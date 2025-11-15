Hey Pandas, What Are Some English Language Oddities? (Closed)

by

The word “tomorrow” contains three o’s, and they are all pronounced differently.

Whether a word is the “right” word may depend on a contraction: “It’s passed its expiration date” is correct if “it’s” stands for “it has”, but “It’s past its expiration date” is correct if “it’s” stands for “it is.”

Which oddities grab your attention?

#1

“Dreamt” is the only English word that ends in the letters “mt”

#2

This isn’t really odd but more related to dialect. For us certain words have different meaning. For example:

1. Ignorant means stupid…for us it means you get angry a lot.
2. Lime is a fruit…for us it means to hang out.
3. Horse is an animal…for us it’s a term of endearment for a friend, also spelt “Hoss”

#3

Homonyms they suck when you are learning English, like read, reed, read, lead, lead, or words with letters that are silent.

#4

lead and read rhyme, lead and read rhyme, but lead and read don’t rhyme

#5

“I before e except after c” i dont usually curse but HOW MANY F***ING TIMES HAS THIS RULE BEEN BROKEN

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Non-Profit Worker Neuters Clearly Owned Cat Found Roaming, Shocked When Owners Get Livid
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2025
This Gecko Can’t Stop Smiling When He’s Around His Toy Gecko, And Their Pics Will Make Your Day
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“He Landed On His Dog”: 66 Ways People Died That Are Almost Hard To Believe
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2025
Smallville 10.05 “Isis” Review
3 min read
Oct, 23, 2010
Wife Is Dying From Laughter After Finding Out The Bed Her Husband Was Building Is For The Cat, Not For Them
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Crazy Cake Design By Ksenia Penkina
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.