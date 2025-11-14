Japanese Photographer Lost His Fujifilm Ambassador Status Because Of His “Offensive” Shooting Style

When you’re out on the city streets, you’ll inevitably run into hordes of people taking photos of everything and everyone in sight with their phones. It seems normal. But would your perspective change (pun intended) if those people were using actual cameras and not just smartphones? For some people, the difference is huge. And unsettling.
Japanese photographer Tatsuo Suzuki lost his status as a Fujifilm ambassador and a promotional video featuring him using the new X100V street photography camera got taken down (though you can still find it in some corners of YouTube).
All of this happened because some people complained about the professional’s “intrusive” and “offensive” shooting style which made them feel uncomfortable. Fujifilm also apologized for the backlash.
Tokyo photographer Tatsuo Suzuki lost his status as a Fujifilm ambassador due to his “intrusive” shooting style
Fujifilm also removed their video where Suzuki promoted the new X100V
Some people described the photographer’s shooting style as “offensive,” “creepy,” and “weird”
However, some people believed that Fujifilm should’ve stood behind their X-Photographers member. Especially since they were the ones who decided to publish the video with Suzuki in the first place.
While others were appreciative that Fujifilm admitted to their mistake. It’s still not known what exactly transpired behind the scenes between Fujifilm and Suzuki and whether there’s any bad blood between them.
Here are what some of Suzuki’s photos look like
Here’s a video of photographer Bruce Gilden who has a similar shooting style to Suzuki
PetaPixel compared Suzuki to well-known photographer Bruce Gilden. He’s known for walking up to strangers, pointing his camera and flash into their faces, and taking their photos without asking for permission.
Gilden shoots in New York which has a different culture than Tokyo. What’s more, Gilden’s actions are most commonly described as “obnoxious” and “brash.” While Suzuki’s shooting style sometimes gets called “creepy” and “weird.”
What do you think of Suzuki’s shooting style?
Now that you’re done reading and watching the video, dear Pandas, let us know what you think of the photographer’s shooting style. Do you agree that it’s too intrusive? Do you believe Fujifilm did the right thing by pushing the photographer away? Does art have to follow all social conventions?
Some people expressed their dislike for what the photographer does
Despite the controversy, other internet users rushed to defend the photographer
