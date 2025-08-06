10 Most Shocking Sexual Harassment Allegations and Scandals Involving Famous Actors

In recent decades, the entertainment industry has been rocked by numerous sexual harassment allegations and scandals involving some of its most prominent actors. These revelations have not only shocked the public but have also triggered widespread conversations about abuse of power, consent, and accountability in Hollywood and beyond. As survivors continue to come forward with their stories, the long-standing cultures of silence and complicity have started to unravel.
However, there’s no denying several of these sexual harassment allegations have been proven to be false. With the fallout being significant, it often results in a public backlash, career setbacks, and legal battles. From film moguls and award-winning actors to beloved TV personalities, the sheer scale of sexual harassment allegations in Hollywood has sparked a cultural reckoning. With a growing list of scandals, here’s a look at the most shocking sexual harassment allegations that have plagued some of Hollywood’s famous actors.
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger faces multiple sexual harassment allegations in the early 2003s, particularly during his 2003 campaign for governor of California. In the final week before the election, the Los Angeles Times published a report in which six women accused Schwarzenegger of groping and making inappropriate sexual comments. These accusations were alleged to have spanned decades. The actor initially denied the accusations but later, in 2004, admitted that he had “behaved badly sometimes” and apologized without directly addressing specific claims.
Despite the controversy, Arnold Schwarzenegger was never criminally charged or found legally guilty in any of the cases. However, a libel lawsuit was settled against Schwarzenegger in 2006. British TV personality Anna Richardson had sued over comments made about her groping case against Schwarzenegger. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s sexual harassment allegations did not prevent him from winning the election, as he went on to serve two terms as Governor of California from 2003 to 2011. The actor returned to acting after his time in office and has remained a prominent public figure. Arnold Schwarzenegger addressed the issue in his Netflix 2023 docuseries Arnold.
John Travolta
John Travolta has faced several assault and sexual harassment accusations since 2012. However, he has not been found guilty of any wrongdoing. In 2012, two anonymous masseurs sued Travolta for sexual battery. In response, Travolta’s lawyer stated they could prove the actor wasn’t in the said city at the time, as stated by the first accused. Ultimately, both lawsuits were dismissed without prejudice.
In that same year, CNN Entertainment reported that a cruise ship attendant, Fabian Zanzi, accused John Travolta of inappropriate sexual contact aboard a cruise ship. Again, Travolta’s council vehemently denied it, calling it “ridiculous.” In none of these cases did a court find John Travolta guilty or definitively responsible. Most claims were withdrawn, dismissed, or ended through private settlements without admissions of guilt. Ultimately, no criminal charges were filed or prosecuted to conviction. Although the sexual harassment allegations drew intense media scrutiny, they had no major impact on John Travolta’s acting career.
James Franco
The actor’s first sexual harassment scandal came in 2014. The incident involved an inappropriate pursuit of an underage fan, who had disclosed her age to the actor as 17. Their conversation was made public after the teen shared screenshots of their private chats online. However, because the age of consent in New York is 17, James Franco did not face criminal charges. However, it was a socially embarrassing episode that damaged Franco’s reputation.
Starting in 2018, five women, including students at Franco’s Studio 4 acting school, accused him of “inappropriate or sexually exploitative behavior.” in October 2019, two former students formalized these accusations into a class-action suit, claiming he used his position to pressure students into “simulated sexual acts” and exploit them under the promise of career opportunities. In June 2021, while still denying legal wrongdoing, James Franco agreed to a settlement totaling about $2.2 million (approximately $894,000 for the individual plaintiffs and $1.34 million for the broader class.
In December 2021, Franco finally admitted to having consensual relationships with acting students and acknowledged struggling with sex addiction since 2016. Although James Franco was not criminally charged and never admitted legal guilt, his reputation took a severe hit. Longtime collaborator Seth Rogen publicly ended their partnership, admitting he’d never work with Franco again. He disappeared from the screen and the red carpet for a while but slowly began to return to acting in 2022 with indie and European films.
Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey’s initial accusation came in 2017, when actor Anthony Rapp alleged that, in 1986, Spacey made a sexual advance toward him when he was 14. Spacey responded by apologizing for any inappropriate drunken behavior and came out publicly as gay. In the weeks that followed, other men came forward with claims of misconduct spanning decades.
However, in 2022, a New York jury found Kevin Spacey not liable in Anthony Rapp’s lawsuit. Similarly, Spacey was cleared of his sexual charges in a London court. The sexual harassment allegations had immediately consequences on Kevin Spacey’s career. He was fired from Netflix’s House of Cards and other upcoming roles. Although he had tried to make a comeback, major American studios remained hesitant, and his public image continued to overshadow his career prospects.
