Scott Reeves Makes a Comeback to ‘General Hospital’ After 11 Years

A beloved General Hospital cast member is making a comeback! Scott Reeves is making a comeback to the longest-running American soap opera in production to reprise his role as Steven Webber. This marks Reeves’ return after 11 years since he was last seen on the show.
TV Insider exclusively reported Scott Reeves’ return to the daytime soap on October 9, 2024. The report includes a tete-a-tete with the actor, who shared his feelings on returning to the set to reprise the role of his incarcerated character. The actor revealed how his return to Port Charles was nostalgic and felt like “coming home.” Reeves is set to star in a handful of episodes starting October 24, 2024. Reeves was warmly welcomed by his longtime friend and former colleague Rick Hearst, who plays Ric Lansing on General Hospital. Reeves felt a rush of emotions while driving up to Prospect Studios and going through the gates. His recollection of the nostalgic moment included but wasn’t limited to the following words:
“Literally, from the moment I drove in, I was like, ‘Wasn’t it just a week ago that I left and I was pulling out of here?”
When talking about what to expect of his character, Reeves shared that Steven Webber was navigating life after being let out of prison a couple of months prior — his character went to prison for killing a murderous coma patient to save a child. He revealed that Steven Webber now resides in Sedona, Arizona, as he comes to terms with life after losing his medical license. Reeves also remarked how his character feels completely justified for his actions.
Steven Webber’s Experience on Set Was Bitter-Sweet
While returning to the set was a nostalgic moment for Scott Reeves, it was also bittersweet as it made him reminisce about all the cast members who had passed since his last stint on General Hospital. Reeves remarked how it was hard to refrain from thinking about the cast and crew who had passed away when he was on set.
The actor shared how it didn’t feel like 11 years had passed, and his time on set was living fresh in his memories like it was just yesterday. While describing the atmosphere on set, Reeves revealed how many things were the same and how much had changed, expressing his emotions on the same in the following words:
“So much life has happened in the past 11 years for everybody, and with the passage of time, we lose people, the faces change, so that was bittersweet.”
Scott Reeves suddenly longed for deceased colleagues Nneka Garland, Sonya Eddy, and Tyler Christopher. Despite the bittersweet nostalgia, Reeves had a stellar time being back on set and would welcome another chance to return in the future.
New episodes of General Hospital Season 62 airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. The episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air. You can also stream the show’s previous seasons on the same platform.
