Scarlett Johansson’s Life: A Short Biography

Some of us knew Scarlett Johansson as Lucy, Natasha, and Charlotte… Now it’s time to learn more about Scarlett herself.
She is about to turn 38 now. She is 5.3 ft(160 cm) tall. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio. And she is a mother of two.
Scarlett Johansson’s Family
Scarlett Ingrid Johansson was born in New York City on November 22, 1984. Her father, Karsten Johansson, was born in Denmark. He was an architect. Because of her father’s origin, Scarlett Johansson holds Danish citizenship too. Scarlett’s mother, Melanie Sloan, was a producer. She was Scarlett Johansson’s first manager.
Johansson’s parents got divorced when she was 13 years old.
Scarlett Johansson has three siblings: Adrian Johansson, Vanessa Johansson, an actor like Scarlett, and her twin brother Hunter Johansson.
Her Acting Career Began When She Was a Little Child
While she was little, Scarlett Johansson’s mother took her to some auditions for commercials. Thus, she started her career at a very young age. Her acting performances in those commercials led her to act on stage. After that, she started taking place in plays.
When she was nine years old, she made her movie debut. She played in Rob Reiner’s North(1994).
Though she was still a child, she worked almost non-stop. Before she turned 15, she took part in several movies such as Home Alone 3, Little Girl, Manny & Lo, If Lucy Fell, and The Horse Whisperer. The role she played in The Horse Whisperer was a significant step in her career, as it got her a good amount of reputation.
Star Years Starts
2003 was a funny year: she applied to New York University’s Tisch of the Art but couldn’t get in. Then she got nominated for two Golden Globe awards. It’s hard not to wonder how the jury members of the university feel.
With her break-out role of ‘Charlotte’ in Lost In Translation(Sofia Coppola, 2003), she won the ‘Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role BAFTA Award’ in 2004. To prepare herself for this role, she moved to Hokkaido, Japan.
She Releases Her First Album
In 2008, Scarlett Johansson made a cover album of Tom Waits songs. She named the album Anywhere I Lay My Head.
The year after that, Scarlett Johansson and Pete Yorn released an album of duets called Break Up.
Scarlett Johansson & Ryan Reynolds Get Together
Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds started dating in 2007. On September 27, 2008, the couple got married in Canada. They stayed married for three years. They broke up in 2011.
She Becomes Black Widow
Scarlett Johansson became a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2009. She took part in Iron Man 2(Jon Favreau, 2009) as Natasha Romanoff. In The Avengers(Joss Whedon, 2012), she became the Black Widow(a.k.a. Natasha Romanoff). Later on, she took place in more Marvel movies. At last, they made a Black Widow-oriented movie in 2021.
The genres of movies she had a role in were so diverse. As a result, Scarlett Johansson got fans from various backgrounds.
Her Second and Third Marriage
She started dating French journalist Romain Dauriac in 2012. Then, the couple moved to France and started living there in 2014. They had their first daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, in September of that year. After they had their baby, they got married.
In the summer of 2016, they got separated. Later, they got officially divorced in 2017.
Shortly after getting divorced from Romain Dauiac, Scarlett Johansson got into a relationship with Colin Kelly Jost. Colin Jost is a Saturday Night Live writer and the co-host of Weekend Update.
Johansson and Jost got married in October 2020. In the summer of 2021, the couple welcomed their son, Cosmo.
Now, the couple has houses in Los Angeles and New York. They spend their time in both places. They have two pets: a dog named Maggie and a cat named Trooper.
The First Academy Award Nominations
2020 was such a significant year for Scarlett Johansson, career-wise. With her performance of ‘Nicole’ in Marriage Story(Noah Baumbach, 2019), she got nominated for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role Academy Award.” And with her ‘Rosie’ performance in Jojo Rabbit(Taika Waititi, 2019), she got nominated for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.”
Scarlett Johansson In Numbers
In total, Scarlett Johansson took part in more than 50 movies. As a result, she got nominated for –drumroll please- 236 awards. And she has 70 awards thanks to her excellent acting skills.