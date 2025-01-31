In an industry with promising new talents each year, Monica Barbaro has long proven she’s one of Hollywood’s fast-rising stars. Although she recently gained popularity, Barbaro has spent over a decade in Hollywood. From indie to big-budget studio films and joining a famous television franchise, Monica Barbaro has spent the past years taking in credits that prove her versatility.
Born Monica Maria Barbaro, her father, although divorced from her mother, is Italian American while her mother is of Mexican, Nicaraguan, and German descent. Barbaro began her career as a professional dancer before transitioning into acting. In her decade-long career, here are Monica Barbaro’s top 7 roles and performances.
Unreal
Monica Barbaro joined the Lifetime/Hulu drama series Unreal in its second season. Cast as Yael, she was introduced in the show as one of the contestants on the fictional dating show Everlasting. Her character was cast as a hidden villain and often called “Hot Rachel” because of her uncanny resemblance to the Everlasting’s producer, Rachel Goldberg (Shiri Appleby).
Although Yael initially befriended Rachel, she had a secret agenda, with her true identity revealed as a journalist. Yael was secretly investigating the show’s behind-the-scenes manipulation and unethical practices. Eventually, she convinced Coleman Wasserman (Michael Rady) and Jeremy Caner (Josh Kelly) to join in her plans and investigation. Barbaro’s Yael is killed in a car crash alongside Coleman after Jeremy sabotages the car.
Chicago Justice
Unreal was Monica Barbaro’s first major project in television and her career. However, it opened her career to more roles and opportunities. In the same 2016, Barbaro joined the Chicago P.D. cast in a guest role as Assistant State’s Attorney Anna Valdez. She appeared in 4 episodes from 2016 to 2017. When the fourth installment of Dick Wolf’s Chicago franchise, Chicago Justice, was created, Barbaro reprised her role as one of the show’s main cast. Barbaro’s Anna Valdez character was known for her passion for seeking justice. However, Chicago Justice aired for a single season before NBC canceled the show. The franchise’s popularity on television makes it a notable mention as one of Monica Barbaro’s top roles.
Splitting Up Together
Monica Barbaro joined the cast of the ABC sitcom Splitting Up Together in a recurring role. She was cast as Lisa Apple, a character introduced as Martin’s (Oliver Hudson) girlfriend. Lisa’s presence, as well as her later pregnancy, added complexity to the dynamic between Martin and his ex-wife, Lena (Jenna Fischer). Splitting Up Together is centered around Martin and Lena, who navigate co-parenting after their divorce. The couple take turns living with their three children in the main house, while the other partner stays in the garage apartment at the back of the house. Splitting Up Together originally aired from March 27, 2018, to April 9, 2019. However, ABC canceled the show after its second season.
Top Gun: Maverick
The Tom Cruise-led 2022 sequel Top Gun: Maverick was Monica Barbaro’s breakthrough role. Her casting and performance put her in the spotlight and helped position her acting career for opportunities. In the 36-year sequel, Barbaro was cast as LT Natasha “Phoenix” Trace. Phoenix is a skilled fighter pilot and one of the candidates Tom Cruise’s Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell selected for the elite training program. The character’s beauty and confidence made her one of Top Gun: Maverick’s memorable characters. Produced on an estimated $170–177 million budget, Top Gun: Maverick grossed an impressive $1.496 billion at the Box Office. With its earnings, it became the second-highest-grossing film of 2022 and Monica Barbaro’s highest-grossing movie.
At Midnight
The following year, Monica Barbaro traded the F/A-18F pilot suit to lead the cast of the 2023 romantic comedy At Midnight. Although the film didn’t get as much exposure as Top Gun: Maverick, Barbaro’s performance was undoubtedly brilliant. Barbaro played Sophie Wilder, a famous Hollywood actress, who’s shooting a movie, Super Society 3, in Mexico City.
While filming, Sophie catches her boyfriend and co-star, Adam (Anders Holm), cheating. As she tries to navigate the aftermath of a breakup coupled with filming, she meets a hotel manager named Alejandro (Diego Boneta). As their paths cross in unexpected and romantic ways, they begin to explore their feelings towards each other for the limited time she has in the city. It’s a must-watch for audiences who love cheesy romantic comedies.
FUBAR
Post-Top Gun: Maverick, Netflix’s action-comedy FUBAR, has been Monica Barbaro’s biggest project. Barbaro plays Emma Brunner, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character, Luke Brunner. Coincidentally, FUBAR is Schwarzenegger’s first lead role on television. Barbaro’s Emma is a skilled CIA operative but has no idea her father is also a CIA operative. FUBAR’s plot revolves around their discovery of each other’s secret identities.
Their superiors at the CIA force them to team up on a dangerous mission while navigating their father-daughter relationship. Emma is portrayed as highly competent, ambitious, and occasionally at odds with her father’s more old-school methods. Although FUBAR received mixed to average reviews, it was one of the most-streamed TV shows in the week of its release. After its 8-episode season 1, Netflix renewed the show for a second season.
A Complete Unknown
In James Mangold’s 2024 biological musical drama A Complete Unknown, Monica Barbaro portrays a younger Joan Baez, the renowned American singer, songwriter, musician, and activist. In her decade-long career, A Complete Unknown was the first time Barbaro portrayed a real-life person. The film is a biography of multi-Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Bob Dylan (portrayed by Timothee Chalamet). Regarding Barbaro’s character, A Complete Unknown delves into Baez’s significant influence on Bob Dylan’s early career and personal relationship.
Although Monica Barbaro was a professional dancer, she had little to no skill with music. As such, to authentically embody Joan Baez, Barbaro undertook singing and guitar lessons, performing live vocals during filming. Although A Complete Unknown flopped at the Box Office, it was critically acclaimed. Monica Barbaro’s portrayal earned her a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards. If you enjoyed reading about Monica Barbaro’s top performances, check out House of the Dragon’s actress Emma D’Arcy’s top career roles.
Follow Us