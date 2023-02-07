Season Three Of FXX’s Dave Will Premiere In The Spring

The Season Three Premiere Is Confirmed
Lil Dicky is back! Dave has been on a lengthy hiatus since 2021. Showcasing the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd, the show follows Dave’s ups and downs in the world of stardom as a musical artist. The show has been critically praised and was ratings success as well. The second season managed to garner over one million each episode. During the recent Television Critics Association presentation, the network confirmed that season three would premiere on April 5th.
Below is the synopsis for the series:
“Dave knows he’s destined for rap superstardom – but at what cost? With the pressure mounting as he records his debut album, he has to decide if he’ll sacrifice friendships, love, and his own sense of self in order to make his dream come true. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, Dave vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar.”
Dave’s Mindset On The Upcoming Season
There isn’t much more information about the upcoming season, though one thing that’s guaranteed is the cameos throughout the season. In the past two seasons, names like Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Doja Cat, Kourtney Kardashian, J Balvin, Young Thug, and Marshmello have appeared on the series. No celebrity names have been confirmed for the upcoming season, but it would be shocking if we didn’t get at least one cameo from a hot musical artist.
The announcement comes on the heels of the third season officially wrapping in December. Burd confirmed the news for himself with a celebratory Instagram post. Before the wrap-up, the creator gave some more insight into his mindset on future episodes. Again, he doesn’t particularly go into detail about the upcoming season, but his approach to the way he crafts the show is surely intriguing:
“I think we can go in a number of directions,” Burd told Entertainment Weekly. “Like, I’m not the guy who has it all mapped out like The Wire did. So I’m pretty open-minded. I think I’ll be able to look at season 1 and be like, “This episode worked so well – why? Okay, let’s make 10 episodes that work this well. This episode didn’t work – why? I think this is our floor, it’s only going to get better.”
Several Names Confirmed For The Third Season
It was confirmed that Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet would have a multi-episode arc in the third season. In addition to Burd, Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, GaTa, Travis Bennett, and Christine Ko will return in their respective roles. Will Dave and Ally get back together? That’s likely one of the themes since the couple has teased this following their breakup last season. However, that’s just pure speculation on my end. It’s great that Dave will be returning, as it’s truly a funny and relatable show. Hopefully, the writers can maintain the high quality of content that was produced in the first two seasons.
As previously mentioned, the series was on hiatus, with FXX not confirming a renewal until February 2022. Dave is co-created by Burd and Jeff Schaffer. They also executive produce the series with Saladin K. Patterson, Ben Sinclair, Luvh Rakhe, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz, and SB Projects’ James Shin and Scott Manson. FX Productions produce the show.
There’s no word on when an official trailer will debut. Given the fact that the third season is less than four months away, it likely won’t be far too long. Once the official trailer drops and more news comes about the upcoming episodes, we’ll be sure to pass it along. Spring is shaping up to be huge for both television and movies!
