The Human World Expands in Godzilla x Kong: Supernova

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is the upcoming entry into the shared cinematic universe centered around Godzilla and King Kong, now known as the Monsterverse. Grant Sputore‘s sequel will follow on from Adam Wingard‘s The New Empire, which became the highest-grossing film in the Monsterverse franchise, surpassing $570 million globally. Supernova is set to hit movie theaters on March 27, 2027.
As of writing, the plot is being kept tightly under wraps. However, it is described as “a continuation of the franchise centering on Godzilla, Kong and an assortment of other Titans.” But what is known, is that the cast is teeming with both rising stars and veteran actors. So, let’s break them down.
Kaitlyn Dever
Kaitlyn Dever found herself nominated for the EE BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2020 and has been climbing rapidly ever since, with two Primetime Emmy nominations to show for it. The talented American actress quickly traversed from supporting roles to leading productions like No One Will Save You. Reportedly, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova will serve as her next leading role, filling the void left by Rebecca Hall. Dever is currently enjoying heightened star power from her role inthe second season of The Last of Us. So, it’s safe to say she will be bringing a powerful aura to the picture. Before Supernova hits movie theaters, Dever will be seen starring opposite David Duchovny in the comedy drama movie, See You When I See You.
Jack O’Connell
Jack O’Connell won the EE BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2015 after wowing audiences and critics with films like Unbroken, Starred Up, and ’71. Since then, he has been working steadily, but 2025 was the year he really reached the masses. O’Connell is fresh off the success of his villainous role in Sinners, as well as his controversial part in 28 Years Later. In Supernova, he takes on a supporting role, reportedly playing the brother of Dever’s character.
The British thespian has an eclectic portfolio to boast about, dabbling in an array of genres. Most telling is his penchant for physical roles like that of real-life war hero Paddy Mayne in Rogue Heroes. With that said, it’s safe to assume he will be getting in on the action for this Godzilla x Kong continuation. First, he will reprise his role as Sir Jimmy Crystal in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.
Dan Stevens
In Supernova, Dan Stevens will reprise his role as the veterinarian Trapper, a fast-talking Brit who specialises in Titan creatures. Throughout the films, Trapper serves as a constant undertone of comedic relief, yet he does get in on the action as well. With plot details on the hush, the size of his role is unknown. However, we can assume he’ll be around to lighten the load amidst the chaos. Before Supernova, Stevens will star alongside Lily James in a currently untitled biopic about Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder and former CEO of the dating platform Bumble.
Delroy Lindo
Delroy Lindo is a veteran actor who is enjoying a career resurgence after his supporting role in Ryan Coogler‘s Sinners. This means that Supernova will mark his second collaboration with Jack O’Connell. As of yet, his role is unknown. Yet, it’s worth noting that he has a proclivity to portray policeman like that of his iconic role in Ransom.
When speaking on Fox’s Talk of the Town, Lindo shed a little light on his involvement in Supernova: “I appreciated the fact that these producers are equally cognizant of the fact that the human element in these narratives needs to be as strong as possible. And from that standpoint, they worked with me to flesh out the character they wanted me to play…we worked to flesh out the character and make the character as humanly relatable as possible, because they very smartly understand that in order to make these big CGI-inspired films work, the human element also has to be compelling for audiences.”
Matthew Modine
The utterly enthralling Stranger Things villain Matthew Modine is another addition to the human cast of Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. As with the other cast members, Modine’s character name has not been revealed, but rumor has it that he will play a general. Given his penchant of playing characters sinister in nature, it could be that this isn’t just any general, but a villainous one. Before Supernova, Modine will share the screen with Milla Jovovich in the action thriller, Protector.
Sam Neill
Out of all of the new additions to the Godzilla x Kong world, Sam Neill feels like the major box office draw, thanks to his role as Dr. Alan Grant in the legendary Jurassic Park franchise. As an actor more than used to gazing upon magnificent creatures, Neill will undoubtedly bring breadth to the picture. Again, his exact character details are not known, but he is described as a mysterious man among the new group of human characters facing off against a “world-ending threat”.
