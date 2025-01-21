Every Hollywood-Produced Godzilla Film, Ranked From Worst to Best

The extent of the popularity of the Godzilla franchise is such that almost every film audience alive today knows of its existence. With the first live-action film released in 1954, Godzilla is one of the world’s longest-running film series. As a franchise originating from Japan, Godzilla is one of the few international franchises that have succeeded in Hollywood.
Over the years and as of 2025, there have been 33 Japanese-produced (Toho Co., Ltd.) Godzilla films and 5 American films. Four of these five Hollywood-produced Godzilla films fall under the famous MonsterVerse franchise. However, before the Legendary Pictures MonsterVerse franchise began in 2014, Hollywood’s first Godzilla production was by TriStar Pictures in 1998. Here’s a ranking- of every American Godzilla film from worst to best.
Godzilla (1998)
IMDb Rating: 5.5/10
Tomatometer: 20%
Popcornmeter: 28%
While it’s commonplace for critics and audiences to disagree with a film’s rating, the 1998 Godzilla was a critical and commercial flop. Godzilla (1998), a reboot of the iconic Japanese monster franchise, was directed by Roland Emmerich. The film sought to reimagine Godzilla for an American audience. However, as is to be expected, fans of the original Japanese Godzilla series felt Emmerich’s film strayed too far from its roots. Godzilla’s iconic design was altered for a more dinosaur-like creature. The film’s cast was led by actor Matthew Broderick. Roland Emmerich’s Godzilla was produced on an estimated $125–150 million budget.
Although it opened with moderate Box Office numbers, it quickly lost momentum due to negative reviews and word of mouth. Although it made $379 million at the Box Office, which wasn’t a complete failure compared to its production cost, it underperformed relative to its massive marketing campaign. Also, as a blockbuster reboot, Box Office expectations were naturally high. Plans for a sequel were scrapped, and the franchise returned to Japan until Legendary Pictures rebooted it successfully in 2014. Roland Emmerich’s Godzilla remains a controversial entry in the Godzilla legacy, especially amongst the franchise’s core fans.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)
IMDb Rating: 6/10
Tomatometer: 42%
Popcornmeter: 83%
Godzilla: King of the Monsters is the third installment in Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse, with Kong: Skull Island (2017) being the second. Michael Dougherty directed the film, which was created as a direct sequel to Legendary Pictures’ Godzilla. The film’s plot follows humanity’s efforts to deal with the rise of Titans—massive ancient creatures. Godzilla: King of the Monsters generally received mixed reviews from critics and audiences.
Much of their concerns were its weak human storyline, pacing, and expository dialogue. However, critics applauded the grand, visually impressive Titan battles and the faithful depiction of classic monsters. One of many of the film’s epic scenes was Godzilla’s fight with Monster Zero/King Ghidorah. Godzilla: King of the Monsters was another commercial failure, grossing $387.3 million at the Box Office against its $170–200 million production budget. It was unable to break even with an additional marketing cost of between $100–150 million.
Godzilla (2014)
IMDb Rating: 6.4/10
Tomatometer: 76%
Popcornmeter: 66%
The Gareth Edwards-directed 2014 Godzilla was a reboot and an American reimagining of the iconic Kaiju franchise. It is the first installment in the MonsterVerse and the first of Legendary Pictures’ Godzilla films. Aaron Taylor-Johnson led the cast, playing U.S. Navy officer Ford Brody. Bryan Cranston played Taylor-Johnson’s on-screen estranged father, Joe Brody. As the world grapples with Godzilla’s existence in the film, two other giant monsters, referred to as MUTOs (Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organisms), surface. These creatures begin feeding off nuclear materials and threatening humanity. The 2014 Godzilla was a great franchise reboot for the American audience.
The film emphasized humanity’s powerlessness against nature and positioned Godzilla as a destructive force as well as a reluctant savior. The film generally received positive reviews, praising its visual effects and respect for the original Godzilla mythology. However, fans of the franchise had hoped Godzilla would have had a longer screen time rather than focusing on the human characters and storyline. Godzilla (2014) was a Box Office hit, grossing $529.1 million against a $160 million budget. It was the highest-grossing Hollywood-produced Godzilla film until Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire outgrossed it a decade later.
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)
IMDb Rating: 6.1/10
Tomatometer: 54%
Popcornmeter: 90%
After a three-year wait, American filmmaker Adam Wingard returned with his 2024 sequel, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It is the fifth installment in the MonsterVerse series and the last film released as of 2025. The plot follows Godzilla and Kong as they unite to confront the Skar King, a new adversary. Set primarily in the Hollow Earth, the narrative delves deeper into Kong’s lineage and introduces new creatures, including the frost-breathing Shimo.
Although critics generally gave the film polarized reviews, the audience loved every aspect. From an enraged Godzilla with magenta dorsal plates and a Kong with an exoskeleton arm to its monster battles and visual spectacle, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was a joy for fans. The film was also commercially successful, grossing $571.8 million against a production budget of $135–150 million. Although its Box Office earnings made it the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2024, it became the highest-grossing film of the MonsterVerse.
Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)
IMDb Rating: 6.3/10
Tomatometer: 76%
Popcornmeter: 91%
Godzilla vs. Kong was released on March 31, 2021, when the Box Office was still trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it was a critical and commercial success by any standard. As a crossover monster film, audiences watched the two of the most iconic Titans in cinematic history clash in an epic battle.
Although the human story was criticized, it was generally overlooked over the captivating fight choreography and sequences. Godzilla vs. Kong was a commercial success, grossing $470.1 million against its $155–200 million budget. Overall, it was a strong performance, considering it was released during the pandemic.
