10 One-Season TV Shows that Left Fans Longing For More

Nothing is more heartbreaking than getting hooked on a show that gets canceled after the first season. In most cases, television series evolve and grow in popularity as more seasons are released. Still, these one-season TV shows tend to rush the process, leaving a trail of devastated viewers. This has become a trend in recent years for various reasons, including viewership and production costs.
While some shows win many fans immediately after hitting the screen, certain criteria must be considered in the grand scheme of things to keep it on. The most common reason shows get axed is if they are not getting enough viewers to justify the production cost. Nevertheless, it doesn’t make it any less devastating for the teeming fans who are deeply invested in the show. These one-season wonders with promising premises left viewers wondering what adventure lies ahead for the characters, but they will never know.
1. Kaos (2024)
The promising premise of Kaos was a breath of fresh air for lovers of folklore, but the show was canceled too early. The British television series blended mythology and dark comedy by exploring the influence and insecurities of arrogant gods of Greek mythology. In October 2024, Netflix pulled the plug on Kaos despite the show’s decent viewership record. The cancellation stirred outrage among fans of the series, who felt it was unnecessary.
2. My So-Called Life (1994)
Despite earning critical acclaim and a positive reception from audiences, My So-Called Life was cancelled after three months of airing on ABC. The teen drama follows the life of 15-year-old high school student Angela Chase as she navigates life with friends, family, boys, and school. The show received praise for tackling some of the social issues of the era, including drug abuse, homophobia, and alcoholism among teenagers. It also propelled Claire Danes and Jared Leto to the spotlight.
3. Chicago Justice (2017)
With successful predecessors like Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med, Chicago Justice had a robust fanbase upon joining Dick Wolf‘s Chicago franchise. The show also featured an ensemble cast comprising Philip Winchester, Jon Seda, Joelle Carter, Monica Barbaro, and Carl Weathers. However, NBC canceled the legal drama after the first season as it proved difficult to sustain with other programs.
4. Almost Human (2013)
Karl Urban and Michael Ealy share amazing chemistry in this blend of buddy cop adventure and science fiction. Urban played a troubled police detective struggling to adjust to working with his Android partner played by Ealy. The futuristic series was released to a positive reception, but Fox canceled it after the first season, citing high production costs. The dwindling ratings didn’t help.
5. Birds of Prey (2002)
Before the Margot Robbie-led action movie of the same name became popular in 2020, the Birds of Prey TV series received spectacular debut ratings. The series explores Gotham City after Batman left. Birds of Prey had a great premiere with numbers pegged at 7.6 million viewers, the highest on The WB network at the time. However, subsequent weeks saw a decline in ratings, leading to its ultimate cancellation.
6. Whiskey Cavalier (2019)
Barely two weeks before the season finale aired on May 22, 2019, ABC canceled Whiskey Cavalier due to declining ratings. Despite a social media campaign to save the series and ABC’s alleged “re-evaluation” of the decision to axe the series, Whiskey Cavalier remained canceled. The show explored themes of friendship, politics, and romance in an action-comedy setting.
7. Law & Order: LA (2010)
At the end of a 20-year run for the original Law & Order television series, NBC picked up Law & Order: LA for a full season run. The fifth series in the Law & Order franchise, the show had big shoes to fill and couldn’t stand the test of time. After several changes in areas such as character development, title, and casting, the network canceled the series after the first season.
8. The Society (2019)
Starring young stars such as Kathryn Newton, Sean Berdy, and Giedon Adlon, The Society enticed audiences with a modern take on the Lord of the Flies premise. In the series, a group of teenagers is left to their fate after the mysterious disappearance of all the adults. The show was initially renewed for a second season, but the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on production, leading to its ultimate cancelation on Netflix.
9. Firefly (2002)
Right off the bat, Firefly felt like the next big sci-fi hit show. Set in 2517, the series’ quintessential premise centers on the adventures of a spacecraft crew following the arrival of humans in The Verse, a new solar system discovered after the Earth was used up. Despite garnering a devoted fandom and an ensemble cast comprising Nathan Fillion and Gina Torres, Firefly was canceled too soon. Nevertheless, the success of the short-lived series inspired the 2005 film Serenity as a continuation of the story.
10. Everything Sucks! (2018)
Set in the mid-1990s in Boring, Oregon, Everything Sucks! stirred nostalgia with a plot that explored a group of teenagers working together on a drama while navigating the challenges of growing up. The series was released to critical acclaim, but Netflix couldn’t sustain it beyond the first season, maling it of the one-season TV shows that left fans heartbroken. Though short-lived, the series touched on sensitive topics such as sexuality, self-acceptance, and mental health. As the name goes, it sucked to let this show go.
