5 Best Timothee Chalamet Movies

The best of Timothee Chalamet movies have repeatedly proved his mettle since he gained international acclaim as the lead in Luca Guadagnino‘s Call Me by Your Name (2017). Spending his formative years in an artistic family set the actor up for a career in the performing arts, and he is living up to his family legacy. Chalamet honed his skills at the LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts before bursting onto the acting scene. At such a young age, the American actor has built a legacy for the ages in Hollywood, pouring his best into every character he is assigned to.
Without a doubt, Timothee Chalamet’s best movies confirm his exceptional talent and versatility. From playing a drug addict in Beautiful Boy (2018) to taking up roles in the romantic horror film Bones and All (2022), Chalamet has consistently earned his A-list status as an actor. He has further solidified his multipotentiality by taking the lead in internationally acclaimed big-budget projects such as the Dune film franchise and Wonka (2023). Truly, his boyish face doesn’t limit his character embodiment, and coming from a mixed background helps the actor fit into diverse roles. While he has churned out several great performances, these are some of Chalamet’s best movies and TV shows.
1. Dune Part One and Two (2021, 2024)
Timothee Chalamet’s performance in Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune film series has bolstered his reputation as a charismatic actor. His portrayal of Paul Atreides in the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same title highlights the depth and versatility of his talent. Dune: Part One (2021) follows Chalamet’s Paul as he broods over his visions of impending doom while his family grapples to retain control over spice, the most valuable resource in the universe. The character transforms into a formidable force in Dune: Part Two (2024), targeting those who brought his family to ruins. Chalamet’s performance in the Dune films still holds sway among his best movies.
2. Wonka (2023)
A prequel to the 1971 musical masterpiece Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (with the great Gene Wilder in the title role), Wonka delves into the interesting origin of Willy Wonka before his factory was established. Chalamet played the title character, a chocolatier with big dreams and a resilient spirit to see them come true. Wonka is the third live-action adaption of Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Johnny Depp headlined the second film, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005).
Truly, Chalamet had some big shoes to fill, and he didn’t disappoint. Though it doesn’t measure up to Wilder and Depp’s widely acclaimed performances as the title character, Chalamet delivered a star performance by channeling his goofy side. His version of Wonka, integrating magic with sweet treats, embraces the pleasant, high-spirited, and optimistic part of the iconic chocolatier fans have never seen. Chalamet’s heartfelt performance earned him a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. Overall, Wonka was a critical and commercial success, rising to the position of the eighth-highest-grossing film of 2023.
3. Call Me by Your Name (2017)
Timothee Chalamet’s best movies wouldn’t be complete without his breakthrough role in Luca Guadagnino‘s Call Me by Your Name. The coming-of-age romantic drama revolves around 17-year-old Elio Perlman (Chalamet) and his romantic attraction to 24-year-old Oliver (Armie Hammer), who works as a graduate student assistant for his father, an archeology professor played by Michael Stuhlbarg. Chalamet’s perfect portrayal of a teenager’s first love and the pain of heartbreak was the nudge his career needed to blow up. His performance received widespread acclaim and the role earned him a well-deserved Oscar nomination for Best Actor at age 22.
4. Bones and All (2022)
For obvious reasons, Bones and All ranks high among Timothee Chalamet’s best movies. Though considered too gory by many, this Luca Guadagnino-directed romantic horror film reiterates Chalamet’s ability to make viewers love him no matter the role. Bones and All takes viewers through the heartbreaking love story of young cannibals Maren Yearly (Taylor Russell) and Lee (Chalamet). One of the things that makes Bones and All stand out among Chalamet’s best movies is how he embodied the emotional and charming Lee in every sense of the word.
5. Little Women (2019)
In one of his collaborations with Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan, Chalamet played the supporting role of Theodore "Laurie" Laurence in Little Women. The young actor proved his mettle once again with this role. Set in the 19th century, Little Women chronicles the rigorous coming of age of the March sisters Meg (Emma Watson), Jo (Ronan), Beth (Eliza Scanlen), and Amy (Florence Pugh). Chalamet's Laurie is a close friend of the March sisters, who gets entangled in a love triangle with Jo and Amy. Little Women was a financial and critical success, earning nominations for several awards, including six Academy Awards and five British Academy Film Award nominations.
