10 Must-Watch Upcoming A24 Movies Releasing in 2026

A24 movies in 2026 are shaping up to deliver one of the studio’s most ambitious and diverse slates in recent memory. Known for championing bold storytelling and unconventional voices, A24 continues to blur the line between indie filmmaking and mainstream success. From emotionally charged dramas to unsettling horror concepts, the studio’s upcoming releases suggest a year packed with conversation-starting cinema.
For audiences who crave originality, 2026 already looks like a defining chapter. The movies arriving in 2026 showcase a mix of acclaimed actors, visionary directors, and intriguing concepts. Also, the year’s releases span a wide range of themes, including fame, identity, power, and fear. For everything true A24 fan, these are 10 of the studio’s must-watch films of 2026.
1. How to Make a Killing — February 20
How to Make a Killing is one of the earliest A24 releases of the year. The black comedy thriller stands out for its darkly comedic premise and notable cast. The movie’s plot centers around Becket Redfellow (Glen Powell), a man disowned by his wealthy family at birth who embarks on a ruthless quest to reclaim what he believes should have been his inheritance. With Glen Powell leading an ensemble cast including Margaret Qualley, Jessica Henwick, Bill Camp, Zach Woods, Topher Grace, and Ed Harris, How to Make a Killing blends sharp humor with thriller elements, primed to surprise audiences.
2. The Drama — April 3
The Drama has been one of the most talked-about A24 movies in 2026 because of its star-studded cast. Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, the movie stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as a couple whose wedding week unravels in unexpected ways. The Drama blends romance, comedic tension, and emotional depth. The film’s storyline explores intimacy and commitment under pressure, with strong performances from its leads and evocative direction. Fans of character-driven, relationship-focused cinema are especially eager to see how this one unfolds.
3. Mother Mary — April 24
Later in April, the spotlight shifts to Mother Mary, a film that combines psychological drama with emotional complexity. Directed by David Lowery and starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel, the story revolves around a famous musician reconnecting with a former creative partner. The film delves into identity, fame, and the fragile bonds that artists forge over time. With its renowned cast and auteur leadership, Mother Mary is shaping up to be one of the year’s most compelling dramas.
4. The Backrooms — Summer 2026
Among the most intriguing entries in the list of A24 movies in 2026 is The Backrooms. The movie is a horror-infused science fiction project based on the viral internet urban legend known as “The Backrooms.” Kane Parsons makes his feature directorial debut with this adaptation. The film brings the eerie concept to feature length. The film features top talents including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, and Mark Duplass. The Backrooms’ plot follows a therapist who ventures into a mysterious dimension beyond reality to save a missing patient. Scheduled for a summer 2026 release, it’s a must-watch for horror lovers and fans of alternate-reality narratives.
5. Enemies
While Enemies appears on the list of projects for 2026, it has not yet received an official release window or confirmation from the studio. Directed by Henry Dunham, it is produced with help from prominent producers, including Ari Aster. Starring Jeremy Allen White and Austin Butler, Enemies pits a determined detective against a fugitive contract killer in a tense cat-and-mouse thriller. With a mix of gritty action and character intensity, “Enemies” promises to be a tense, compelling addition to the studio’s roster, even though it does not yet have an official release date.
6. Famous
While no official release date has been announced, Famous adapts Blake Crouch’s 2010 novel. It features Zac Efron in dual roles, one as a Hollywood star and the other as a loser who uses his lookalike abilities to the superstar’s advantage. With a unique premise and a strong lead performance, Famous is one to keep an eye on.
7. Misty Green
Another upcoming title without a firm release date in 2026 is Misty Green. Chris Rock writes and directs the drama, which follows an actress as she attempts to rebuild her faltering career while confronting personal demons. With Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya, Anna Kendrick, and others rounding out the cast, this story is likely to blend sharp humor with poignant moments of self-examination. Although the release window hasn’t been finalized, Misty Green is expected to hit theaters later in 2026.
8. Onslaught
Onslaught is an action-horror thriller featuring an impressive cast. Its plot centers on a family fighting to protect themselves from a mysterious threat that emerges from a secretive military base. Adria Arjona leads the cast that also stars Dan Stevens, Drew Starkey, Rebecca Hall, and Alex Pereira. With director Adam Wingard’s background in high-energy genre films, Onslaught could offer a gripping blend of suspense and action when it premieres.
9. The Death of Robin Hood
One of the most intriguing A24 movies in 2026 is The Death of Robin Hood. It is a reimagining of the legendary outlaw’s final chapter. Hugh Jackman leads the cast as the titular character. The film also stars Jodie Comer, Bill Skarsgård, Murray Bartlett, and Noah Jupe. Audiences can expect it to arrive sometime in 2026, offering a dramatic and possibly grounded look at one of folklore’s most enduring figures.
10. The Entertainment System Is Down
Rounding out the list is The Entertainment System Is Down, a satirical project with a standout cast. The film is written and directed by Ruben Östlund, best known for films like Triangle of Sadness. The Entertainment System Is Down centers on passengers on a long-haul flight forced to cope when all forms of entertainment on board fail. With Keanu Reeves, Kirsten Dunst, Daniel Brühl, and more attached, the satire promises sharp humor and sharp observations about modern life and boredom.
Follow Us