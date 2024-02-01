‘Wild Cards’ Is the Best New TV Show You’re Not Watching

The CW’s Wild Cards television series is a breath of fresh air in the oversaturated world of TV shows. Although consultant procedural shows dominated the 2000s and 2010s, the subgenre has almost become non-existent in Hollywood. With shows like Wild Cards back on television, it offers audiences a balance in the buddy cop procedural genre.
Since its premiere, the Canadian-American comedy series has left audiences giggling and glued for more. Although it isn’t without its shortcomings, Wild Cards has proven to be a great welcome-back consultant procedural series. Here’s more on the exciting show and why Wild Cards should be the next TV show to watch.
What Wild Cards Is About
As a consultant procedural/buddy cop show, Wild Cards stars two main protagonists. Max Mitchell is introduced in the first scene as a talented thief and con woman. Impersonating Maria, Mrs. Pallione’s maid, Max forges Pallione’s identification cards and steals the keys to her safe deposit box at the bank. Despite using her wit to bypass the unsuspecting bank manager, Max is caught when the real Mrs Pallione shows up at the bank.
Cole Ellis is introduced as the co-lead character on Wild Cards. He’s a straight face, by-the-books cop who was demoted from being a detective to Sea Patrol. Although the reason for his demotion isn’t immediately disclosed, it has affected his reputation at the station. Cole and Max cross paths when Cole is asked to go to the bank and transport the arrested Max to the station. When Max proves to have an eye for solving crime while at the station, she teams up with Cole as a “partner/consultant.” Bringing her talents and wits as a con woman and his skills as a detective, Wild Cards follows Max and Cole as they solve crimes. As partners, they both seek redemption – promotion to detective and a get-out-of-jail card.
Cast & Characters in Wild Cards
Canadian actress Vanessa Morgan is cast as con woman Max Mitchell. Television audiences will recognize Vanessa Morgan for playing Toni Topaz on The CW’s Archie Comics-based series Riverdale (2017–2023). However, her versatility as an actress goes way back to 2000 when she made her acting debut. Older TV audiences may recognize Vanessa Morgan from her roles on The Latest Buzz (2007–2010), My Babysitter’s a Vampire (2011–2012), The Amazing Race Canada season 1, where she finished in third place, Finding Carter (2014–2015), and The Shannara Chronicles (2017).
Italian-Canadian actor Giacomo Gianniotti plays demoted detective Cole Ellis. Gianniotti is popularly known for playing Dr. Andrew DeLuca on the ABC medical drama series Grey’s Anatomy (2015–2021). Giacomo Gianniotti also had recurring roles in Reign (2013) and Murdoch Mysteries (2013–2023). Canadian-American actor Jason Priestley is also part of the cast and plays Max Mitchell’s father, George Graham. The character is introduced when Max takes Cole to visit him in prison.
The 90s TV audiences will know Jason Priestley from playing Brandon Walsh on Fox teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 (1990–2000). His more recent TV series roles were in Haven (2010), Call Me Fitz (2010–2013), Raising Expectations (2016–2018), and Private Eyes (2016–2021). Wild Cards also stars Canadian actor Terry Chen (from Continuum and The Lake) as Chief Li. Canadian-American actress Karin Konoval (from The Good Doctor and Snowpiercer) plays Commissioner Russo in Wild Cards.
Why Wild Card Is Worth Watching
As a new series, Wild Card may not immediately compare to popular consultant procedural series like Castle, Psych, Lucifer, and Monk. Still, it brings with it a unique touch of comedy. Although Cole Ellis’ character is firm and tough, there’s no denying the believable chemistry between the character and Max Mitchell. While most of the popular consultant procedural series in the past have paired detectives with professionals, Wild Card, like White Collar, pairs a con artist and detective. However, Wild Card takes a unique spin by incorporating a con woman and a demoted detective.
Also, as a great procedural, each episode provides a new crime for the duo to solve. Whether relevant or not, there’s no denying the attractiveness of the lead casts and Max’s wardrobe styles. Wild Card season 1 also offers 10 episodes, with a 43-minute runtime. Not only is it bingeable (if you can’t stand the suspense of weekly releases), the ratings and the network are proof it wouldn’t be canceled anytime soon. Although The CW broadcasts the show in the United States, Wild Card is produced by the Canadian broadcast network CBC. The CBC has produced top-rated shows like Anne with an E (2017–2019), Riverdale (1997–2000), and Street Legal (1987–2019). With Wild Card premiering on January 17, 2024, now is the best time to join and watch the series live. Before getting started with Wild Card, learn more about its lead actor Vanessa Morgan.
