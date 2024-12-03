Hollywood has its fair share of high-profile public romances as well as actors who have successfully kept their relationships away from media scrutiny. While several actors and entertainers enjoy the fame and attention that stardom brings, others intentionally keep their professional and private lives separate. These actors, whose on-screen talent has earned them a place in the spotlight, have quietly found love and tied the knot.
With Hollywood being a small community of stars, many of these romances either began on set, at an industry event, through mutual friends or have been longtime friends. Interestingly, many of these actors who are quietly married are famous faces many wouldn’t believe are married in real life. From longtime partners who cherish their privacy to newer relationships that flew under the radar, these Hollywood romances prove that not all celebrity couples seek fame and attention. From the most recent to the oldest marriages, here are 12 actors you probably didn’t know are married.
1. Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst
Married Since: July 2, 2022
Academy Award-nominated actress Kirsten Dunst is famous for portraying Marvel’s Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy (2002–2007). She is married to Jesse Plemons, whose career also began as a child actor. Plemons is famous for playing Todd Alquist in AMC’s Breaking Bad (2012–2013) and its 2019 sequel film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.
The couple began dating in 2016 as co-stars in FX’s anthology TV series Fargo. Kirsten Dunst was cast as Peggy Blumquist, with Jesse Plemons cast as her on-screen, devoted husband, Ed Blumquist. The couple have two sons, Ennis Howard Plemons (born May 3, 2018) and James Robert Plemons (born in May 2021). The couple recently co-starred in Alex Garland’s 2024 independent dystopian thriller Civil War.
2. Dave Franco and Alison Brie
Married Since: March 13, 2017
Actor and filmmaker Dave Franco had his breakthrough role in the 2012 buddy cop action comedy 21 Jump Street. He’s also known for his roles in the Now You See Me films (2013–2016) and Day Shift (2022). Dave Franco began dating Alison Brie in 2012. After an engagement in 2015, the couple married privately in March 2017.
Alison Brie is known for playing Trudy Campbell in the AMC drama series Mad Men (2007–2015) and Annie Edison on NBC’s sitcom Community. In a 2017 interview with the late radio and TV host Larry King, she stated she had no intention of having children. Brie played the female lead in Dave Franco’s feature directorial debut, The Rental (2020).
3. Adam Brody and Leighton Meester
Married Since: February 15, 2014
Although not teens in real life, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester played famous teen characters in their early careers. Brody’s career breakthrough was as Seth Cohen on Fox’s teen drama The O.C. (2003–2007). On the other hand, Meester became famous for playing Blair Waldorf on The CW’s teen drama Gossip Girl (2007–2012). Adam Brody and Leighton Meester met in March 2010 on the set of the 2011 romantic comedy-drama The Oranges. Their marriage has produced two children: a daughter, Arlo Day Brody (born August 4, 2015), and a son, born in September 2020.
4. Taran Killam and Cobie Smulders
Married Since: September 8, 2012
Taran Killam and Cobie Smulders co-starred on the Emmy-nominated CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother. However, the couple met at a mutual friend’s party years earlier. Smulders was part of the series’ main cast as Robin Scherbatsky. At the same time, Killam played a supporting character, Gary Blauman—Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris) and Marshall Eriksen’s (Jason Segel) coworker who later quit. Cobie Smulders went on to portray Marvel Comics’ character Maria Hill, a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films and TV series. Taran Killam and Cobie Smulders have two children, Shaelyn Cado Killam (born on May 16, 2009) and Janita Mae Killam (born in January 2015).
5. David Cross and Amber Tamblyn
Married Since: October 6, 2012
Stand-up comedian and actor David Cross gained popularity with the 1990s HBO sketch comedy series Mr. Show with Bob and David and played Tobias Fünke in the Fox/Netflix Arrested Development. His wife, Amber Tamblyn, began her career as a child, with her breakout role as Emily Quartermaine on ABC’s soap opera General Hospital. Tamblyn later played Jenny in Two and a Half Men (2013–2015) and Kimberly Cunningham Campbell Y: The Last Man (2021). David Cross and Amber Tamblyn have a child, Marlow Alice Cross, born on February 15, 2017.
6. Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz
Married Since: June 22, 2011
English actor Daniel Craig needs little to no introduction. He’s the face of James Bond for many of today’s generation of film audiences. He portrayed the character in five installments in the film series. Since his final appearance as James Bond, Craig is famous for playing Detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out film series. For those not in the know, Daniel Craig is married to fellow English actress Rachel Weisz.
