Carrie Fisher is one of the greatest actresses of all time. She will always be remembered for her iconic portrayal of Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy. Fisher instantly became every sci-fi fan’s favorite princess, and thanks to her inner and outer beauty, she stole the show wherever she appeared.
She sadly passed away in 2016 at the age of 60, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy in the world both onscreen and behind the scenes. Fisher was an extraordinary person, a legendary star with an out-of-this-world talent. Here are ten facts you didn’t know about Carrie Fisher.
1. Carrie Fisher Had a Complicated Relationship With Star Wars Director George Lucas
Fisher got her first break in 1977 Star Wars: A New Hope playing the rebellious and charming Princess Leia alongside Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford. But even though the franchise went down in history as one of the best ones of all time and made Fisher a Hollywood icon, she always had a love/hate relationship with it, specifically with the director George Lucas.
She claimed on several occasions that she felt the Star Wars director “stole” her identity from her at a very young age and that she even joked that he ruined her life. Fisher once said that the famous bikini made her feel uncomfortable. She explained, “Where am I in all of this?’ … I have to stay with the slug with the big tongue! Nearly naked, which is not a style choice for me. … It wasn’t my choice. When [George Lucas] showed me the outfit, I thought he was kidding, and it made me very nervous.”
2. She Was the Daughter of Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds
Fisher had famous parents. She was the daughter of movie star Debbie Reynolds and popular singer Eddie Fisher. Fisher often felt like she lived in her parents’ shadows, making their relationship quite complex and rocky. She was desperately seeking her own identity far away from her parents’ fame. She once said that they became estranged in her 20s and barely even spoke for ten years. They later reconciled and even became neighbors at one point, remaining very close until the end. The 84-year-old Reynolds died from a stroke only one day after her daughter Fisher, reportedly saying to her son, “I want to go be with Carrie” before she died.
3. Carrie Fisher Was a Talented Writer
Fisher was a woman of many talents. She was a brilliant writer who worked on scripts, books, and screenplays. In fact, Carrie Fisher was one of the top script doctors in Hollywood, rewriting screenplays of other writers. She published several memoirs describing her substance abuse struggles and other challenges she faced in Hollywood.
4. She Battled Substance Abuse and Bipolar Disorder
Fisher struggled with drug abuse and bipolar disorder for 45 years until her death. The actress often described drug use as a way of self-medication and believed that alcohol and drugs calmed down her bipolar attacks. She was quite outspoken about her battles and became an advocate for mental health.
5. Carrie Fisher Had an Impressive Acting Career and Many Iconic Roles
Carrie Fisher had an outstanding career in Hollywood. Other than Star Wars, she has done many other impressive projects. Her most notable work includes Shampoo, The Blues Brothers, Hannah and Her Sisters, The Burbs, When Harry Met Sally…, Soapdish, and The Women. She also appeared in 30 Rock and Catastrophe.
6. She Revealed That She Had an Affair With Star Wars Co-star Harrison Ford
Princess Leia and Han Solo’s love story was one of the greatest romances in movie history. So when Fisher came forward in her memoir about her real-life affair with Harrison Ford, Star Wars fans went wild. According to her, the two had an intense three-month affair while shooting the original movie. She wrote, “It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend.”
7. She Was a Strong Advocate for Several Causes
An undeniable fact about Carrie Fisher is that she was an incredible and inspiring person. She was a strong advocate for mental health issues, mostly because of her longtime battle with depression and bipolar disorder. She was a powerful voice of the generation who turned her biggest weakness into her greatest strength.
8. She Has a Daughter With Bryan Lourd
Fisher was married to musician Paul Simon from 1983 to 1984. Then, she had a relationship with talent agent Bryan Lourd. They have a daughter together, Billie Lourd, who is also an actress.
9. Carrie Fisher Cared Deeply About Her French Bulldog
Carrie Fisher had the most adorable companion, her French bulldog Gary Fisher. Over the years, Gary followed Carrie everywhere and became somewhat of a celebrity himself. But the cute Frenchie was much more than a pet to Fisher. He was her precious therapy dog, supporting her through her bipolar attacks and anxiety. She once said, “Gary is like my heart. Gary is very devoted to me, and that calms me down. He’s anxious when he’s away from me.”
10. She Was Not a Fan of Princess Leia’s Signature Hairdo
One of the first things that come to mind when you picture Princess Leia is her signature side buns. But interestingly enough, Carrie Fisher was not such a fan of the iconic hairdo. She even once called them a “hair-don’t, instead of a hairdo.”