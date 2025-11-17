Hey Pandas, Share The First Signs Of Autumn (Closed)

October’s colder weather has reminded us of the inevitable autumn. Share your first signs of it!
#1 Colored Mountain, Quebec Canada
#2 The First Flaming Leaves Of Staghorn Sumac
#3 Near The Lakeside – Toronto , Canada
#4 Stretching On A Crisp Autumn Morning
#5 The Last Rose Of Summer
#6 The Barn Swallows Are Leaving
#7 Leaves Are Falling At The Creek Behind Our House
#8 The Maple In My Back Yard Has Gone Neon
#9 An Interesting Aspen Leaf
#10 Autumn My Favourite Season
#11 Blackberries
#12 Saz Püskülü-Pampas Otu
#13 Morning Fog At The Farm Means Fall Has Arrived
#14 Basket Of Apples. Rural Ontario
#15 Pumpkins Got Set Out In New Hampshire!
#16 First Gingko Leaf To Change
#17 Community Pergola, Two Weeks Later And All These Leaves Are Gone! – Sweden
#18 Fall Berries!
