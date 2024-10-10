Scott Reeves Makes a Comeback to ‘General Hospital’ After 11 Years

by

A beloved General Hospital cast member is making a comeback! Scott Reeves is making a comeback to the longest-running American soap opera in production to reprise his role as Steven Webber. This marks Reeves’ return after 11 years since he was last seen on the show.   

TV Insider exclusively reported Scott Reeves’ return to the daytime soap on October 9, 2024. The report includes a tete-a-tete with the actor, who shared his feelings on returning to the set to reprise the role of his incarcerated character. The actor revealed how his return to Port Charles was nostalgic and felt like “coming home.” Reeves is set to star in a handful of episodes starting October 24, 2024. Reeves was warmly welcomed by his longtime friend and former colleague Rick Hearst, who plays Ric Lansing on General Hospital. Reeves felt a rush of emotions while driving up to Prospect Studios and going through the gates. His recollection of the nostalgic moment included but wasn’t limited to the following words:

“Literally, from the moment I drove in, I was like, ‘Wasn’t it just a week ago that I left and I was pulling out of here?”   

When talking about what to expect of his character, Reeves shared that Steven Webber was navigating life after being let out of prison a couple of months prior — his character went to prison for killing a murderous coma patient to save a child. He revealed that Steven Webber now resides in Sedona, Arizona, as he comes to terms with life after losing his medical license. Reeves also remarked how his character feels completely justified for his actions.

Steven Webber’s Experience on Set Was Bitter-Sweet 

Scott Reeves as Steven Webber from General Hospital

While returning to the set was a nostalgic moment for Scott Reeves, it was also bittersweet as it made him reminisce about all the cast members who had passed since his last stint on General Hospital. Reeves remarked how it was hard to refrain from thinking about the cast and crew who had passed away when he was on set.

The actor shared how it didn’t feel like 11 years had passed, and his time on set was living fresh in his memories like it was just yesterday. While describing the atmosphere on set, Reeves revealed how many things were the same and how much had changed, expressing his emotions on the same in the following words:

“So much life has happened in the past 11 years for everybody, and with the passage of time, we lose people, the faces change, so that was bittersweet.”

Scott Reeves suddenly longed for deceased colleagues Nneka Garland, Sonya Eddy, and Tyler Christopher. Despite the bittersweet nostalgia, Reeves had a stellar time being back on set and would welcome another chance to return in the future. 

New episodes of General Hospital Season 62 airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. The episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air. You can also stream the show’s previous seasons on the same platform.

General Hospital poster General Hospital
Cast Maurice Benard, Laura Wright, Genie Francis, Finola Hughes, and many more
Original Release Date April 1, 1963
Stream On Hulu, ABC.com (episodes available after airing)
Directed by Varies by episode (multiple directors including Frank Valentini)
Produced by Frank Valentini
Based On Created by Frank and Doris Hursley
Plot Summary The show revolves around the lives, relationships, and medical dramas of the residents of Port Charles, a fictional city.
Musical Elements Original score by various composers; main theme by Jack Urbont
Current Status Ongoing, daily episodes on ABC

Watch on Hulu

Safwan Azeem
Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He's contributed for blogs like Collider, Koimoi, American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, Diamond Lobby, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

Related Posts
Check Out The Trailer for The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2020
Uncovering the Star-Studded Cast of Band of Brothers
3 min read
May, 15, 2018
There’s a Phoebe Theory from Friends You Should Know About
3 min read
May, 13, 2021
The Ultimate Ranking of the Couples from 90 Day Fiancé Season 4
3 min read
Jul, 31, 2023
Recap – Fringe 2.04 – Momentum Deferred
3 min read
Oct, 11, 2009
Dragon’s Dogma Anime Adaptation Is Coming To Netflix
3 min read
Jul, 17, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.