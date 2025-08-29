Every Ari Aster Movie Ranked by Critics and Fans

Few directors today can match the emotional brutality and thematic boldness of an Ari Aster movie. With just a handful of films, Aster has become one of the most talked-about filmmakers, especially in modern horror. From cultish nightmares to family grief turned demonic, Aster’s films continue to spark intense debate among critics and fans alike.
However, not one to be put in a box, Aster has diversified into other genres with his last two movies. But not all of his works have resonated equally with critics and viewers. With only four feature-length films in his filmography, here’s a comprehensive ranking of every Ari Aster movie, based on critical and audience ratings.
Eddington (2025)
IMDb: 6.4/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 67%
In a surprising twist, Ari Aster strays far away from his famed horror niche with his 2025 neo-Western satirical black comedy Eddington. The film is set during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in the fictional town of Eddington, New Mexico. The star-studded cast is led by Joaquin Phoenix, the town’s Sheriff. Phoenix’s Joe Cross character refuses to wear a mask and later launches a mayoral campaign against incumbent Mayor Ted Garcia (Pedro Pascal).
Emma Stone plays Louise, Joe’s emotionally scarred wife, and becomes entangled with a conspiracy-inspired cult. Aster’s Eddington is intentionally ambiguous and unsettling. It portrays characters who are simultaneously victims and fools in an unravelling society. The film premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and received polarized critical reviews. While some praise its ambition, visual style, and bold satire, others argue it lacked cohesion. Besides being controversial, Eddington has been dubbed one of the most divisive films of 2025.
Beau Is Afraid (2023)
IMDb: 6.6/10
Tomatometer: 68%
Popcornmeter: 71%
The first time critics and fans watched an Ari Aster movie that wasn’t horror was his 2023 surrealist tragicomedy horror film, Beau Is Afraid. It was also the first time Aster collaborated with Joaquin Phoenix. The actor led the film’s cast as its title character, Beau, a mild-mannered yet deeply anxious man who embarks on a bizarre, nightmaric odyssey to attend his domineering mother’s funeral. The film’s 179-minute runtime unfolds like an expansive therapy session, fused with dark comedy and horror.
Unsurprisingly, Beau Is Afraid received mixed to positive reviews. It was the first time critics and audiences didn’t critically acclaim an Ari Aster movie. While most critics and fans acknowledge the film is visually bold and ambitious, they frequently point to it being overstuffed and often self-indulgent. Which is a rather critical way to say it has uneven pacing with a bloated multi-act structure, while lacking a deeper emotional grounding. Beau Is Afraid is everything Ari Aster is known for, but it left many confused in the end.
Midsommar (2019)
IMDb: 7.1/10
Tomatometer: 83%
Popcornmeter: 63%
Midsommar is Ari Aster’s sophomore directorial project. The movie’s success solidified Aster’s growing reputation in the modern horror genre. Midsommar, a psychological folk horror, quickly earned a reputation for its sun-drenched horror and disturbing rituals. The film centers around Dani (Florence Pugh), a young woman grieving the recent death of her family. She joins her emotionally distant boyfriend, Christian (Jack Reynor), and his friends on a trip to a remote village in Sweden. They arrive during a once-every-90-years midsummer festival held by the Hårga, a seemingly peaceful pagan commune.
Midsommar turns dark as the group witnesses unsettling rituals involving sacrifice, hallucinogens, and violence. Dani, caught between heartbreak and transformation, becomes increasingly immersed in the cult-like environment. Midsommar ends with a surreal and shocking plot twist. Unsurprisingly, Midsommar received generally positive reviews from critics and fans, with Pugh’s powerhouse performance receiving special praise. The film also became a cult classic, particularly among fans of the folk horror genre.
Hereditary (2018)
IMDb: 7.3/10
Tomatometer: 90%
Popcornmeter: 71%
Hereditary is the Ari Aster movie that put the director on the radar. It was also Aster’s feature directorial debut. The movie centers on the Graham family, whose lives spiral into terror following the death of the secretive family matriarch, Ellen. Toni Collette leads the cast as Ellen’s daughter Annie. Annie begins uncovering disturbing truths about their ancestry, including a legacy of occult practices and mental illness. For a directorial debut, Hereditary was a massive success, critically and commercially. Both critics and fans agree that Hereditary remains the best Ari Aster movie.
