Hollywood has its fair share of famous twin actors who have shared the glitz, glamor, and fame that come with being in the spotlight. However, not all twin-born actors chose to enjoy fame together, like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen or Tia and Tamera Mowry. While one sibling graces the silver screen and basks in the limelight, the other often leads a life far from the public eye, away from the flashbulbs and red carpets.
These non-famous twins share bloodlines and often striking physical resemblances with their famous counterparts. However, they’ve chosen paths far removed from Hollywood, opting for careers and lives that remain largely unnoticed by the paparazzi and the public. Interestingly, there are a few famous actors who many film and television audiences do not know were born twins. Here’s a comprehensive list of 7 famous actors with a non-famous twin.
Michael and Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher is one of the famous faces in romantic and action comedies. In television, he’s known for his work as host and creator of MTV’s Punk’d, Walden Schmidt in Two and a Half Men, and Colt Bennett in The Ranch. On the big screen, Kutcher is famous for starring in Guess Who (2005), Killers (2010), No Strings Attached (2011), Jobs (2013), and Your Place or Mine (2023). Although he has enjoyed fame all these years, Kutcher has a fraternal twin brother, Michael Kutcher, who has stayed away from the spotlight.
Michael was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy at 13, needing a heart transplant. Michael was so much in pain Ashton once considered committing suicide to provide his heart for his brother. Luckily, a heart became available for transplant shortly after. Michael also has cerebral palsy, which was diagnosed when he was 3. Michael is a public speaker and advocate with The Cerebral Palsy Foundation and Donate Life.
Hunter and Scarlett Johansson
With the successes that have come her way in the past two decades, Scarlett Johansson needs no further introduction. With her movies grossing over $14 billion, she’s ranked as the highest-grossing box office star of all time. Despite Scarlett Johansson‘s popularity and success, few know she was born a twin. Hunter Johansson is three minutes younger than Scarlett and is surprisingly also an actor. However, he only has one acting credit, Manny & Lo (1996). He shares a close relationship with his sister and occasionally accompanies her to public events.
Paul Vincent and Vin Diesel
Vin Diesel has carved a niche for himself in Hollywood, starring in several film franchises. More popularly known for playing Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise, Diesel has also starred in XXX and The Chronicles of Riddick franchises. As a voice actor, he has voiced the iconic character of Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy films and related MCU movies. Away from the spotlight, Diesel was born Mark Sinclair with a fraternal twin brother, Paul Vincent.
Never meeting or knowing his father, Sinclair is Diesel’s mother’s maiden name. His mother married an African-American, Irving H. Vincent, who adopted Diesel and his twin brother. He began using Vin Diesel when he began working as a bouncer in a nightclub. Vin is a shortened version of his adoptive father’s last name, while Diesel was a nickname his friends called him because of his energetic vibe. Paul works behind the camera as a film editor. Not much is known about his personal life, as he has intentionally stayed away from the spotlight.
Sami and Rami Malek
Rami Malek‘s profile status in Hollywood has been on the rise since playing Elliot Alderson in Mr. Robot. He has also starred in several popular movies, including Night at the Museum (2006) and the sequels, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012), Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), No Time to Die (2021), Amsterdam (2022), and Oppenheimer (2023). While he has raked up an impressive resúmé over the years, not many TV and film audiences know he has an identical twin brother. Rami’s identical twin brother is Sami Malek, with Rami being four minutes older. Although they could have exploited their facial resemblance to get juicy roles, Sami has no interest in acting or Hollywood. He enjoys his life as an ESL and English teacher.
Rachel and Kiefer Sutherland
When he isn’t putting his life at risk for America and chasing terrorists as Jack Bauer, Kiefer Sutherland is playing Senator Quintus Attius Corvus in Pompeii (2014), Nixon in They Cloned Tyrone (2023), and Acting Captain of the U.S.S. Caine, Lt. Commander Philip Francis Queeg, in The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (2023). The Canadian actor is the son of Hollywood veteran Donald Sutherland and late actress Shirley Douglas. Kiefer also has a twin sister, Rachel Sutherland. Although Kiefer and his twin sister towed the career paths of their parents, Rachel chose to work behind the camera instead. Rachel works as a post-production film supervisor and producer.
Joy and Eva Green
Eva Green has starred in several notable films, playing iconic roles throughout her career. She played Sibylla, Princess of Jerusalem, in Ridley Scott‘s Kingdom of Heaven (2005), Bond girl Vesper Lynd in the James Bond film Casino Royale (2006), and Serafina Pekkala in The Golden Compass (2007). Eva also starred in Dark Shadows (2012), 300: Rise of an Empire (2014), Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014), Penny Dreadful (2014–2017), and The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan (2023).
The French actress, who’s the daughter of Marlène Jobert, has a fraternal twin sister, Joy Green. Unlike Eva, Joy has no interest in being a star in front of the camera. Although she occasionally attends events with her older twin sister, Eva, the entertainment world isn’t a place she ever considers having a career. Even Eva has admitted that her twin sister and her are very different.
Patrícia and Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen is one of the highest-paid supermodels in the world. She was a Victoria’s Secret Angel from the late 90s to the mid-2000s. She also dabbled into acting, starring in two successful films, Taxi (2004) and The Devil Wears Prada (2006). Gisele was also married to America’s greatest quarterback, Tom Brady, for 13 years, from 2009 to 2022. Despite all of the fame and glamor, Gisele has a fraternal twin sister, Patrícia Bündchen, who has stayed away from the spotlight.
However, they share a close bond, with Gisele referring to Pati as her best friend. Although Patrícia isn’t as famous as the supermodel Gisele, she has been instrumental in Gisele Bündchen‘s success. Patrícia serves as Gisele’s manager. Surprisingly, both had set out to be models, with Gisele always believing Patrícia was the prettier one. However, it was Gisele who got scouted as a model and began a career that would bring her fame.