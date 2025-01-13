Exploring Emma D’Arcy’s Top Career Roles

Like many English actors, Emma D’Arcy began their acting career in theater. D’Arcy was first introduced to acting in year six when they was cast as Titania in their school’s stage production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. However, while they were at the university, they grew an interest in acting and eventually turned their focus to making a career out of it.
Emma D’Arcy is non-binary and is addressed in the they/them pronouns. Having made their screen debut in 2015, in less than a decade, Emma D’Arcy has grown to become one of television’s most recognized actresses. Interestingly, as of 2024, according to their IMDb page, they only have 14 acting credits. Here’s a look at Emma D’Arcy’s career journey from their early years to playing one of television’s top heroine characters.
Wanderlust
Before the British drama miniseries Wanderlust premiered on September 4, 2018, Emma D’Arcy had only appeared in a short film. Ideally, Wanderlust was the actress’ first notable career role and television debut. D’Arcy, who was 26 years old at the time, was cast as Naomi Richards. Their character was the 18-year-old daughter of Toni Collette and Steven Mackintosh’s characters. The 6-episode BBC One/Netflix drama centered around Collette’s Joy Richards character, who’s a therapist recovering from a bicycle accident.
This further strains their intimacy and marriage. While the couple decides to explore an open marriage, their three children, including D’Arcy’s Naomi Richards character, are forced to navigate their own emotional and romantic struggles. While Naomi’s parents are busy living their polyamorous lives, they begin a relationship with their neighbor, Rita Bellows (Anastasia Hille), whose marriage is broken. Although only cast in a supporting role, Emma D’Arcy’s performance stood out.
Misbehaviour
So far in their acting career, Emma D’Arcy has only starred in two feature-length films. Philippa Lowthorpe’s 2020 British comedy-drama Misbehaviour was D’Arcy’s feature debut. Misbehaviour, starring Keira Knightley and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, was based on the true story of the 1970 Miss World contest. That year’s competition became a focal point for feminist protests and controversy due to issues of gender equality and racial discrimination. In the backdrop of the film’s plot, Emma D’Arcy is cast as Hazel, one of the film’s supporting characters. D’Arcy’s Hazel is one of the women in the feminist women group. With their screen career still in its infancy, Misbehaviour is one of Emma D’Arcy’s less recognized roles.
Truth Seekers
Truth Seekers premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 30, 2020. The series was created as a British supernatural comedy horror that centered around the paranormal. In Truth Seekers, Emma D’Arcy plays Astrid, a mysterious young woman who seeks the help of paranormal investigators.
Their character is first introduced at the end of episode 1 (“The Haunting of Connelly’s Nook”), hidden at the back of Gus Roberts (Nick Frost) and Elton John’s (Samson Kayo) van. D’Arcy’s Astrid character becomes central to the series’ plot, as their character reveals secrets tied to supernatural events the team is investigating. Despite generally having positive reviews from critics, Truth Seekers was canceled after season 1. The show also starred English actor-comedian Simon Pegg, who played David, Gus’s boss.
Mothering Sunday
Emma D’Arcy joined the star-studded, super-talented cast of Mothering Sunday (2021) as Emma Hobday. Although they’re cast in a supporting role, D’Arcy stands out in their scenes. Mothering Sunday was based on and adapted from Graham Swift’s 2016 novel. Its plot is a British romantic drama set in post-World War I England. As Emma Hobday, they play Paul Sheringham’s (Josh O’Connor) fiancée. After the death of Paul’s brother, to whom Emma was unofficially engaged, the Hobdays and Sheringhams decide to match Paul and Emma.
While both have mixed feelings about the union, they decide to go along with it. However, the marriage never was, as Paul dies in a car accident while driving to have lunch with his family and the Hobdays at the Niven family’s home. However, the film’s plot isn’t told from Emma’s perspective. Australian actress Odessa Young plays Mothering Sunday’s protagonist, Jane Fairchild, the wealthy Niven family’s maidservant, who’s an orphan. The story is told from Jane’s perspective, who was involved in a secret affair with Paul Sheringham. Olivia Colman and Colin Firth also starred in the movie.
House of the Dragon
HBO’s prequel series House of the Dragon is unarguably Emma D’Arcy’s biggest project in their career. Although the show began with a younger Rhaenyra Targaryen (portrayed by Milly Alcock), D’Arcy stepped in to portray Rhaenyra after the storyline aged by 10 years, making their debut in episode 6 (“The Princess and the Queen”). Although D’Arcy was relatively unknown to film and television international audiences before her casting, her talent and dedication to their characters quickly made them a fan favorite.
Their character, Rhaenyra Targaryen, is central to House of the Dragon’s storyline and is depicted as the heir to the Iron Throne. Rhaenyra’s storyline focuses on her struggles to maintain her claim amidst political intrigue, familial betrayal, and the growing tension leading to the Dance of the Dragon, the inevitable Targaryen Civil War. D’Arcy’s Rhaenyra has taken audiences on an emotional rollercoaster, rooting for her this minute and hating her prolonged hesitation to go to war with House Green. Unsurprisingly, House of the Dragon gave Emma D’Arcy their first major award nominations. Besides Emma D’Arcy’s roles, check out their HOTD co-star, Matt Smith’s best career roles.
Follow Us