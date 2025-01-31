5 Successful Remakes That Shined Above the Original

Successful remakes are rare to come across. Typically, movie remakes face scrutiny before they have even been released. When they hit movie theaters, they can then face intense backlash from diehard fans of the original movie that is being re-told or re-imagined.
However, there are a handful of succesful remakes that actually shined above the original. Some blew the original out of the water in terms of box office numbers. Others became cult classics. On top of this, a handful went on to garner major award season recognition. So, here’s our pick of 5 successful remakes that outshined the original picture.
5. True Grit (2010)
The original True Grit was released in 1969 and starred the legendary quintessential cowboy John Wayne. By this point, Wayne was the most iconic gunslinger in cinema, however, he was slowly starting to be de-throned by Clint Eastwood. To many, True Grit served as Wayne’s last hoorah. It was much more of a drama than his previous Western movies and he earned himself an Oscar win for Best Actor in a Leading Role. While it is widely considered to be John Wayne’s finest rendition, the Coen Brothers’ remake landed bigger in 2010.
With a star-studded cast, including Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, Josh Brolin, and Hailee Steinfeld, the Coens stayed true to the original material but elevated the story with their signature style. Of course, the budget was larger, meaning the action scenes were much more exhilarating to watch. But what really made this film stand out as one of the most successful remakes in cinema was its slick dialogue, exceptional cinematography and breakout role from Steinfeld. True Grit (2010) was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $252,276,927 against a budget of $35 million.
4. The Thing (1982)
John Carpenter‘s The Thing is widely regarded as one of the greatest sci-fi horror movies of all time, captivating audiences with its iconic blend of psychological tension and visceral scares. While it remains faithful to the original 1951 film The Thing from Another World, Carpenter elevated the story with his trademark ability to build nail-biting suspense that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Central to its acclaim are the groundbreaking practical effects, crafted by Rob Bottin, which showcase a level of artistry and innovation that continues to influence the genre to this day. The grotesque transformations and chilling creature designs are not only horrifying but also exemplify the power of practical effects, making them feel raw and tangible. Even decades after its release, The Thing (1982) stands as a trailblazer in horror cinema, showcasing how effective and immersive practical effects can enhance storytelling while solidifying Carpenter’s legacy as a master of suspense and horror.
3. True Lies (1994)
After the massive success of Terminator 2: Judgement Day, both James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger were at the peaks of their careers. Not only was the movie a massive box office hit, grossing $517,778,573 worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of 1991, it was also critically praised. However, the following year, Schwarzenegger’s next movie, Last Action Hero, took a major nosedive. Saddened by the first flop of his career, Schwarzenegger approached Cameron with an idea.
After watching the 1991 French spy movie La Totale!, Schwarzenegger was gobsmacked and saw dollar signs. From here, his next project with Cameron was born: True Lies. This 1994 remake tells the story of Harry Tasker (Schwarzenegger), a fearless, globe-trotting, secret agent who has his life turned upside down when he discovers that his wife Helen (Jamie Lee Curtis) might be having an affair. Seeking to give her a little bit of adventure, he opens her up to his secret world of espionage, but things soon take a crazy turn when she becomes involved in his latest battle with a group of ultra-violent terrorists. True Lies was a huge hit and truly made up for disappointment that was Last Action Hero. The film grossed $378,882,411 worldwide and was praised for its slick blend of action, suspense, romance, and comedy.
2. Scarface (1983)
1983’s Scarface is a movie that has become a classic as time has gone by. Initially, the movie was heavily criticized for its intense violence, its runtime, and Al Pacino‘s accent. Although the film grossed $66,443,303 against a budget of $25 million, this was weak in comparison to Pacino’s previous movies like The Godfather, which grossed $250,342,198 at the box office, making it the highest-grossing film of 1972. But today, this unflinching crime epic is widely regarded as one of the greatest crime films ever made. Yet, many do not realize it is actually a remake.
Scarface (1983), directed by Brian De Palma, is a high-octane crime drama that follows the rise and fall of Tony Montana (Pacino), a Cuban immigrant who becomes a powerful drug lord in Miami during the 1980s. A remake of the 1932 film noir of the same name, De Palma’s version takes the original’s themes of ambition and excess to a new level, showcasing Tony’s ruthless pursuit of the American Dream amidst a backdrop of violence, betrayal, and decadence. The film has cemented its legacy in cinematic history, particularly with its unforgettable line, “Say hello to my little friend,” which has been parodied and referenced countless times across various movies and TV shows, solidifying its place in pop culture.
1. The Departed (2006)
You may be shocked to learn that Martin Scorsese directed a movie remake. However, it has been reported that he didn’t actually know The Departed was a remake until he began shooting it. Yet, by this point, he was so enthralled by the script that he went ahead with it anyway. This Oscar-winning crime classic is based on the 2002 Hong Kong movie, Internal Affairs, which was praised for its raw and unflinching story but didn’t quite get worldwide acclaim until The Departed shone a light on it.
Scorsese’s thrilling crime drama remains remarkably faithful to the vision of the original 2002 movie, but changes settings and character names for the most part. Set in Boston, the film follows an undercover cop, Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio), infiltrating a notorious crime syndicate led by the ruthless Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson), while at the same time, a mole named Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon) works within the Massachusetts State Police to protect Costello’s interests. The tension escalates as both sides race to uncover each other’s identities, leading to a gripping climax filled with betrayal and suspense. Scorsese’s masterful direction and the film’s intricate storytelling garnered critical acclaim, allowing The Departed to rise triumphant at the Oscars, winning four prestigious awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Scorsese.
Read Next: 7 Times Leonardo DiCaprio Collaborated With Martin Scorsese in Film
Follow Us