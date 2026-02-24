Michael B. Jordan’s Reaction After BAFTA Audience Member Shouted The N-Word At Him Revealed

A moment meant to be celebratory at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards took an unexpected turn when a racial slur was shouted from the audience while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting on stage.

The outburst occurred on February 22 at London’s Royal Festival Hall and was later attributed to a guest with Tourette’s syndrome, a neurological condition that causes involuntary verbal tics.

While the moment was brief, reports revealed that the remark lingered long after the cameras cut away.

Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo opted not to address the racial slur while presenting on stage at the 2026 BAFTA Awards

Image credits: Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images

According to multiple reports, including The Hollywood Reporter, Vanity Fair, BBC, and Daily Mail, the slur was heard while the Sinners stars were presenting the award for Best Visual Effects.

The comment came from John Davidson, the Tourette’s campaigner whose life inspired the BAFTA-nominated film, I Swear.

Sources told the Daily Mail that both actors were “disgusted” by what was said, but at the moment, they decided not to address it publicly.

Image credits: Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images

Image credits: aproko_units

“Delroy and Michael, like everyone else, didn’t expect what happened to happen,” one insider said.

“In the moment, they didn’t know what was happening… they both agreed they did the right thing and didn’t address it, didn’t give it any life more than it ended up turning into.”

Another source claimed organizers spent much of the evening attempting to downplay the situation backstage, a move that Jordan and Lindo did not appreciate.

“It ruined the night,” the insider alleged, adding that Jordan accepted a direct apology from the BBC the following day, though people close to him were “not completely convinced” there were no racist undertones.

BAFTA and the BBC issued apologies to Jordan and Lindo following the backlash, while Davidson shared that he was “deeply mortified”

Image credits: Iona Wolff/BAFTA via Getty Images

Image credits: RachelCDailey_

BAFTA later released a formal statement acknowledging the “very offensive language” heard during the broadcast and apologizing “unreservedly” to Jordan, Lindo, and all those impacted.

The organization also confirmed that the outburst came from Davidson, who has Tourette’s syndrome.

BAFTA further shared that attendees had been warned that Davidson was present and that they “may hear strong language, involuntary noises or movements during the ceremony.”

Image credits: Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Still, the slur was audible in the two-hour delayed broadcast, prompting additional criticism.

Following BAFTA’s statement, Davidson also addressed the issue and said, “I can only add that I am and always have been deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning.”

Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Image credits: redpilledkitty

“I appreciated the announcement to the auditorium in advance of the recording, warning everyone that my tics are involuntary and are not a reflection of my personal beliefs.”

He added that he chose to leave the auditorium early after realizing the distress caused by his tics.

U.K. charity Tourette’s Action defended Davidson, stating that such verbal tics are “not a reflection of a person’s beliefs, intentions, or character.”

While Jordan accepted the apology, Lindo shared that he wished someone from BAFTA had spoken to them directly

Image credits: iamjamiefoxx

While the organization responded publicly, Lindo later told Vanity Fair at an after-party that he wished “someone from BAFTA spoke to us afterwards.”

Production designer Hannah Beachler, who said she was also targeted by the slur later in the evening, described the situation as “almost impossible” but admitted, “Of course, we were offended.”

She also criticized what she described as a “throw-away apology of ‘if you were offended’” delivered from the stage.

Image credits: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Image credits: markjon92428044

The public acknowledgement of disability and harm quickly became central to the wider debate.

“Shouting a racial slur at Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo isn’t ‘activism’ — it’s unacceptable. Tourette’s is real. So is accountability. Both can be acknowledged without excusing harm,” one person wrote online.

Another added, “Respect has to be matched by accountability.”

The incident further sparked a tense conversation about disability and accountability among online viewers

Image credits: johndavidsonmbe

Image credits: goodmorningamerica

“They don’t need an apology. It was an uncontrollable action caused by a disability,” one commenter argued.

However, others strongly disagreed.

“The apology to Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo must be as loud and as public as the disrespect,” read one widely shared response.

Image credits: RachelCDailey_

Image credits: bjordanfiles

“Absolutely. When the offense is public, the accountability should match — loud, clear, and sincere,” another wrote.

Some comments reflected skepticism, with one noting, “Interesting that people with Tourette’s never yell ‘appropriate’ things.”

BAFTA concluded its statement by sharing that it takes “full responsibility” for placing guests in a “very difficult situation” and vowed to “learn from this.”

“If he had been a rap artist, it would have been totally fine,” wrote one user

Image credits: TessaOutlook

Image credits: VinceMachil

Image credits: MikeyPatrick5

Image credits: _CODEwalker

Image credits: Ezeude_kosi

Image credits: XWS_Trader

Image credits: LolaSt1400

Image credits: Bosey1982

Image credits: P_R_I_N_C_E_25

Image credits: 0xPikki

Image credits: enyasphere

