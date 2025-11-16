50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

by

Whether it’s cringe-worthy conversations or dates that have gone terribly wrong, things can get pretty weird on Tinder. After all, people there tend to judge others based on looks and, for some reason, write stuff they wouldn’t (hopefully) say in person. Swiping left or right has made meeting singles quite easy, and everyone is bound to have at least one odd adventure on the app.

Enter Tinder Nightmares, an Instagram account dedicated to sharing screenshots of some of the most awkward and hilarious interactions taking place on the platform. More than 1.9M followers submit their downright bizarre encounters to remind others that they’re not alone in this dating maze.

We have collected some of the worst Tinder openers the account had to offer. Just to warn you, some of them might make you want to delete the app. So continue scrolling and upvote the ones you enjoyed most! Also, be sure to share with us your own pick-up lines in the comment section below.

#1

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#2

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#3

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#4

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#5

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#6

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#7

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#8

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#9

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#10

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#11

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#12

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#13

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#14

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#15

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#16

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#17

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#18

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#19

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#20

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#21

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#22

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#23

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#24

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#25

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#26

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#27

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#28

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#29

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#30

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#31

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#32

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#33

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#34

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#35

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#36

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#37

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#38

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#39

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#40

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#41

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#42

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#43

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#44

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#45

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#46

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#47

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#48

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#49

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

#50

50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account

Image source: tindernightmares

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Someone In Berlin Came Up With A Creative Way To Fight Swastikas That Started Appearing On The Streets
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Five Things You didn’t Know about Wagner Moura
3 min read
Jul, 21, 2017
I Made A Rain Coat For Less Than 10 Cents For Poor Street Kids
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Bob’s Burgers Releases a Short Video about Quarantine
3 min read
Jul, 31, 2020
101 Comics That Purrfectly Capture Life With Cats
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something Inappropriate That Their Bosses Just Had To Fire Them
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.