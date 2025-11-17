40 Facepalm-Worthy Mishaps From Companies, As Shared In This Online Group

The corporate world is cut-throat. We’re supposed to be as professional as possible when interviewing for jobs, hustle hard to climb the career ladder, and ensure that we don’t make any mistakes along the way. Meanwhile, companies are out there on social media sharing hilarious typos, and CEOs are sending emails with two words signed “from my iPhone.”
So we took a trip to the Corporate Facepalm subreddit to find some of the funniest examples of fails that companies have been shamed for online. We hope you enjoy scrolling through this list of questionable content, and be sure to upvote the pics that you find particularly embarrassing!
#1 Bmw – Be More Wicked
#2 Ridiculous
#3 Do Local News Stations Count?
#4 Gotta Love Corporate
#5 I Have No Words
#6 This Super Cringey CEO Posting A Selfie Crying After Firing An Employee
#7 I’m No Economist, But I Don’t Think That’s What “Free” Means
#8 Holup
#9 Washington Post, *facepalm*
#10 This Website Forcing You To Subscribe To Their Spam
#11 Minnie Is What Now? 🥴
#12 Just Now On Uber Eats
#13 Walmart Does Not Like When You Point Out They’re Ripping People Off
#14 The Bath & Body Works Jobs Website 👀
#15 Hp Printer Refusing To Even Recognise A Genuine Hp Ink Cartridge That Came With The Printer, Bought New. Funny, It Was Just Out Of Cyan Last Time It Wouldn’t Print In Black And White
#16 Oops
#17 Local Bagel Shop Owner Pretending To Be Employee Responding To Employee And Customer Abuse Claims
#18 Zaxbys Thinks That Placing An Earth Logo And Green Straw Proves That They Are “Green” … Styrofoam Cup And Plastic Straw
#19 Who Needs Refunds For Broken Items When A 5$ Credit Will Suffice?
#20 Ulta Promo Email. Considering Kate Spade Died By Hanging, This Isn’t The Best Tagline
#21 If Only The State Looked Like One Of The Letters…
#22 Blue-Tick Paywall Verification Causing Absolute Chaos At Twitter
#23 Dear Firstname, From Identity Week
#24 Offer Ends In 77.194 Years
#25 Microsoft Slipping Up. Found This On The Xbox Status Page
#26 Long Hours, High Intensity
#27 Quora Has Some Balls To Think I’d Pay For Their Trash Premium Just To Read One Person’s Answer
#28 What A Decision This Was… Wonder What The Consequences Were?
#29 I Heard The Siren For A Second And Then It Started Making A Loud Ringing Sound And I Can’t Seem To Shut It Off
#30 Post Pandemic Hr
#31 There’s A Typo In The Biggest Word On The Whole Post, Just How?
#32 Spoiler Alert!
#33 Amazon & Imdb Censoring Reviews Less Than 6/10 For Their New Billion Dollar Show Lotr Rings Of Power
#34 Charity Neglected To Check Their Email Text Before They Hit Send
#35 Job Advert For A Local Hotel
#36 Breaking News
#37 This Is Why No One Wants To Work…corporate Miscommunication Even Goes Down To Recruiter Level. And They Reached Out To Me
#38 Sure Would Be Easier To Spot The Fake With Down-Votes, Youtube
#39 I Don’t Think They Can Eat The Same Food
#40 It’s A Little Weird That They Put Bacon On An Impossible Burger, Right?
