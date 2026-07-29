5 Movie Trilogies That Got Better With Each Installment

Many movie lovers genuinely believe that sequels, and even trilogies, are elaborate cash grabs, and honestly, there are a lot of sequels out there that will never outrun that label. For every Godfather II, there’s a Matrix Reloaded out there making people question why they even bothered to watch the first one. But as always, there are incredible exceptions to every rule.
These five trilogies got better with each installment, and people still talk about them to date. Why? Each one proves that sometimes patience really does pay off, both for the characters going through it, and the fans who stuck around to see how it all ends.
1. The Lord of the Rings
It only feels right to kick things off with what is arguably the GOAT of trilogies. The Fellowship of the Ring and The Two Towers covered a lot of ground, starting with a new world, nine guys on a road trip, and way too much exposition about rings and elves. That’s a great start, but it often felt like homework.
When The Return of the King eventually rolls around, it becomes quite clear why viewers stay through all that world-building from the first two movies. Everything was just better. For instance, the Pelennor Fields battle alone made Helm’s Deep from The Two Towers look like a warm-up round. Then there are the chills that still come from watching Aragorn turn around at the Black Gate and say “For Frodo.” The Academy Awards agreed, and The Return of the King swept up all 11 categories it was up for, tying with Ben Hur and Titanic. In fact, it remains the only fantasy film in history to win the Oscar for Best Picture.
2. The Dark Knight Trilogy
Batman Begins did exactly what the first movie of a trilogy was supposed to do. It gave viewers an insight into Bruce Wayne, the actual person behind the cape, the mask, and the gravelly voice. It gave viewers the kind of origin story that gets the gears turning without really blowing anyone’s mind. As a bonus, it also fixed the mess Joel Schumacher made with those rubber nipples from his earlier Batman films.
The Dark Knight kicked things up a notch by introducing Heath Ledger’s Joker, and that move transformed a superhero movie into a proper crime thriller. Ledger didn’t just play the Joker; he became the character in a way that has yet to be matched. And it tracks, because he reportedly locked himself in a hotel room for a month to figure out the Joker’s voice and mannerisms. The Dark Knight Rises gets more love-it-or-hate-it reactions. The “hate it” part largely stemmed from the fact that some thought it was too long. Other than that, Tom Hardy’s Bane voice was worth the price of admission alone, and it wrapped up Bruce’s story (finally hanging up the cape) in a way that actually made the trilogy land.
3. The Original Bourne Trilogy
Bourne Identity earned rave reviews when it first came out, especially because it looked and felt more grounded than other spy movies of its time. There were no flashy gadgets or supersonic cars. Just a guy with amnesia who can take out adversaries with common tools. But watching it now, it feels like a rough draft of the masterpieces that followed.
Paul Greengrass is largely the reason for that upgrade because he took over for the last two films. The shaky-cam action, which makes viewers feel like they’re actually part of the fight, got tighter. And by Ultimatum, Bourne knows exactly who he is and why the Government wrecked his life. The rooftop scene in Tangiers is still one of the best action scenes ever filmed, made even more so by the fact that Matt Damon pulled it off with a broken foot.
4. Creed Trilogy
Not many spinoffs make it past one movie. That task is even more difficult when it’s a spinoff of one of the greatest sports film series like Rocky. But somehow, Creed has become a powerhouse on its own. Much of it is down to the incredible casting choices led by the talented Michael B. Jordan. The first film gave his character, Adonis, his own identity outside of his dad’s shadow while still tying it back to the Rocky movies people grew up on.
Then Creed II raised the stakes by throwing Ivan Drago’s son into the mix. And suddenly, it wasn’t about boxing anymore, more like settling a generational grudge that refused to die. Creed III went even further by introducing a ghost from Adonis’ past, and with B. Jordan in the director’s seat, it became a blockbuster. Essentially, each movie grows up with Adonis, and that’s a rare commodity.
5. Planet of the Apes (Reboot) Trilogy
Rise of the Planet of the Apes had the rather tough job of making audiences root for an ape, and to say that it pulled it off would be massively understating the facts. Nonetheless, watching Caesar go from a lab experiment to the leader of an ape uprising was just the first chapter of a compelling story. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes cranked things up by exploring the shaky truce between humans and apes, and how fast that peace can fall apart when both sides have groups that are totally against it. But War for the Planet of the Apes perfectly wrapped a story that started with one test subject in a lab. Caesar loses everything, including his life, but not before he gets his family to safety.
Which movie trilogy stands out for you? Let us know in the comments.
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