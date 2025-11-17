Hey Pandas, What Was Your Favorite LGBTQ+ Moment? (Closed)

In honor of Pride Month please come and tell about your favorite LGBTQ+ moment. Like your or someone else’s coming out story or your favorite Pride Month experiences.
#1
A drag queen gave me candy as a child and that’s why im gay and trans lmao. They’re spreading the gay agenda through toffee
#2
My girlfriend (E) and I went to 11th grade homecoming together. We were dancing, as both of us love to dance, and these two younger girls came up to us. I don’t remember what they said at first, but the conversation soon turned to our relationship. E and I are the first openly gay couple at the school. So one of the two girls said, “But they’re not like, together together” and the other one said, “Yeah, they’re dating” while we were just standing there. I forgot to wipe off the lipstick on my cheek before I got in the car that night.
E was the one who introduced me to the queer community. I had no idea it was possible for people to be not cishet; I simply didn’t know the concept existed. This was in 7th grade, when we met. We’re going into 12th and we like to joke that we ARE the gay agenda; genderqueer, lesbian/pan, and in my case, demiromantic.
#3
I went to a school dance with my bestie, dressed up in a suit and vest with a blue bow tie, my hair was on point, and I actually felt comfortable in my own body for once, I felt really happy, I felt like a man and not a woman. For context I’m transgender, female to male, with a bad case of gender and body dysmorphia due to an eating disorder that was trying to kill me, but I beat it.
#4
When my friend asked me to meet her in an empty classroom (this was in middle school) and when I got there she broke down in tears and told me that she had a crush on me. This was her first time getting a crush on a non-boy. I was the first person she came out to. Since then, all of our friends have been so supportive, and have continued to help each other as we discover more about ourselves every day.
Follow Us