getting ready to retire. However, he discovered that another assassin has a plan to kill him and crown himself as the top assassin.
6. Grosse Pointe Blank
Most assassin movies have a very dark tone, but that isn’t the case with Gross Pointe Blank. In fact, many people would probably label this one a comedy over an assassin movie. The movie stars John Cusack as a professional assassin named Martin. When Martin returns to his hometown for his high school reunion, he reunites with his old girlfriend who he ditched on prom night.
5. The Boondock Saints
The Boondocks Saints is one of those movies that’s nearly impossible to forget after you watch it. Sean Patrick Flanery and Norman Reedus star in the movie as fraternal twin brothers who go rogue after killing to Russian mob members in self defense. Despite having a relatively low budget, the movie was a box office success and resulted in a two-part comic book.
4. Point of No Return
Many of the movies on this list feature male assassins, but not Point of No Return. This movie centered around a woman named Maggie (Bridget Fonda), a drug addict who is sentenced to death after murdering a police officer. Instead of being killed, however, her death is faked and Maggie is transformed into an assassin. Initially, she proves to be great at her job but after messing up on a mission she becomes another assassins target.
3. The Pelican Brief
Technically, The Pelican Brief is a legal thriller but there is assassin at the center of the story. Sandra Bullock plays a law student named Darby Shaw who finds her life in changer after doing research on the assassination of two United States Supreme Court Justices. Denzel Washington plays a local reporter who helps Darby gain information on the crime before mysteriously disappearing.
2. The Jackal
The Jackal was a huge box office success when it was released in 1997, bringing in more than two times its budget. The movie features Bruce Willis in the title role as a man on a mission to hunt down a skilled assassin. The movie was based on the 1973 movie The Day of the Jackal.
1. Pulp Fiction
Pulp Fiction was one of the highest grossing movies of 1994 and it’s arguably one of the most memorable movies of the decade. In the film, John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson play hitmen who also have a much deeper side to them. The film takes a unique approach to storytelling and it won an Academy Award for Best Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen.