Hey Pandas, What Are Some English Language Oddities? (Closed)

The word “tomorrow” contains three o’s, and they are all pronounced differently.
Whether a word is the “right” word may depend on a contraction: “It’s passed its expiration date” is correct if “it’s” stands for “it has”, but “It’s past its expiration date” is correct if “it’s” stands for “it is.”
Which oddities grab your attention?
#1
“Dreamt” is the only English word that ends in the letters “mt”
#2
This isn’t really odd but more related to dialect. For us certain words have different meaning. For example:
1. Ignorant means stupid…for us it means you get angry a lot.
2. Lime is a fruit…for us it means to hang out.
3. Horse is an animal…for us it’s a term of endearment for a friend, also spelt “Hoss”
#3
Homonyms they suck when you are learning English, like read, reed, read, lead, lead, or words with letters that are silent.
#4
lead and read rhyme, lead and read rhyme, but lead and read don’t rhyme
#5
“I before e except after c” i dont usually curse but HOW MANY F***ING TIMES HAS THIS RULE BEEN BROKEN
Follow Us