Aziz Ansari
In January 2018, Babe.net published an anonymous account from a woman pseudonymously called “Grace.” She described a date with Aziz Ansari in 2017 that left her feeling pressured, uncomfortable, and violated. However, no formal charges were ever filed by any law enforcement agency. Ansari also publicly stated that he believed the encounter was fully consensual.
He claimed he was shocked to learn that “Grace” felt otherwise. The case sparked widespread debate about consent and raised awareness about affirmative consent standards. Aziz Ansari took a year-long public hiatus, stepping back from stand-up and acting. He slowly eased back into public life with low-key performances and a tour. In 2019, he released Aziz Ansari: Right Now, his first major stand-up special since the scandal.
Morgan Freeman
Following Aziz Ansari’s scandal in early 2018, veteran actor Morgan Freeman was in the spotlight by May. According to a report by CNN, eight women accused the actor of inappropriate behavior. They allegedly claimed he sexually harassed them through unwanted touching and suggestive comments. While no criminal charges were ever filed, Freeman denied any assault or intentionally harassing anyone.
Morgan Freeman’s legal team demanded retractions from CNN, especially when one of the women claimed the report misrepresented her statement. Although she admitted Morgan Freeman made these alleged suggestive statements, she concluded it was done jokingly. Having reviewed the case, by the end of their investigation, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) took no action against Morgan Freeman. Besides losing a few voice role campaigns, Freeman’s career wasn’t significantly affected by the sexual harassment allegations.
Cuba Gooding Jr
Cuba Gooding Jr has had a long history of sexual harassment allegations. In mid-2019, Gooding was arrested for allegedly groping a woman at a bar and lounge in Times Square. Following this, about 30 women alleged Gooding also harassed them through unwanted touching, kissing, or groping. Formal charges filed against the actor included a misdemeanor for forcible touching and third-degree sexual abuse in at least three instances. In 2020, a woman filed a civil suit alleging Gooding raped her in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013. Although the case was set for trial in 2023, Gooding settled out of court at the last minute, without admission of guilt, and avoided a judicial verdict.
In 2022, Cuba Gooding Jr pled guilty to forcibly kissing a waitress in 2018. Under the plea deal, Gooding completed six months of alcohol and behavioral counseling. He also withdrew the misdemeanor plea and pled guilty to non-criminal harassment violation. This helped him avoid jail time. Following the Sean “Diddy” Combs scandal, music producer Rodney Jones added a claim in early 2024 that Cuba Gooding Jr groped him without consent on Diddy’s yacht in 2023. All of these took a toll on Gooding’s career. Once a major Hollywood star, his mainstream opportunities sharply declined.
Jamie Foxx
In November 2023, it was reported that a woman was suing Jamie Foxx for sexual harassment. The woman alleged that Foxx sexually assaulted her in 2015. However, since the accusation, no criminal charges have been filed. Jamie Foxx, through his legal team, vehemently denied the allegations. As of today, no judgment or settlement has been reached, and Foxx has not been legally found guilty. The accusation did little to his career, especially since it was overshadowed by Foxx’s separate health incident, which had him hospitalized.
Jared Leto
Jared Leto joined the list of famous actors plagued with sexual harassment allegations in June 2025. The actor was accused by nine women who accused Leto of exhibiting predatory and unacceptable behavior. These allegations were reportedly made as far back as 2006.
Jared Leto’s team immediately issued a categorical denial. While there is no denying that he had contact with these women, Leto maintains that no communication or contact was inappropriate. No criminal charges or legal proceedings have been initiated against the actor. Although there has been an outcry to drop the actor from upcoming projects, the accusation hasn’t yet affected Leto’s career.
Tyler Perry
In another shocking accusation, actor, filmmaker, and playwright Tyler Perry was accused of sexual harassment by actor Derek Dixon in June 2025. The actor, who played Dale in Perry’s political drama soap opera The Oval, filed a civil lawsuit against the mogul, seeking $260 million. Dixon accused Perry of sending sexually suggestive texts, making unwanted physical advances, groping him, and creating a coercive work environment.
According to the lawsuit, Dixon also alleged that Tyler Perry used promises of career advancement and threats as leverage. Although the case is still in its early stages of civil litigation, Tyler Perry, through his legal team, has denied any wrongdoing. Unlike other sexual harassment allegations, this has yet to have any impact on Perry’s career, especially since it coincided with the release of his successful Taraji P. Henson-led Straw movie.
