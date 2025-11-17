Hey Pandas, Share The First Signs Of Autumn (Closed)

by

October’s colder weather has reminded us of the inevitable autumn. Share your first signs of it!

#1 Colored Mountain, Quebec Canada

#2 The First Flaming Leaves Of Staghorn Sumac

#3 Near The Lakeside – Toronto , Canada

#4 Stretching On A Crisp Autumn Morning

#5 The Last Rose Of Summer

#6 The Barn Swallows Are Leaving

#7 Leaves Are Falling At The Creek Behind Our House

#8 The Maple In My Back Yard Has Gone Neon

#9 An Interesting Aspen Leaf

#10 Autumn My Favourite Season

#11 Blackberries

#12 Saz Püskülü-Pampas Otu

#13 Morning Fog At The Farm Means Fall Has Arrived

#14 Basket Of Apples. Rural Ontario

#15 Pumpkins Got Set Out In New Hampshire!

#16 First Gingko Leaf To Change

#17 Community Pergola, Two Weeks Later And All These Leaves Are Gone! – Sweden

#18 Fall Berries!

