Wonka is a prequel screen adaptation of the famous story of Willy Wonka from Roald Dahl‘s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. This prequel, aimed to detail the origins of Willy Wonka, was initially planned to be a companion to the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, which starred Gene Wilder in the titular role. Since this original film starring Wilder was a musical and the trailers of Wonka spotlighted the young Willy Wonka in a similar, musical demeanor, it was natural for people to expect the movie to be a musical.
However, once Wonka finally came out on December 8, 2023, there were debates on whether the film qualified as a musical or not. Unlike the previous film adaptations of Dahl’s books, Wonka comes from a hands-off approach, does not directly follow any of the two books (Dahl’s other book is a sequel, not a prequel), and takes a unique approach when tackling the musical aspect of it, which originally follows Oompa Loompas singing and dancing in the books and previous film adaptations.
Is Wonka a Musical? The Director Answers
Wonka has a lot of music which is vital to it but it’s not a traditional musical. The creators have taken the liberty to not refer to it as musical, but instead, as a movie with songs. In an interview with Total Film earlier this year, the director Paul King shared, “The Oompa Loompas sing a lot in the book, and Dahl always uses poetry. But I didn’t want it to just become a musical where people are singing dialogue to each other for no discernible reason. I felt like it was more like a movie with songs than a musical.”
However, King did express earlier that his film is a close companion to Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (which was a musical) and by extension, Timothée Chalamet’s Willy Wonka is closer to Wilder’s take on the titular character when compared with Johnny Depp’s. So while the latest adaptation of the franchise incorporates musical elements, it offers more depth than a traditional musical where songs often serve mainly as iconic set pieces without substantial context.
The Creative Team Behind Wonka’s Musical Adaptation
The film is directed by Paul King, known for his acclaimed work on the Paddington movies. King’s flair for whimsical and heartwarming storytelling makes him a fitting choice for bringing the magical world of Willy Wonka to life. The screenplay, unlike previous adaptations around the titular character, is co-written by King and Simon Farnaby, who have previously collaborated on Paddington films. The music, on the other hand, is composed by Neil Hannon — a renowned musician who fronts the band called The Divine Comedy.
Is Wonka Worth Going to the Theater For? Here’s What the Box Office Says
As of December 27, 2023, the film has grossed a substantial $254.9 million worldwide against a production budget of $125 million. This figure is impressive, especially for a film that isn’t a traditional musical. However, the success of Wonka, without a doubt, mainly comes from the allure of Dahl’s beloved character Willy Wonka, the film’s unique approach to storytelling, and the fresh visual and musical spectacle presented by Chalamet.
Now is the film worth going to the theater for? We say it is because the movie’s production design, from the whimsical costumes to the imaginative sets, is excellent. Also, as evident from the trailers — the film follows Willy Wonka’s knack for inventions as a child. Unlike the well-established mysterious Willy Wonka we are familiar with, Wonka circles a young and sharp chocolatier who is up against the status quo to establish himself. This makes it not only a good watch for kids but also for existing fans of Dahl’s acclaimed character.
Is Wonka’s Streaming Date Announced Yet?
The exact streaming date of Wonka, which explores the early life of Willy Wonka and the events that led him to become the eccentric chocolatier known from Dahl’s classic tale, has not yet been announced. However, as the film gets closer to wrapping up its theatrical run, its digital release date is expected to fall somewhere in February. After the franchise squeezes out the rest of its earnings through digital sales, the film will be available to stream on Disney Plus.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!