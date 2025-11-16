40 Parents That Have No Clue How Cringy They Are

If you read Bored Panda, you’ve probably heard about the subreddit r/Cringetopia — an online community whose members torture each other with the cringiest content they can find. But if you missed it and this is the first time you’re hearing about this corner of the internet, fire up our earlier publications here and here and catch up.

Nobody is too good to get a pass from these folks. Whether you’re just a “prank YouTuber” using dirty tricks to clickbait viewers into watching your video, or a famous singer who is having a quarantine meltdown in a multi-million dollar home, if your behavior caused someone to suffer from second-hand embarrassment, chances are, it will earn you a feature.

While covering the subreddit, we noticed there was one group of people who consistently ended up there. Parents. And believe me when I say it, moms and dads know plenty of original tricks to make themselves the stars of r/Cringetopia. So we at Bored Panda decided to see how many we can find.

Eventually, we decided to expand our search beyond the subreddit, going through the entire internet and compiling this list for you to enjoy. Or hate. Think of it as a collaboration between us and r/Cringetopia.

#1 It’s Time To D D D D D D D D Duel

Image source: DrSixSixSix

#2 It’s Great That My Parents Still Love Each Other After 30 Years, But I Wish My Mom Knew How Group Messaging Works

Image source: mstarrbrannigan

#3 Ah Sweet Unconditional Love

Image source: KeGenek

#4 Sometimes Insane Is Just A Birth Defect!

Image source: hooman26

#5 Is This Funny Or Nah

Image source: GirlsArentReal69

#6 My Father Tracking Me While I’m On A Date

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Found In One Of My Pregnancy Groups

Image source: BananaLana_

#8 Came Across This Parent On Twitter

Image source: shelbia

#9 I Have Several Questions

Image source: GrieFeR69

#10 Mom Wants To Get Her 5 Year Old Child A Tattoo

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Great Parenting

Image source: SlavicWhiskey

#12 Really Bad Parenting

Image source: Sheveksan

#13 Dad Is Such A Show-Off

Image source: Cannondale1986

#14 My “Mother” When I Commented Facts On Her Anti-Vax Posts

Image source: Fozzie3D

#15 Shooting A Schools Computer Because Your Daughter Is Talking To Boys…

Image source: rosiesummer17

#16 I Dont Even Know What To Say

Image source: ATSosebee

#17 Sobering

Image source: amanda__daisy

#18 Parental Love

Image source: Bild

#19 Listen To Your Parents

Image source: junkerow

#20 So Creative

Image source: chlorofem

#21 Broke Single Mother

Image source: IShoutRacialSlurs

#22 My Mom Is Putting Up Cameras In My Room Now

The Reddit user talked to Bored Panda about the unusual situation: “My mother is out quite a bit, so maybe that was the reason she put up the camera. Maybe she felt that she needed to watch me while she was out, but she never told me the exact reason.” They also said that they have “already confronted” their mother “with the argument that what she’s doing is illegal and an invasion of privacy. So now I’ve taken them down and plan to keep taking the cameras down if she puts up more.”

Image source: cenny420

#23 This Sticker

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Eventually She Will Hate Her Parents For This

Image source: PapayaSF

#25 He’s Your Son, Not Your Boyfriend.

Image source: cxntney

#26 I’m Sure This 10-Year-Old Kid Made His Own Informed Decision To Support Trump After Reviewing His Stances On Public Policy

Image source: littlesqueal

#27 Parents Of A Friend, Found On Facebook:

Image source: Rollipollipotamus

#28 Dad Posts This Convo He Had With My 8 Year Old Brother. Then Tags 40 People To Make Sure They All Like His Sexism. 😐

Image source: p-heiress

#29 I Rolled My Eyes Way Too Hard.

Image source: JackHoffmanTheWise

#30 Parents Who Do This And Then Wonder Why Their Kid’s Getting Bullied At School

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Come On Child Support!

Image source: reddit.com

#32 My Mom Accidentally Got Hold Of My Instagram Acc And Sent This To My High School Friend. I Didn’t Know This Happend Until Now

Image source: Chanti239

#33 Think About My Child’s Genitalia!

Image source: boooooooksandhoes

#34 Responsible Parenting

Image source: SuperKittenPrincess

#35 Yet Another Awkward Family Photo

Image source: imgur.com

#36 My Mom Friend Sent This To Me Today

Image source: throwawayys6422

#37 Can I Post This Here?

Image source: mitch_watson

#38 My 2nd Year Of College (20f) I Went To My Friends 21st Birthday And I Texted My Mom When I Arrived To Let Her Know My Phone Was Going To Be Charging Across The Room, She Had My Locations On – Less Than 20 Minutes Later The Cops Were At My Friends Door. Wasn’t Invited To Many Parties After That!

Image source: sheriidun

#39 My Mother’s Cringe Bumper Stickers. No My Flash Wasn’t On It Was The Reflection Of The Sun.

Image source: Andrew2cool

#40 Rogue Karen Upset About Inclusion

Image source: nipple_fiesta

