China’s Earthquake Memorial Museum Looks Just Like A Natural Disaster

by

In 2008, a massive earthquake hit Wenchuan County in China’s Sichuan Province. Nearly 70,000 people lost their lives and almost 5 million people were left homeless. It was the country’s deadliest earthquake since 1976 and the strongest since the Chayu quake in 1950.

To commemorate the disaster, the architecture facility at Tongji University was commissioned by the government to build a museum and memorial in Wenchuan to those who died in the 7.9 quake. And as you can see, the end result is as poignant as it is beautiful. Designed by Cai Yongjie, the memorial museum has been created to resemble a ruptured landscape that somehow manages to stand alone while at the same time merging into the landscape around it. It opened to the public in May 2013, on the fifth anniversary of the quake, and it serves as a quiet and thought-provoking testament to a dark period in contemporary Chinese history. (h/t: designboom)

China&#8217;s Earthquake Memorial Museum Looks Just Like A Natural Disaster
China&#8217;s Earthquake Memorial Museum Looks Just Like A Natural Disaster
China&#8217;s Earthquake Memorial Museum Looks Just Like A Natural Disaster
China&#8217;s Earthquake Memorial Museum Looks Just Like A Natural Disaster
China&#8217;s Earthquake Memorial Museum Looks Just Like A Natural Disaster
China&#8217;s Earthquake Memorial Museum Looks Just Like A Natural Disaster

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Dog Put Up For Adoption Was Supposed To Impress Future Owners With A Photoshoot, This Is The Result
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
People Are Crashing Out Over Sydney Sweeney’s Look At ‘Power of Women’ Event
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2025
Stretch Armstrong Series Coming to Netflix: What We Know
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2017
Women Post Selfies With Half-Made-Up Faces To Fight Makeup Shaming
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Five Predictions We’re Making About The Expanse Season 4
3 min read
Apr, 2, 2019
“Swifties Already Got Him Trained”: Jason Kelce Reacts After Savage Remarks About Bad Bunny Go Viral
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.