40 Facepalm-Worthy Mishaps From Companies, As Shared In This Online Group

The corporate world is cut-throat. We’re supposed to be as professional as possible when interviewing for jobs, hustle hard to climb the career ladder, and ensure that we don’t make any mistakes along the way. Meanwhile, companies are out there on social media sharing hilarious typos, and CEOs are sending emails with two words signed “from my iPhone.”

So we took a trip to the Corporate Facepalm subreddit to find some of the funniest examples of fails that companies have been shamed for online. We hope you enjoy scrolling through this list of questionable content, and be sure to upvote the pics that you find particularly embarrassing!

#1 Bmw – Be More Wicked

Image source: KamalHasa

#2 Ridiculous

Image source: allergic-toeveryting

#3 Do Local News Stations Count?

Image source: r1cybuster

#4 Gotta Love Corporate

Image source: LewiRock

#5 I Have No Words

Image source: dismallyWalk

#6 This Super Cringey CEO Posting A Selfie Crying After Firing An Employee

Image source: independent_hustler

#7 I’m No Economist, But I Don’t Think That’s What “Free” Means

Image source: RonPolyp

#8 Holup

Image source: rainbowarriorhere

#9 Washington Post, *facepalm*

Image source: dstreetb

#10 This Website Forcing You To Subscribe To Their Spam

Image source: lejayon

#11 Minnie Is What Now? 🥴

Image source: tiptoeandson

#12 Just Now On Uber Eats

Image source: Mckeag343

#13 Walmart Does Not Like When You Point Out They’re Ripping People Off

Image source: redditmodshvsmolpp

#14 The Bath & Body Works Jobs Website 👀

Image source: RosieGold84

#15 Hp Printer Refusing To Even Recognise A Genuine Hp Ink Cartridge That Came With The Printer, Bought New. Funny, It Was Just Out Of Cyan Last Time It Wouldn’t Print In Black And White

Image source: RobertoDeBagel

#16 Oops

Image source: Ishiey123

#17 Local Bagel Shop Owner Pretending To Be Employee Responding To Employee And Customer Abuse Claims

Image source: homestuckinmybed

#18 Zaxbys Thinks That Placing An Earth Logo And Green Straw Proves That They Are “Green” … Styrofoam Cup And Plastic Straw

Image source: doob22

#19 Who Needs Refunds For Broken Items When A 5$ Credit Will Suffice?

Image source: Beck_

#20 Ulta Promo Email. Considering Kate Spade Died By Hanging, This Isn’t The Best Tagline

Image source: RosieGold84

#21 If Only The State Looked Like One Of The Letters…

Image source: cupcakezncookiez

#22 Blue-Tick Paywall Verification Causing Absolute Chaos At Twitter

Image source: Swaghetti-Yolonaise-

#23 Dear Firstname, From Identity Week

Image source: Accomplished-Day3067

#24 Offer Ends In 77.194 Years

Image source: kahrabaaa

#25 Microsoft Slipping Up. Found This On The Xbox Status Page

Image source: yeahcartwright

#26 Long Hours, High Intensity

Image source: Tylerjordan1994

#27 Quora Has Some Balls To Think I’d Pay For Their Trash Premium Just To Read One Person’s Answer

Image source: [deleted]

#28 What A Decision This Was… Wonder What The Consequences Were?

Image source: Upsidownegod

#29 I Heard The Siren For A Second And Then It Started Making A Loud Ringing Sound And I Can’t Seem To Shut It Off

Image source: MeEvilBob

#30 Post Pandemic Hr

Image source: I_am_Eggcellent

#31 There’s A Typo In The Biggest Word On The Whole Post, Just How?

Image source: dabear51

#32 Spoiler Alert!

Image source: HorseRadish98

#33 Amazon & Imdb Censoring Reviews Less Than 6/10 For Their New Billion Dollar Show Lotr Rings Of Power

Image source: oedimoose

#34 Charity Neglected To Check Their Email Text Before They Hit Send

Image source: Happier_

#35 Job Advert For A Local Hotel

Image source: Opfaff

#36 Breaking News

Image source: GoinFerARipEh

#37 This Is Why No One Wants To Work…corporate Miscommunication Even Goes Down To Recruiter Level. And They Reached Out To Me

Image source: what_tha_frack

#38 Sure Would Be Easier To Spot The Fake With Down-Votes, Youtube

Image source: synthead

#39 I Don’t Think They Can Eat The Same Food

Image source: Irishbrutis

#40 It’s A Little Weird That They Put Bacon On An Impossible Burger, Right?

Image source: MuffMagician

