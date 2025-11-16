Annoying Things People Do That Become Pet Peeves For Others

I don’t know about you, but there are a couple of things people do that drive me crazy. For example, when somebody breathes down my neck when I stand at the ATM, or when somebody sitting next to me on the bus hogs my seat. In the grand picture of life, these are relatively minor things, but boy, can they annoy the living daylights out of you! 

Each of us has at least one pet peeve, meaning something not very big or particularly bad that greatly irritates us, even though someone else might find it okay. Hey, no need to feel awkward about it! We are all humans and we all have our own opinions and preferences. And also, let’s be honest, people can be pretty annoying at times. However, be sure to discuss this issue with your loved ones. Knowing your partner’s pet peeves in a relationship in advance can save you a lot of unpleasant moments, and even the relationship itself.    

Alongside common pet peeves that are a nuisance for so many of us, some people also have pretty funny pet peeves. Again, no judging, you know better what makes you uncomfortable. Even if no one around you shares your pet peeve, it’s absolutely normal if you get annoyed by it.  

We have collected some examples of pet peeves for this article. Do you find these things irritating? Share your biggest pet peeve with us in the comments. 

#1 Chronic Lateness

#2 People Who Have To One-Up Every Story

#3 People Who Don’t Wash Their Hands After Using The Bathroom

#4 Slow Internet

#5 Tailgaiters

#6 Loud Chewing

#7 People Who Explain Your Own Point Back To You

#8 Pushy Vegans

#9 People Who Seriously Think They’re Kind Of A Big Deal

#10 The Feeling Of Chalk

#11 Having A Big Job Dropped In Your Lap At The End Of The Day (Or Week)

#12 Heating Up Smelly Food In A Public Kitchen

#13 Personal Grooming In A Public Place

#14 Close-Talkers

#15 Unprotected Sneezes

#16 Loud Phone Games

#17 Nose Picking

#18 Not Replacing The Toilet Paper

#19 Sudden Stops In Pedestrian Traffic

#20 Kids Incapable Of Not Being Entertained For Every Second Of Every Minute

#21 Leaving Drawers And Cabinets Open

#22 Spitting On The Sidewalk

#23 Guys Who Bring Their Guitar To A Party

#24 Slow Drivers In The Passing Lane

#25 Backhanded Compliments

#26 When You Lose Something And A Person Says, “Well, Where Was The Last Place You Had It?”

#27 Vaping

#28 Food Stealers

#29 Over-Posting

#30 Saying “You Look Tired”

#31 Misspelling Your Name When It’s Right There In Your Email Address

#32 Clapping When The Plane Lands

#33 Overactive Group Chats

#34 Talking To Someone With Headphones In

#35 Sidewalk Hogs

#36 Delivery Food That Spills In The Bag

#37 Trying To Find Things In Someone Else’s Kitchen

#38 Lending Something To Someone And Never Getting It Back

#39 Line Drifters

#40 Not Picking Up Your Missed Basketball Garbage Shot

#41 People Who Order Something Else And Then Want Your Food Or Drink

#42 Asking Questions During A Movie

#43 Aggressive Interrupters

#44 Other People Staring At Their Phones

#45 Single Socks

#46 People Who Recline Their Airplane Seats Without Warning

#47 Non-Apology Apologies

#48 Confusing Memes With Having A Personality

#49 Pen-Clicking

#50 Speech-To-Text

#51 Using Internet Shorthand In Face-To-Face Conversation

#52 Grammar Correctors

#53 Oversharing Medical Conditions

#54 Being Gluten-Free Just For Kicks

#55 Gum Smackers

#56 People Who Overstay Their Welcome

#57 Parties That Are Just Requests For Presents

#58 Scraping Silverware

#59 People Who Adopt The Interests/Habits Of Every New Significant Other

#60 Leaving Dishes In The Sink

#61 Leaving The Cap Off Of The Toothpaste

#62 Unsolicited Recommendations

#63 People Who Say “No Offense”

#64 People Who Hold Up TSA Security

#65 Formal Social Media Departure Announcements

#66 Bringing Up Politics Just To Irritate Someone

#67 Dog Owners Who Look The Other Way

#68 A Lack Of Outlets

#69 Hair In The Sink/Drain/Shower

#70 Phone Alarms Going Off At Work

#71 Spoilers (And People Who Get Upset About Spoilers)

#72 The Sound Of Styrofoam Rubbing Against Styrofoam

#73 Those People Who Push The Button Again Even Though It’s Already Been Pushed

#74 Passengers Who Fiddle With A Car Driver’s Radio

#75 People Who Won’t Stop Telling You That You Have To Watch Their Favorite Show

#76 Cracking Knuckles

#77 Bad Tippers

#78 Slurping Coffee/Tea

#79 Chewing On Ice

#80 Redundant Hashtagging

#81 The Word “Literally”

#82 Unprepared Coffee Customers

#83 Loud Arguers

#84 People Who Constantly Talk About Their Diet

#85 Crowding The Airport Gate

#86 People Who Call You “Buddy” Or “Sweetheart” Because They Forgot Your Name

#87 People Who Stand On The Left

#88 Non-Karaoke Karaoke

