What Is Jenny McCarthy’s Net Worth?

Arguably, Jenny McCarthy has to be the hardest-working ex-Playboy model in Hollywood. Since her professional career began in 1993, McCarthy has stayed busy and continued to excel in whatever she does, whether in print or screen media. With a successful three-decade career, Jenny McCarthy has raked in as much wealth as she has fame. Also, through the years, she has also been involved in a few high-profile relationships.
Like most ex-models or anyone who has worked in the corridors of Hollywood, Jenny McCarthy dabbled into acting. After a few starring roles in film and guest-starring roles in television, McCarthy soon landed notable roles in popular shows like Two and a Half Men (2007–2011) and as a judge on Fox’s The Masked Singer. With her success, here’s more on Jenny McCarthy’s career and net worth.
Jenny McCarthy’s Super-Successful Modeling Career
Entertainment fans/audiences from the early 90s would fondly remember Jenny McCarthy as one of Playboy‘s hottest cover models. However, to appreciate McCarthy’s success story, one has to begin from her earlier years. Jenny McCarthy is the second of four daughters, born to highly religious Catholic parents, Linda and Dan McCarthy. McCarthy is also the cousin of actress Melissa McCarthy. Jenny McCarthy was admitted at Southern Illinois University to study Nursing and Psychology. However, she was forced to drop out because of financial constraints.
Jenny McCarthy auditioned for Playboy to help her financial situation. McCarthy was chosen by Hugh Hefner, from 10,000 applicants, as the magazine’s October 1993 model. Although she was paid an impressive $20,000 for the pose, her highly religious family and neighborhood scolded her for bringing “shame” to them. As though destined to model, McCarthy was chosen as Playboy Playmate of the Year in 1994, an honor that also attracted a $100,000 pay. By the end of 1994, coupled with Playboy‘s popularity, McCarthy was a famous face (and body) in Hollywood and internationally. This helped her kickstart her acting and TV host career. Besides modeling for Playboy, McCarthy also worked with several other brands.
Jenny McCarthy’s On-screen Career
One of the first doors opened for Jenny McCarthy as Playboy Playmate of the Year was being hired as host of the Playboy TV show Hot Rocks. However, McCarthy left the show after being offered the job to co-host MTV’s dating game show Singled Out with Chris Hardwick. Two years later, she hosted her first TV show, The Jenny McCarthy Show (1997), and played the lead character in the eponymous show Jenny from 1997 to 1998. McCarthy played a supporting role as Yvette Denslow in David Zucker‘s sports comedy movie BASEketball (1998). In the early 2000s, she starred in two popular slasher films, Scream 3 (2000) and Scary Movie 3 (2003). In 2019, McCarthy joined the famed reality singing competition series The Masked Singer as a panelist/judge. She’s joined by Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke.
Jenny McCarthy Is An Accomplished Author
Jenny McCarthy has long proven she’s far more than a pretty face, sexy body, and TV personality. In addition to her ever-expanding resúmé, McCarthy is also a bestselling writer and author. McCarthy’s books have covered subjects including children’s health, pregnancy & childbirth, women’s health, and family relationships. Some of her bestselling books include Jen-X: Jenny McCarthy’s Open Book, Belly Laughs: The Naked Truth about Pregnancy (2004), Healing and Preventing Autism: A Complete Guide, Louder Than Words: A Mother’s Journey in Healing Autism, and Belly Laughs: The Naked Truth about Pregnancy and Childbirth. Other notable books McCarthy has penned includes Life Laughs: The Naked Truth about Motherhood, Marriage, and Moving On, Bad Habits: A Book of Confessions about Confession, Bad Habits: Confessions of a Recovering Catholic, and Baby Laughs: The Naked Truth About the First Year of Mommyhood.
Jenny McCarthy’s Net Worth
Jenny McCarthy’s career successes took her from being a university dropout to one of Playboy‘s top models, bestselling author, and successful TV personality. Jenny McCarthy reportedly has a net worth of $25 million. Her net worth comes from the sales of her published books, investments, and salary as a television host. Part of McCarthy’s wins, which she’s always open to acknowledge, is being a mother. She became a mother in May 2002. Jenny McCarthy has been married to New Kids on the Block member and actor Donnie Wahlberg since August 31, 2014.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!