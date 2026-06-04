Sinners Cast: What Are They Doing Next?

The 2026 Academy Awards have passed by, but the Sinners cast remains the talk of Hollywood. Ryan Coogler‘s genre-blending vampire flick broke records, entering the night with a staggering 16 nominations, the most for any single film in history. Although the competition was fierce, the film walked away with four major wins.
Now the awards season dust has settled, Ryan Coogler is moving on to a reboot of The X-Files. In regards to the Sinners cast, this powerhouse ensemble are moving on to some huge projects. In fact, some of them are working together again. So, let’s break down what they’re up to next.
Michael B. Jordan
Sinners marked the fifth collaboration between writer/director Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan. Easily their biggest project in scale, the film saw Jordan take on dual roles as twin brothers Smoke and Stack. Amongst the film’s four wins at the 2026 Oscars, Jordan beat the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Ethan Hawke to bag the coveted Best Actor award.
While he was already considered a top-tier talent in Hollywood, this win has cemented him as one of the finest of his generation. As of writing, Jordan is attached to a plethora of projects. He will return to the director’s chair and take a leading role in a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, and is expected to board Methuselah under the direction of Danny Boyle. He has also been linked to I Am Legend 2 for a number of years, a project that has been stuck in active development but reportedly still moving forward.
Jack O’Connell
Jack O’Connell captivated amongst the Sinners cast with his menacing role as the lead vampire villain Remmick. After spending a good portion of his career avoiding villainous characters, he returned in full force twice in the same year, the second rendition being Sir Jimmy Crystal in 28 Years Later. In 2026, his name ascended further with 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, stepping forward for a leading role.
Out of the Sinners cast, O’Connell’s up-and-coming projects are perhaps the most stacked. First, he will return for season 3 of SAS Rogue Heroes. He will then re-team with Danny Boyle for the Rupert Murdoch biopic, Ink. Guy Pearce is taking on the role of Murdoch whilst O’Connell will play Larry Lamb, the man who introduced the Page 3 feature to The Sun newspaper. O’Connell will also have supporting roles in Pretty Boy Delaney, A Quiet Place Part III, and Godzilla x Kong: Supernova.
Delroy Lindo
After what many would call a major snub for Da 5 Bloods in 2020, Delroy Lindo landed a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for his role as blues musician Delta Slim in Sinners. Although Sean Penn walked away with the gold, Lindo has been placed firmly back on the Hollywood map. He is next set to star opposite Whoopi Goldberg in the Prime Video series Anansi Boys. The plot centres on a man who discovers his father was an incarnation of the god Anansi. Lindo will also re-team with Jack O’Connell in Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, expected to hit theaters in March, 2027.
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld took on one of the most complex roles in the Sinners cast. Starring as Mary, she transforms from a former love interest of Stack to a dangerous vampiric femme fatale. When she was just a child, Steinfeld showcased her range in True Grit, landing herself an Oscar nomination. With Sinners, she cemented herself as a prestigious talent. She is next set to star opposite Miles Teller in the sports drama movie, Winter Games. The plot focuses on an overlooked female skier and a self-sabotaging hockey player who strike up a romance in the Olympic Village leading up to the Winter Games.
Li Jun Li
In Sinners, Li Jun Li delivers a powerhouse performance as Grace Chow, a 1930s Chinese-American shopkeeper navigating the treacherous landscape of segregated Mississippi. Running a store that serves both Black and white residents, Grace evolves into a fierce protector who must balance the crushing weight of racial politics with the literal nightmare of a vampire invasion. Her next project will see her trade Southern Gothic atmosphere for the gritty streets of 1930’s New York. Spider-Noir will see her share the screen with Nicolas Cage.
Miles Caton
While Miles Caton didn’t land an Oscar nomination for his debut acting role in Sinners, he was nominated for the EE Rising Star Award at the BAFTA Awards. With music being his first calling, Caton effortlessly weaved in blues elements to his character Sammie Moore. Although the industry has taken major notice of him, he currently doesn’t have any upcoming projects but has stated he intends to keep on acting alongside his music.
Wunmi Mosaku
Wunmi Mosaku‘s character Annie held the most emotional weight in Sinners. Starring as a woman grieving the loss of a child, she switches to ferocity when evil comes knocking. Prior to Sinners, Mosaku was more well-known with British audiences, however, her Oscar nomination has elevated her to superstar status. She is next set to star in Aaron Sorkin‘s Facebook docudrama, The Social Reckoning. After this, she will star alongside Idris Elba in his next directorial effort, This Is How It Goes.
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