The Academy Award-winning actress is known for her Oscar-nominated roles in The Constant Gardener (2005) and The Favourite (2018). In the MCU, she portrayed Melina Vostokoff in the 2021 Black Widow. Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz were longtime friends before dating in December 2010, co-starring in the 2011 psychological thriller Dream House. They married in a private ceremony in June 2011, with the marriage having produced a child. Both Craig and Weisz had a child before their marriage.
7. Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
Married Since: June 15, 2010
Regarded as a cultural icon, Harrison Ford is one of his generation’s greatest actors. Known as one of Hollywood’s leading men, Ford’s movies have grossed over $9 billion at the Box Office. His international success came from playing Han Solo in the Star Wars film series and the titular character in the Indiana Jones franchise. Harrison Ford has been married to American actress Calista Flockhart for over a decade.
Ford is 23 years older than Flockhart. Harrison Ford met Calista Flockhart at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards and began dating afterward. The couple were engaged seven years later, in 2009, and married the following year. Calista Flockhart had adopted a son a year before she met Harrison Ford. Although Ford has four biological children, he shares Flockhart’s adopted son as his fifth child.
8. Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally
Married Since: September 20, 2003
Nick Offerman had his breakout role as Ron Swanson on NBC’s Parks and Recreation (2009–2015). Since then, he has starred in several other notable projects in film and television. These include Fargo (2015) and The Last of Us (2023). Actress Megan Mullally is famous for playing Karen Walker in the Emmy-winning NBC sitcom Will & Grace. Besides her many voice role credits, Mullally is also known for playing Chief in Childrens Hospital (2008–2016). Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally first met on the set of the theater play The Berlin Circle in 2000. Since their marriage in September 2003, the couple have co-starred on several film and television projects.
9. Michael Emerson and Carrie Preston
Married Since: September 5, 1998
Michael Emerson has had a successful acting career, especially on television. Since he gained international recognition for playing Benjamin Linus on ABC’s Lost (2006–2010), Emerson has starred in one popular TV series in every decade. He’s also known for playing Harold Finch in Person of Interest (2011–2016), Dr. Leland Townsend in Evil (2019–2024), and Wilzig in Fallout (2024). His wife, actress Carrie Preston, is also no stranger to television.
Preston is known for playing Arlene Fowler in True Blood (2008–2014), Elsbeth Tascioni in The Good Wife (2010–2016), The Good Fight (2017–2022), and Elsbeth (2024). She co-starred alongside her husband in a recurring role as Grace Hendricks in Person of Interest (2012–2016). Michael Emerson and Carrie Preston met during a Hamlet theater play in which Emerson was cast. Besides Person of Interest, Emerson and Preston have worked together on a handful of projects.
10. William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman
Married Since: September 6, 1997
Emmy Award-winning actor William H. Macy has been married to actress Felicity Huffman since 1997. Interestingly, the couple dated on and off before their marriage for 15 years. The couple has two daughters, Sofia Macy (born August 1, 2000) and Georgia Macy (born March 14, 2002). Macy and Huffman are powerhouses in their own right, and they each have Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
11. Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
Married Since: October 7, 1995
Ted Danson dominated American television for about a decade with his superb performance as Sam Malone on the NBC sitcom Cheers (1982–1993). He remained an Emmy favorite with nominated performances in Damages (2007–2010) and The Good Place (2016–2020). Ted Danson has been married to actress, comedian, and singer Mary Steenburgen since 1995.
The couple met on the set of the 1994 Pontiac Moon in 1993. Mary Steenburgen is known for her older roles in Melvin and Howard (1980), Ragtime (1981), and Back to the Future Part III (1990). Her more recent projects include The Last Man on Earth (2015–2018), Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (2020–2021), and Book Club: The Next Chapter (2023). Steenburgen was Danson’s third wife, while he was her second husband. They both became stepparents to each other’s kids from their previous marriages.
12. Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
Married Since: September 4, 1988
As of 2024, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been married for 36 years. This makes them have one of the longest-running marriages for a “young couple” in Hollywood. Kevin Bacon has found success starring as a leading man and character actor. Having appeared in over 100 film and television projects, a trivia game, Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, was created in 1994.
On the other hand, Kyra Sedgwick is known for playing Chief Brenda Leigh Johnson in The Closer (2005–2012), Madeline Wuntch in Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2014–2020), and Jean Raines in Call Your Mother (2021). Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick met in 1986 on the set of PBS’ adaptation of Lemon Sky. Their marriage produced two children, Travis Bacon and Sosie Bacon. If you enjoyed reading about these 12 actors you probably didn’t know are married, check out these famous actors with a non-famous twin.
