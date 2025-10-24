“What Happened?”: Bradley Cooper’s Radical Makeover Has Fans Saying He Looks Like Barry Manilow

Bradley Cooper, 50, has found himself in the social media spotlight for reasons beyond his films or personal life. The actor’s appearance at the New York Film Festival fueled discussions about his “new face,” with fans and critics weighing in on his transformation.
Plastic surgeons have shared their professional analysis, suggesting that Cooper may have undergone a combination of aesthetic treatments that dramatically changed his look in recent years.
Experts broke down what could be behind Bradley Cooper’s changing face
Image credits: Michael Ostuni/Getty Images
Dr. Jonny Betteridge, a London-based aesthetics doctor, offered his thoughts on Cooper’s recent look.
“There has been a lot of discussion around Bradley Cooper’s recent appearance, and it is fair to say that at 50, he is looking quite different,” wrote Betteridge.
Image credits: Jim Spellman/Getty Images
“Once known for his rugged, masculine style, he now appears to have taken a turn towards a more refined and youthful look.”
The doctor highlighted potential procedures including “Botox, an upper blepharoplasty, a lower blepharoplasty, a face and neck lift, and likely some degree of laser resurfacing to increase the quality of his skin,” according to She Knows.
Betteridge noted subtle signs of a facelift near Cooper’s ears, pointing out that the shape of his earlobes has changed over the years.
Other surgeons also weighed in. Paul Tulley, a consultant plastic surgeon, commented on Cooper’s jawline and neckline.
Image credits: kc10usaf
“Bradley Cooper has always had excellent facial aesthetics with a well-defined, strong jawline and good bone structure. But recently, his jaw and neckline are looking more defined and there have been some changes with him looking a little slimmer in the face,” he said.
Fellow consultant plastic surgeon Patrick Mallucci added, “Looking at the latest pictures of Bradley Cooper, it looks like he’s had a facelift, and also blepharoplasty, which is eyelid surgery to open up the eyelids.”
Image credits: Callahanfamily5
“His neck looks lighter and his jawline looks well-defined, which are classic indicators of facelift surgery.”
Fans reacted strongly to Bradley Cooper’s apparent cosmetic changes, and many were thrown off
Image credits: E! News
Bradley Cooper’s new face did not escape the interest of netizens. Many expressed disappointment, claiming the actor’s natural aging suited him better.
“That’s a shame,” wrote one user. “He was so good looking that the ‘age’ looked good on him!” Another added, “He’s absolutely ruined his face. I’m devastated. I loved his original face with its expression.”
Image credits: The Kelly Clarkson Show
A third observer noted, “The character in his face is gone. Everything that made him attractive has been replaced.” Another simply stated, “Whatever work he has had done to his face has made him look more like Barry Manilow.”
Cooper has not publicly addressed the speculation, leaving fans to debate the extent of his cosmetic work.
Image credits: MerrileeA
Observers, however, noted that recent appearances at the BFI London Film Festival and a Vogue party with model girlfriend Gigi Hadid, 21 years his junior, showed notable signs of possible midlife aesthetic interventions.
Midlife facelifts and subtle tweaks are becoming increasingly common among men
Image credits: AntSpeaks
The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons reported an eight percent overall rise in facelifts over the past year, with a 26 percent increase among men specifically.
Prices for such procedures can range from £20,000 to over £150,000, depending on the surgeon and the extent of the work being done.
Image credits: E! News
Experts stated that numerous patients now pursue surgery in their 30s to 50s to maintain a youthful appearance, with the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery saying that 32 percent of facelift patients are aged between 35 and 55.
David Jack, an aesthetics doctor, explained, “The logic is that earlier surgery is less conspicuous, maintaining the illusion of ‘effortless youth’, but it can create an odd dissonance when the face looks several years younger than the rest of the body.”
Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Jack, however, warned of potential risks, according to The Telegraph. “The danger, if any intervention is done too aggressively or without sensitivity to male anatomy, is feminization; overly full cheeks; softened jawlines or shiny, over-polished skin.”
“The art of treating men lies in knowing when to stop and the aim is always to look like a better version of yourself, not an entirely new person,” he said.
